"Creating a work environment where our associates feel empowered to take initiative and share their ideas on how to better achieve our mission is an everyday priority at Lowe's Canada. We value our associates' voices and encourage them to take action, so that together, we can keep improving how we serve our customers," explains Tony T. Hurst, President of Lowe's Canada.

"As one of Canada's and Quebec's largest employers, Lowe's Canada is on track to becoming a top place to develop and grow a career in the country. We still have lots to do but we're very excited about all the cool things we've been doing to invest in our front-line and our support centre associates," adds Marc Macdonald, Senior Vice-President, Human Resources. "Part of what makes us unique is how our associates support and encourage each other, bringing their unique set of skills to the table and embodying the culture of inclusion that makes our family so strong. This is why we make it a priority to foster a sense of belonging and to create a welcoming environment where everyone can let their talents shine and participate in the company's success."

Employers who submit an application to the contest are evaluated on eight criteria:



Physical workplace

Work atmosphere and social

Health, financial, and family benefits

Vacation and time off

Employee communications

Performance management

Training and skills development

Community involvement

Lowe's Canada is hiring

Lowe's Canada is currently looking for candidates from all walks of life, with or without experience, to fill more than 7,000 part-time and full-time, seasonal, and permanent positions within its Lowe's, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate store network. Those interested in becoming part of the Lowe's Canada family can visit lowescanada.ca/careers to learn more about the organization's national and regional hiring events.

To view the complete list of Montreal's Top Employers and read the magazine dedicated to this year's competition, go to www.canadastop100.com/montreal/. To share this news on social media, please use @Lowe's Canada (LinkedIn) and @LowesCanadaCorp (Twitter).

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With sales of US$72.1 billion for fiscal year 2019, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary RONA inc., operates or services some 470 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners, which include Lowe's, RONA, Reno-Depot, and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, they have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

About Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of job-seekers annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

