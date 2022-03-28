In the last four years, Lowe's Canada donated more than $3.2 million to help hospitals that provide advanced care to sick children and support their families. "Supporting causes that matter to our associates and their families is very important to us at Lowe's Canada," said Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, Senior Vice-President, RONA Affiliates, Wholesale, and Public Affairs at Lowe's Canada. "Each year, we see tremendous involvement in this fundraising campaign from our customers and associates, who pull together to help children in their communities receive the best care possible. And this year's campaign has a very special connection to our organization since one of our own is the campaign ambassador."

A campaign that hits home: Jessy and Ramona's story

This year's campaign is centred around the story of a mother and daughter who are part of the Lowe's Canada network: Assistant Store Manager, Jessy Intine, in Vancouver and her mother, Ramona Paul, District Manager in the Greater Toronto Area. When Jessy was diagnosed with cancer as a child, her family was devastated and turned upside down. Ramona left her job and applied for a position at Lowe's where she was offered the flexibility needed to make frequent hospital visits and to take extra care of her daughter.

Today, both mother and daughter hope their story will build awareness for CMN's important work and help raise funds for the campaign.

"I am extremely grateful to work for a company like Lowe's Canada that supports the Children's Miracle Network, allowing children like me to have a future and career opportunities," said Jessy Intine.

“I am so proud to work for Lowe’s Canada when I hear stories like that of Jessy and Ramona,” said Marc Macdonald, Senior Vice-President, Human Resources at Lowe’s Canada. “We at Lowe’s Canada are always working on ways to see how we can improve and best support our associates. Hearing firsthand the positive impact that our work environment and HR practices had on one of our associates and her family during one of the most difficult times of their lives is very meaningful and rewarding for all of us.”

To hear Jessy and Ramona's touching story, and for more information on Lowe's Canada's major philanthropic campaigns, visit https://www.lowescanada.ca/en/corporate-responsibility/communities.

Lowe's Canada is currently recruiting for thousands of job opportunities throughout the country. Those looking to join an organization that puts its people's well-being first can visit lowescanada.ca/careers to view job openings and apply. To share this news on social media, please use @LowesCanadaCorp (Facebook), @Lowe's Canada (LinkedIn) and @LowesCanadaCorp (Twitter).

About Opération Enfant Soleil

A great unifier of Quebecers around the cause of sick children, Opération Enfant Soleil supports their healing across the province, regardless of their illness. From raising awareness to prevention, including investigations, diagnosis, the equipment used during treatments, and outpatient care at home, Opération Enfant Soleil supports children and their families through all the steps. Thanks to the amounts raised, around a hundred projects take shape each year in regional hospitals, where children can be treated near their families, as well as in major paediatric centres, which can outfit themselves with cutting-edge technologies and create welcoming spaces. To date, more than $273 million has been awarded across Quebec thanks to the generosity of our donors, the support of our volunteers, and the dedication of our partners. To learn more, visit www.operationenfantsoleil.ca/en/.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 14 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support our mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit our website to learn more about our cause. In Canada, Children's Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations®. www.childrensmiraclenetwork.ca

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary RONA inc., operates or services some 450 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners, which include Lowe's, RONA, Reno-Depot, and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, they have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

