LSL PHARMA GROUP ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) (the "Company" or "LSL Pharma"), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Louis Laflamme as chairman of the board of directors and the appointment of Mr. Noureddine Mokaddem as a new member of the board of directors.

Mr. Louis Laflamme appointed as Chairman of the Board

A member of the board since April 2025, Mr. Laflamme succeeds Mr. François Roberge as independent Chairman of the Board and brings to this new role extensive experience and understanding of the Company's activities and vision. In connection with his appointment, Mr. Laflamme, who no longer provides services to the Company under the Services Agreement referred to in the news release dated March 31, 2025, is now considered by the Company as an independent director. Mr. Roberge will remain a member of the Board of Directors while continuing to exercise his leadership as President and Chief Executive Officer of LSL Pharma.

"It is a privilege for me to assume the chairmanship of the Board of Directors of LSL Pharma. I am proud to continue working with a committed team dedicated to creating value for shareholders and ensuring the sustainable growth of LSL Pharma," said Mr. Laflamme.

Mr. Noureddine Mokaddem joins the Board of Directors

Mr. Noureddine Mokaddem has extensive experience with several private and publicly traded companies, primarily in Europe and North America and joins the Company's Board as an independent director. Among other things, he will help strengthen the Company's strategic governance and support its long-term growth ambitions.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Mokaddem to our board and to be able to count on his experience, which complements that of the existing team. His presence strengthens our leadership and our ability to seize new opportunities. These changes reflect Groupe LSL's commitment to building on solid governance in order to pursue its growth for the benefit of its shareholders and partners," said François Roberge, President and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe LSL Pharma.

About Mr. Louis Laflamme

Mr. Laflamme is a member of the CPA Order and holds a BBA from Laval University. He is President and CEO of Antégrade Medical Inc., an innovative company dedicated to the development of medical devices for cardiology applications using the antegrade approach to treat patients with advanced cardiovascular diseases that are currently difficult to treat. Previously, he was President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of OpSens Inc. (TSX:OPS) from 2013 to 2024, when the company was sold. During this period, OpSens revolutionized certain practices in interventional cardiology with medical devices. He currently serves on the boards of directors of MY01 Inc., Icentia, and EMKA SCIREQ Inc.

About Mr. Noureddine Mokaddem

Mr. Mokaddem, engineer, is an international development specialist with nearly 42 years of professional experience in the Kingdom of Morocco, Africa, and North America. He invests primarily in the industrial, mining, real estate, energy, and other sectors, as well as in partnership projects. In Morocco and internationally, he has successfully completed all stages of implementation for a wide variety of projects, from feasibility studies to the start-up of production units of various sizes, including the maintenance of complex units, functional departments, and distribution networks. During his career, he has also been involved in numerous private and publicly traded companies. Founder, President & CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aya Gold & Silver (AYA: TSX) from 2010 to 2020. Since July 2024, he has been a member of the Board of Directors of Abcourt Mines (ABI: TSX-V).

About LSL Pharma Group Inc.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is an integrated Canadian pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacture, and marketing of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, as well as natural pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and health products in solid, semi-solid, and liquid forms. The companies that are part of LSL Pharma Group are Steri-Med Pharma Inc., Laboratoire LSL Inc., Virage Santé Inc. and Dermolab Pharma Ltée. For more information, please visit our website at www.groupelslpharma.com.

François Roberge, President and Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 514 664-7700, Email: [email protected]