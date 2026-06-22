LSL PHARMA GROUP ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) ("LSL Pharma" or the "Corporation"), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced the voting results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held in a hybrid format on June 19, 2026 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

All director nominees, namely Mr. François Roberge, Mr. Frank Dellafera, Mr. Mario Paradis, Mr. Louis Laflamme and Mr. Noureddine Mokaddem, were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed or elected.

Appointment of Auditors

Audacie Inc. were re-appointed as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix their remuneration.

Re-Approval of Stock Option Plan

The current 10% rolling stock option plan of the Corporation was re-approved until the next annual meeting of shareholders.

Grant of Stock Options

The Corporation's disinterested shareholders approved, confirmed and ratified the prior grant of an aggregate 960,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and employees of the Corporation, approved by the Board of Directors on February 3, 2026.

New Equity Incentive Plan

The Corporation's shareholders also approved the new equity incentive plan (the "EIP") of the Corporation.

The EIP is a "fixed" 10%" Security Based Compensation Plan, as defined in Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), pursuant to which the number of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") that are issuable upon the exercise of equity awards granted under the EIP (collectively, the "Awards") shall not exceed 12,672,981 Shares, representing ten percent (10%) of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Corporation as at April 24, 2026, the date at which the EIP was adopted.

Pursuant to the EIP, Directors, Officers, Employees, Management Company Employees and Consultants of the Corporation or its subsidiaries (each, an "Eligible Participant") may be granted restricted share units ("RSUs"), deferred share units ("DSUs") and other share-based awards, as determined by the Board of Directors. The EIP is intended to provide the Corporation with flexibility in designing various equity-based compensation arrangements to reward Eligible Participants for their contributions toward the long-term goals and success of the Corporation and to enable and encourage such Eligible Participants to acquire Shares as long-term investments and proprietary interests in the Corporation. The EIP is administered by the Board of Directors which has sole and complete authority, in its discretion, to determine the Eligible Participants to whom Awards may be granted, the number of Awards to be granted, and the terms and conditions of such Awards, including the time of grant, vesting provisions, settlement terms, performance conditions and any restrictions or limitations applicable thereto.

The EIP was conditionally approved by the TSXV on May 8, 2026. It remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV and must be re-approved by shareholders on an annual basis at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

For more information, please see the management information circular (the "Circular") in respect of the Meeting dated May 14, 2026, which includes a summary of the EIP and a copy thereof as Schedule B, available via the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Circular and full voting results, are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition, belief, estimate or opinion, or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "aim", "plan" "continue" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, potential changes in market conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events referred to in the forward-looking statements will transpire, and if any of them do, the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Corporation does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About LSL Pharma Group Inc.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceutical products, as well as pharmaceutical, cosmetic and natural health products in solid, semi-solid and liquid dosage forms. Leveraging its technical expertise, certified facilities, and experienced management team, LSL Pharma delivers high quality solutions that meet the most stringent industry standards. The wholly-owned subsidiaries of LSL Pharma include Steri-Med Pharma Inc., LSL Laboratory Inc., Virage Santé Inc., Dermolab Pharma Ltd., Laboratoire Du-Var Inc. and Juno OTC Inc.

For more information, please visit our website at www.groupelslpharma.com.

SOURCE Groupe LSL PHARMA INC.

François Roberge, President and Chief Executive Officer, (514) 664-7700, E-mail: [email protected] Or Luc Mainville, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, (514) 664-7700 ext:301, E-mail : [email protected]