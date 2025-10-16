LUCA INTERSECTS HIGH-GRADE GOLD AT REFORMA, INCLUDING 13 METRES OF 11.4 GRAMS PER TONNE GOLD EQUIVALENT

Luca continues to identify high-grade gold and silver intercepts from the Reforma Deposit as the drilling program targets expansion of the existing Mineral Resource

Surface drillholes CMRF-25-08 through CMRF-25-11 were all collared within the Reforma Deposit, and intersected notable intervals of massive sulphide mineralization

Surface drillhole CMRF-25-10 intercepts 13.0 metres ("m") of 11.4 g/t AuEq ** ( 4.96 g/t gold, 237.09 g/t silver, 0.66% copper, 3.00% zinc and 1.30% lead ), including 3.7m of 21.3 g/t AuEq ( 8.19 g/t gold, 578.08 g/t silver, 0.48% copper, 5.60% zinc and 2.83% lead)

( ), including ( Surface drillhole CMRF-25-11 intercepts 24.6 m of 6.0 g/t AuEq ** ( 2.25 g/t gold, 74.54 g/t silver, 0.86% copper, 2.39% zinc and 0.49% lead ), including 11.6m of 8.6 g/t AuEq ( 3.45 g/t gold, 113.29 g/t silver, 0.94% copper, 3.65% zinc and 0.83% lead)

( ), including ( Underground drillhole CMUG-25-023 returns assays including 2.6 m of 1.84 g/t gold, 103.76 g/t silver, 2.02% copper, 0.07% zinc and 0.13% lead from an unmined area within 20 metres of current underground workings

from an unmined area within 20 metres of current underground workings Based on strong results, Luca has increased the surface drill program at Campo Morado by 120%, with the 2025 surface drill budget now totalling 5,500 metres of drilling. The underground drill program has been expanded 50% and will now total 7,500 metres of drilling in 2025. Drilling from both surface and underground continues.

Surface Drill Program

Surface drilling at Reforma continues to confirm the size, tenor and grade of precious and base metals historically reported within the deposit, as well as better define the deposit and test the expansion potential of the Reforma massive sulphide mineralization. Each hole intercepted massive sulphide where expected and on average over greater widths and higher grades than the geological model predicted (See Table 1 and Figures 1 to 6).

The ongoing surface drill program is designed to confirm and expand the existing mineral resources at both the Reforma and El Rey deposits, which both display elevated precious metals grades relative to the other deposits at Campo Morado. The program is also designed to collect material from these zones for additional metallurgical test work focused on increasing precious metals recoveries at the project.

In addition, Luca also plans to drill untested exploration targets nearby to Reforma and El Rey, none of which has ever been drill tested. Thirty-eight (38) priority targets have been identified from assessment of the substantive historical exploration database of Campo Morado and ranked, based on coincident favourable geological, geochemical and geophysical interpretations.

A total of 4,060m of surface drilling has been completed at the Reforma Deposit from 16 surface drillholes with "HQ" and/or "PQ" sized diamond drill core. The surface exploration program has now shifted to the El Rey deposit, with two holes completed.

Underground Drill Program

Underground drillholes CMUG-25-23 and CMUG-25-24 confirmed mineralization within a previously undrilled section of the C-108 Zone and returned higher grade gold and copper located approximately 20m from existing mine workings. This area defined by this drillhole will be the focus of follow-up exploration efforts as the C-108 Zone comes into the Campo Morado Mine plan in 2026.

The underground drilling program at Campo Morado is targeted to advance the definition of mineable resources near existing mine working as well as testing new zones interpreted to host extensions of known mineralization based on the Property´s extensive historical drilling database. To date, 27 underground diamond drillholes have been completed in 2025 totaling over 5,700 metres with "HQ" and/or "NQ" sized diamond drill core.

Paul D. Gray, Luca´s VP of Exploration, commented, "Luca continues to successfully delineate and expand the precious metals rich Reforma Deposit with our surface exploration drill program. In addition, with drilling from underground we have defined new mineralized areas in close proximity to current mining operations. Based on the drilling success achieved to date, both of our 2025 surface and underground drill programs have been significantly expanded. This is a transformative period for the Company as Luca begins to unlock the property-wide, gold-rich VMS potential of the Campo Morado Property."

Table 1: Highlighted Diamond Drill Assay Results from UG Drillholes CMUG-25-23 through CMUG-25-24 and Surface Drillholes CMRF-25-08 through CMRF-25-11.

Hole ID From To Interval Au g/t Ag g/t Cu% Pb% Zn% AuEq g/t Core Recovery %*** CMUG-25-023 18.8 25.5 6.7 0.96 82.11 2.19 0.10 0.10 - >90

Including



















18.8 21.4 2.6 1.84 103.76 2.02 0.13 0.07 - >90

and



















22.6 25.5 2.9 0.52 96.54 3.22 0.12 0.15 - >90

Including



















22.6 23.0 0.3 2.92 173.50 4.40 0.30 0.02 - >90 CMUG-25-024 142.9 145.6 2.7 0.22 26.61 1.35 0.10 5.26 - >90

and



















148.0 149.9 1.9 0.28 23.81 0.78 0.05 5.28 - >90

235.3 238.5 3.2 0.67 55.79 0.49 0.33 4.16 - >90 CMRF-25-08 181.4 183.4 2.0 3.03 865.00 0.21 0.66 0.11 16.91 39 CMRF-25-09 174.4 182.3 7.9 0.08 31.47 0.81 0.23 1.69 2.70 100

Including



















179.3 182.3 3.1 0.18 32.37 1.43 0.06 0.80 3.33 100

190.1 194.3 4.2 0.08 46.67 2.05 0.01 0.40 4.23 100

205.9 218.5 12.7 0.97 59.65 0.77 0.35 1.97 4.12 89

Including



















211.8 217.8 6.0 1.39 65.27 0.76 0.49 2.17 4.74 100

Including



















211.8 214.3 2.5 1.99 60.28 0.98 0.26 2.06 5.50 100 CMRF-25-10 124.4 145.6 21.2 3.53 160.69 0.55 0.94 2.26 8.20 98

Including



















124.4 126.8 2.5 2.46 69.03 0.70 0.44 1.86 5.62 96

and



















130.2 143.2 13.0 4.96 237.09 0.66 1.30 3.00 11.43 99

Including



















139.5 143.2 3.7 8.19 578.08 0.48 2.83 5.60 21.29 100

and



















144.8 145.6 0.8 4.13 141.00 0.87 2.11 4.31 10.31 97 CMRF-25-11 98.1 106.0 7.9 0.56 189.41 0.00 0.04 0.06 3.51 100

Including



















99.4 104.7 5.3 0.57 239.91 0.00 0.05 0.07 4.31 100

165.8 190.4 24.6 2.25 74.54 0.86 0.49 2.39 6.01 100

Including



















167.1 178.6 11.6 3.45 113.29 0.94 0.83 3.65 8.62 100

*True widths are estimated to be >90% of drilled intervals. ** The Gold equivalent calculation is: AuEq = Au + (Ag*0.0124) + (Cu%*1.2787) + (Pb%*0.2740) + (Zn%*0.3653), at $2,250 US$/oz Au, 28 US$/oz Ag, 4.20 US$/lb Cu, 0.90 US$/lb Pb and 1.20 US$/lb Zn, respectively. Additionally, the AuEq calculation combines gold, zinc, silver, copper, and lead, net of assumed metallurgical recoveries using deposit-average recovery value assumptions in a bulk floatation scenario provided by Ausenco PTY Ltd. (70% for zinc, 55% for gold, 68% for silver, 68% for copper, and 60% for lead). *** Core recovery at Reforma was an issue historically reported at Reforma and has continued to be a technical drilling challenge in 2025 drilling.

Table 2: Underground and Surface Drill Collar Details for Released Results

Hole ID UTM WGS84 Z14 Elevation

(m) Azimuth Dip Final

Depth (m) Easting Northing CMUG-25-23 379106 2010912 1,099 088 -48 251 CMUG-25-24 379104 2010912 1,099 087 -81 274 CMRF-25-08 380307 2013259 1,519 005 -69 188 CMRF-25-09 380305 2013258 1,519 300 -73 250 CMRF-25-10 380163 2013419 1,587 060 -55 169 CMRF-25-11 380163 2013419 1,587 032 -70 225

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Durango, Mexico, utilizing the Multi-Acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA300 analytical package with FA-430 30-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Au over-limits from FA-430 are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Ag over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Similarly, Cu, Pb and Zn over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by ICP Multi-Acid digestion MA370 package. All core samples were split by core saw on-site at Luca's core processing facilities at the Campo Morado Mine. Once split, half were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were collected by Bureau Veritas at the Campo Morado Mine site and transported to their laboratory in Durango, where they were prepared into 250-gram pulps for gold fire assay. The pulps were then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for final ICP analysis. A robust system of standards, 1/4 core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data become.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration at Luca Mining. Mr. Gray is a Qualified Person for the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining Corp. (TSX-V: LUCA, OTCQX: LUCMF, Frankfurt: Z68) is a Canadian mining company with two wholly owned mines located in the prolific Sierra Madre mineralized belt in Mexico. These mines produce gold, copper, zinc, silver, and lead and generate strong cash flow. Both mines have considerable development and resource upside as well as world-class exploration potential.

The Company's Campo Morado Mine hosts VMS-style, polymetallic mineralization within a large land package comprising 121 square kilometres. It is an underground operation, producing zinc, copper, gold, silver and lead. The mine is located in Guerrero State.

The Tahuehueto Mine is a large property of over 100 square kilometres in Durango State. The project hosts epithermal gold and silver vein-style mineralization. Tahuehueto is a newly constructed underground mining operation producing primarily gold and silver. The Company has successfully commissioned its mill and is now in commercial production.

