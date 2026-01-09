MONTRÉAL, Jan. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Foundation of Greater Montréal (FGM) is pleased to announce that Mr. Luc Rabouin will join the organization as its next President and CEO. He will officially assume his duties on January 19.

"I am thrilled to become a part of the Foundation of Greater Montréal's team. FGM is an outstanding organization and a philanthropic leader in Montreal, but also across Quebec and Canada. Through its commitments towards responsible and impact investing or trust-based philanthropy, for example, the Foundation promotes deeply-held values that are also mine. I cannot wait to get to work and pursue my commitment to build a fairer, greener and more inclusive city!" said Mr. Rabouin.

"As FGM winds up celebrations marking its 25th anniversary, Luc's arrival marks an important milestone. His leadership--rooted in empathy, collaboration, and deep listening--aligns closely with the Foundation's vision and the role it seeks to play in the Greater Montréal community. We are delighted to welcome him to the team" stated Karen Macdonald, FGM's Chair of the Board of Directors.

As a community foundation, the Foundation of Greater Montréal is a charitable organization whose role is to collect and manage philanthropic funds aiming to meet the needs expressed on its territory. It allows anyone to create and deploy their own philanthropic project; gathers the community around the issues it must face and supports the search for creative and sustainable solutions to those issues.

With more than half a billion dollars in assets under management across 800 funds, FGM is the largest community foundation in Quebec and the sixth largest in Canada. In 2024, it achieved a 16.1% gross rate of return and distributed over $17 million to more than 500 organizations and initiatives throughout Greater Montréal. Since its creation in 2000, the Foundation has allocated more than $200 million to support the community.

Luc Rabouin brings extensive experience in public administration, social innovation, and community economic development. He previously served as Mayor of the Plateau‑Mont‑Royal borough and as Chair of the City of Montréal's Executive Committee. He has also held leadership roles at the Centre d'écologie urbaine de Montréal, PME MTL Centre‑ville (formerly the Corporation de développement économique communautaire Centre‑Sud/Plateau‑Mont‑Royal), and the Caisse d'économie solidaire Desjardins, a leading financial institution dedicated to the social economy and responsible investment in Quebec.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Marie Andrée Farmer, who has served as Interim President and CEO over the past few months. Her leadership ensured stability and continuity during this transition, and she will work hand in hand with Luc to start FGM's next chapter with a strong and committed team" added Ms. Macdonald.

The Foundation of Greater Montréal is committed to serving and listening to our community. In collaboration with our partners, we deploy philanthropic resources, disseminate knowledge and spark initiatives to support the Greater Montreal community. FGM aspires to build a community free from poverty and discrimination, where everyone can fulfill their potential in a healthy environment--today and into the future. Website: fgmtl.org

