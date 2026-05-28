LSL PHARMA GROUP SECURES NEW STERI-MED COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER $4 MILLION IN RECURRING ANNUAL REVENUES AND APPOINTS ALAIN R. DUGAL AS NEW EVP & COO

New hospital contracts and retail listings for Steri-Med Pharma ophthalmic products expected to generate more than $4 million in recurring annual revenues.

Alain R. Dugal appointed Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer to lead operational scaling and strategic initiatives.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) (the "Corporation" or "LSL Pharma "), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce the signing of a multi-year supply agreement for the distribution of Erythromycin manufactured by its subsidiary Steri-Med Pharma Inc. ("Steri-Med") to hospitals located outside the Province of Québec. In addition, SterisporinTM, our over-the-counter ophthalmic ointment product, also manufactured by Steri-Med, has recently been listed by the two largest Canadian pharmacy chains outside Québec, significantly expanding the product's national retail presence. These new commercial agreements and retail listings are expected to generate more than $4 million in additional recurring annual revenues for the Corporation.

"These new agreements represent another important milestone for Steri-Med and further demonstrate the growing demand for high-quality Canadian-manufactured ophthalmic products," said Francois Roberge, President and Chief Executive Officer of LSL Pharma. "The expansion of Erythromycin 1g into hospital networks outside Québec, combined with the national retail growth of SterisporinTM, strengthens our Eye-Care segment and supports our long-term growth strategy focusing on specialty pharmaceutical markets."

Steri-Med currently manufactures and commercializes ophthalmic ointments in Canada, USA and internationally, and LSL Pharma is now entering a significant expansion phase for its Eye-Care segment. The Corporation plans to launch its first portfolio of ophthalmic eye-drops in June 2026, including products targeting glaucoma and allergy treatments. LSL Pharma is also planning the launch of several additional ophthalmic eye-drops over the coming quarters as part of its long-term strategy to build a broad and diversified Eye-care segment portfolio.

LSL Pharma's objective is to progressively establish a portfolio of more than 30 ophthalmic eye-drop products over the coming years, while simultaneously developing a pipeline of ophthalmic ointments as first generic products for the Canadian, USA and International markets. LSL Pharma believes this strategy positions Steri-Med as a unique fully integrated Canadian ophthalmic specialty pharmaceutical platform with capabilities spanning development, manufacturing and commercialization.

The Corporation is also pleased to announce that Alain R. Dugal has joined LSL Pharma as Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer. He will oversee the Corporation's manufacturing and operational activities across all facilities.

Mr. Dugal brings more than 35 years of leadership experience in regulated manufacturing environments, including pharmaceutical, sterile manufacturing, CDMO, nutraceutical and cosmetic industries. Throughout his career, he has led operational transformations, manufacturing expansions, quality and regulatory compliance initiatives, as well as large-scale operational integrations within FDA, Health Canada and GMP-regulated organizations.

"Alain's extensive operational and manufacturing expertise will play an important role in supporting the next phase of growth of LSL Pharma and the expansion of our ophthalmic and specialty pharmaceutical operations," added Mr. Roberge. "His leadership experience in regulated manufacturing environments and operational integration will further strengthen our platform as we continue scaling up our manufacturing capabilities," concludes Mr. Roberge.

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This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition, belief, estimate or opinion, or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "aim", "plan" "continue" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, potential changes in market conditions.

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About LSL Pharma Group Inc.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceutical products, as well as pharmaceutical, cosmetic and natural health products in solid, semi-solid and liquid dosage forms. Leveraging its technical expertise, certified facilities, and experienced management team, LSL Pharma delivers high quality solutions that meet the most stringent industry standards. The wholly-owned subsidiaries of LSL Pharma include Steri-Med Pharma Inc., LSL Laboratory Inc., Virage Santé Inc., Dermolab Pharma Ltd., Laboratoire Du-Var Inc. and Juno OTC Inc. For more information, please visit our website at www.groupelslpharma.com.

SOURCE Groupe LSL PHARMA INC.

François Roberge, President and Chief Executive Officer, (514) 664-7700, E-mail: [email protected]