Luca Mining Intersects 14 metres of 7 g/t Gold at Tahuehueto Mine, Durango, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Luca Mining Corp. ("Luca" or the "Company") (TSXV: LUCA) (OTCQX: LUCMF) (Frankfurt: Z68) is pleased to report new high-grade results from its ongoing Phase 2, 5,000 metre underground drill program and the first surface drilling at the Santiago Deposit of the Tahuehueto Gold-Silver Mine in Durango, Mexico.

Highlights include:

Santiago Deposit: 14.0 m grading 6.68 g/t gold and 6.0 m grading 9.0 g/t gold , the first drilling at Santiago since 2008.

and , the first drilling at since 2008. High-grade intercepts up to 23.1 g/t AuEq over 1.9 m within a broader 5.8 m zone grading 9.0 g/t AuEq .

within a broader . Underground drilling continues to hit the Creston and Perdido veins in every hole, confirming continuity and expansion potential.

New breccia-style zones returned 27.1 g/t AuEq over 0.4 m and 13.1 g/t AuEq over 1.2 m north of current workings.

Santiago Deposit: Strong Start to Surface Drilling

The first two holes at Santiago have exceeded expectations, returning higher grades than those in the current resource model. Located one kilometre from current mine workings, Santiago has never been mined and is open along strike. Six holes have now been completed (1,656 m of a 2,500 m program).

"The Santiago Deposit is a gold-rich part of the Tahuehueto system that has never been mined," stated Paul D. Gray, VP Exploration. "These are the first drill results from Santiago in more than 16 years, and they clearly demonstrate the potential for new, high-grade resources. Importantly, Santiago trends onto ground we recently acquired, giving us immediate upside in untested areas."

Underground Drilling: Consistent Vein Continuity

All 27 underground holes drilled to date (6,200 m) have intersected the Creston and Perdido veins, extending known mineralization north of existing workings. Several new breccia zones were discovered, confirming strong continuity of these productive structures and supporting near-mine resource growth.

Next Steps

Both surface and underground drilling are advancing. At Santiago, step-out drilling is targeting strike extensions to the east and west. Underground, Phase 2 drilling continues to focus on adding mineable resources into the near- and medium-term mine plan. Figures 1 and 2 show drillhole locations; Tables 1 and 2 provide assay highlights and collar details.

Table 1: Highlighted Diamond Drill Assay Results from DDH24-225 through DDH25-235 and DDH-25-SGO-001 and DDH-25-SGO-002

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval* (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Au Eq** Drilled vein DDH25-225 37.0 37.5 0.5 0.14 86.80 0.87 2.45 1.17 3.40 Creston Hanging-wall 165.9 166.7 0.8 3.38 15.90 0.08 0.48 0.88 4.11 Main Creston 174.5 177.6 3.1 0.23 93.34 0.40 1.14 0.81 2.49 Main Creston DDH25-227 35.9 38.8 3.0 0.34 52.88 0.04 3.27 2.19 2.68 Creston Hanging-wall Including

















36.5 38.2 1.7 0.38 24.13 0.04 5.43 3.16 3.28 Creston Hanging-wall 146.8 148.0 1.2 2.43 200.00 1.48 0.33 0.25 6.99 Main Creston DDH25-228 40.0 46.9 7.0 0.31 19.63 0.06 0.86 5.00 2.55 Creston Hanging-wall Including

















45.8 46.9 1.2 1.66 93.30 0.27 4.45 25.91 13.09 Creston Hanging-wall DDH25-229 95.4 95.8 0.4 0.64 22.90 0.15 2.23 9.01 4.75 Creston 146.9 148.5 1.7 0.33 49.28 0.27 1.64 4.60 3.28 Main Creston 167.4 169.7 2.3 0.40 123.07 1.10 0.50 0.77 3.73 Main Creston DDH25-231 113.5 114.9 1.4 0.31 27.40 0.19 2.00 4.23 2.86 Creston 119.3 122.9 3.6 0.64 39.09 0.34 0.67 2.06 2.44 Creston Including

















121.1 122.9 1.9 1.07 52.51 0.38 0.95 2.78 3.40 Creston 191.1 191.7 0.6 1.29 35.00 0.06 0.50 1.80 2.54 Main Creston DDH25-232 74.6 75.3 0.7 0.06 3.85 0.03 0.59 7.07 2.68 Creston Hanging-wall 168.2 168.7 0.5 1.07 14.81 0.17 0.17 5.28 3.29 Main Creston 224.5 225.4 0.9 1.38 41.65 0.15 0.17 0.29 2.23 Creston Foot-wall DDH25-233 126.1 127.7 1.6 5.38 171.04 0.33 0.54 4.20 9.49 Creston DDH25-234 151.1 151.5 0.4 20.30 200.00 0.26 1.18 10.98 27.13 Creston 173.8 176.8 3.0 1.42 163.03 1.29 1.66 3.66 6.78 Main Creston Including

















176.0 176.8 0.8 2.69 200.00 2.44 6.18 13.19 14.43 Main Creston 211.8 213.4 1.7 1.35 106.41 0.75 0.16 1.98 4.34 Creston Foot-wall 231.4 232.4 1.0 0.27 15.40 0.11 0.97 4.67 2.43 Creston Foot-wall DDH25-SGO-01 237.1 242.8 5.8 8.22 26.89 0.06 0.38 0.75 9.00 Santiago Including

















237.1 240.6 3.6 12.75 39.06 0.08 0.21 0.65 13.61 Santiago Including

















237.1 239.0 1.9 22.28 38.85 0.05 0.22 0.65 23.10 Santiago DDH25-SGO-02 185.9 207.2 21.3 4.96 55.99 0.33 0.44 0.61 6.41 Santiago Including

















185.9 187.9 2.0 5.30 12.20 0.01 0.05 0.14 5.53 Santiago And

















193.2 207.2 14.0 6.68 76.50 0.40 0.63 0.82 8.59 Santiago Including

















194.0 197.0 3.0 17.11 132.34 0.44 1.67 2.64 20.67 Santiago And

















201.4 207.2 5.8 6.73 78.29 0.17 0.38 0.20 8.09 Santiago Including

















204.8 207.2 2.4 11.68 127.84 0.16 0.36 0.16 13.63 Santiago

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 85% of drilled intervals. ** AuEq equation is: AuEq = Au + (Ag*0.0124) + (Cu%*1.2799) + (Pb%*0.2737) + (Zn%*0.3359), at $2,250 US$/oz

Au, 28 US$/oz Ag, 9,260 US$/Tonne Cu, 1,980 US$/Tonne Pb and 2,430 US$/Tonne Zn, respectively.

Table 2: Drill Collar Locations and Details for Released Results

Hole ID WGS84 Z14

Easting WGS84 Z14

Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip (°) Total Depth (m) DDH25-225 337805 2813100 1,513 340 25 260 DDH25-226 337805 2813100 1,513 340 5 228 DDH25-227 337805 2813100 1,513 340 -13 174 DDH25-228 337805 2813100 1,513 340 -35 165 DDH25-229 337805 2813100 1,513 340 -55 189 DDH25-230 337809 2813095 1,513 092 30 177 DDH25-231 337804 2813099 1,513 298 -15 246 DDH25-232 337804 2813099 1,513 298 24 264 DDH25-233 337804 2813099 1,513 298 -41 291 DDH25-234 337804 2813099 1,513 298 -58 267 DDH25-235 337804 2813099 1,513 323 1 210 DDH-25-SGO-01 338577 2813434 1872.79 24 -48 291 DDH-25-SGO-02 338577 2813434 1872.79 345 -60 231

About 2025 Tahuehueto Exploration Program

The Tahuehueto property comprises a large, epithermal gold-silver vein system comprising 11 kilometres of strike length of known veins and other mineralized structures. These drill campaigns represent the first substantive exploration drilling on the Property in over 12 years. Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth for most of the modeled Mineral Resource areas. The objective of the current campaigns will be a combination of in-fill and step-out drilling to demonstrate the vertical and horizontal extent of mineralization as well as to target thick, high-grade mineralized breccia zones known to exist within the epithermal vein system. Recent mining in Level 23 encountered higher grade mineralization averaging 3.30 g/t Au over vein widths up to 20 metres, with values up to 65.04 g/t Au, in breccia zones branching off the main Creston vein (refer to News Release dated May 29, 2024).

In addition to the four veins that comprise the Mineral Resource, there are at least 14 additional prospective veins documented within the concession area that have potential to host additional epithermal Au-Ag(-Cu-Zn-Pb) mineralization. In some cases, these prospective targets may represent extensions of the currently defined Mineral Resource. The Company estimates that there are more than 11 km of prospective vein structures (measured along strike), compared to the 4.5 km of mineralized veins that support the current Mineral Resource model.

Figure 3 below shows the relative location of prospective veins (yellow) and veins modeled for Mineral Resources (red) within the Company's concession area.

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining (TSX-V: LUCA, OTCQX: LUCMF, Frankfurt: Z68) is a diversified Canadian mining company with two 100%-owned producing mines within the prolific Sierra Madre mineralized belt in Mexico which hosts numerous producing and historical mines along its trend. The Company produces gold, copper, zinc, silver and lead from these mines that each have considerable development and resource upside.

The Campo Morado polymetallic VMS mine is an underground operation located in Guerrero State. It produces copper-zinc-lead concentrates with precious metals credits. It is currently undergoing an optimization program which is already generating significant improvements in recoveries, grades, efficiencies, and cashflows.

The Tahuehueto Mine is a large property of over 75 square kilometres in Durango State. The project hosts epithermal gold and silver vein-style mineralization. Tahuehueto is a newly constructed underground mining operation producing primarily gold and silver. The Company has successfully commissioned its mill and is now in commercial production.

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Durango, Mexico, utilizing the Multi-Acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA300 analytical package with FA-430 30-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Au over-limits from FA-430 are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Ag over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Similarly, Cu, Pb and Zn over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by ICP Multi-Acid digestion MA370 package. All core samples were split by core saw on-site at Luca's core processing facilities at the Tahuehueto Mine. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were collected by Bureau Veritas at the Tahuehueto Mine site and transported to Bureau Veritas' Durango Laboratory, where samples are prepared to a 250 gram pulp and analyzed for Gold by Fire assay with pulps shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for final ICP chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, 1/4 core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2024-2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data become.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration at Luca Mining. Mr. Gray is a Qualified Person for the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) "Dan Barnholden"

Dan Barnholden, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please visit: www.lucamining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

It should be noted that Luca declared commercial production at Campo Morado prior to completing a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Accordingly, readers should be cautioned that Luca's production decision has been made without a comprehensive feasibility study of established reserves such that there is greater risk and uncertainty as to future economic results from the Campo Morado mine and a higher technical risk of failure than would be the case if a feasibility study were completed and relied upon to make a production decision. Luca has completed a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") mining study on the Campo Morado mine that provides a conceptual life of mine plan and a preliminary economic analysis based on the previously identified mineral resources (see news releases dated November 8, 2017, and April 4, 2018).

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding the Financings, the anticipated timing of closing thereof and the expected use of proceeds therefrom; and other possible events, conditions or financial performance that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; the timing and costs of future activities on the Company's properties, such as production rates and increases; success of exploration, development and bulk sample processing activities, and timing for processing at its own mineral processing facility on the Tahuehueto project site. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified using words and phrases such as "plans," "expects," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that all requisite approvals in respect of the Financings will be received, and all conditions precedent to completion of the Financings will be satisfied, in a timely manner; the Company will be able to raise additional capital as necessary; the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Campo Morado Mine and the Tahuehueto Project can be achieved; the program to improve mining operations at Campo Morado will proceed as planned; the continuity of the price of gold and other metals, economic and political conditions, and operations. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

