HEALTH CANADA GRANTS LSL PHARMA GROUP APPROVAL TO COMMERCIALIZE SIX NEW STERILE OPHTHALMIC SOLUTIONS

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) (the "Company" or "LSL Pharma"), an integrated Canadian pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that Health Canada has approved its first six (6) sterile ophthalmic solutions for the treatment of glaucoma and allergies. The commercial launch of these products is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

This approval is a significant strategic milestone for LSL Pharma, strengthening its presence in the sterile ophthalmic pharmaceuticals sector and demonstrating the Company's ability to successfully complete complex projects in compliance with Canadian regulatory standards. These six (6) ophthalmic products have an aggregate commercial markets of $66 million in Canada (IQVIA 2025 data).

"Obtaining these approvals from Health Canada represents a significant step forward for our Steri-Med Pharma division and another important step in the implementation of LSL Pharma's growth plan," said François Roberge, President and Chief Executive Officer of LSL Pharma. "These new sterile ophthalmic products are the starting point for a broader portfolio of eye-care products that we will continue to expand in the coming months," added Mr. Roberge.

The addition of these eye care products and their launch are part of LSL Pharma's overall strategy to diversify its offering of high value-added products targeting specialized therapeutic segments.

About LSL Pharma Group Inc.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceutical products, as well as pharmaceutical, cosmetic and natural health products in solid, semi-solid and liquid dosage forms. Leveraging its technical expertise, certified facilities, and experienced team, LSL Pharma delivers high-quality solutions that meet the highest industry standards. The companies that are part of the LSL Pharma Group are Steri-Med Pharma Inc., Laboratoire LSL Inc., Virage Santé Inc., and Dermolab Pharma Ltd. For more information, please visit our website at www.groupelslpharma.com.

