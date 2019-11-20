Lowe's Canada announces the closure of 34 underperforming stores across the country (26 Ronas, 6 Lowe's, and 2 Reno-Depots) Français

Lowe's Canada

Nov 20, 2019, 06:01 ET

The company will also restructure corporate staff to better support store and customer needs

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Following a detailed strategic review of its operations, Lowe's Canada is announcing the following actions to improve performance and better position itself for the future:

  • Closing 34 underperforming stores to optimize its network;
  • Undertaking a process to simplify multiple store banners to drive efficiency and reduce operational complexity;
  • Reorganizing the corporate support structure across the country to better support store and customer needs; and
  • Rationalizing the product assortment to present a more coordinated offering to Canadian customers.

"While making decisions that impact our associates and their families is never easy, closing underperforming stores is a necessary step in our plan to ensure the long-term stability and growth of our Canadian business," declared Tony Cioffi, Interim President of Lowe's Canada. "We are taking decisive action to build a healthy business which will provide us with the flexibility to reinvest in our future growth. This includes having a clear strategy for our banners, built on the strength of our Lowe's, RONA and Reno-Depot brands. It also means investing in our omnichannel and supply chain capabilities, our web platforms, and our existing corporate stores and affiliated dealer network. Our objective continues to be providing our Canadian customers with the right products and the best service and value across every channel, for the long term."

The employees affected by these changes will be supported throughout the transition. Given the existing need for personnel throughout the Lowe's Canada network, eligible employees will be offered the opportunity to transfer to a nearby store.

Lowe's Canada will continue serving customers from markets affected by the closures via other corporate and affiliated dealer stores from its network, as well as its online offering and parcel delivery service.

Store closures and dates:

British Columbia

Closing date

Lowe's Prince George

2999 Massey Drive, Prince George

February 19, 2020

RONA Surrey (Newton)

6965 King George Boulevard, Surrey

January 31, 2020

RONA Osoyoos

6014-51 Street, Osoyoos

January 31, 2020

Alberta

Lowe's Calgary - Shawnessy

295 Shawville Boulevard S.E., Calgary

February 19, 2020

RONA Airdrie

2649 Main Street South, Airdrie

January 31, 2020

RONA Calgary (Midnapore)

14815 Bannister Road S.E., Calgary

January 31, 2020

RONA St. Albert

730 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert

January 31, 2020

RONA Sherwood Park

340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park

January 31, 2020

RONA Edmonton (Ellerslie Road)

1003 Parsons Road S.W., Edmonton

January 31, 2020

Saskatchewan

Lowe's Regina - North

489 Albert Street North, Regina

February 19, 2020

Ontario

Lowe's Etobicoke - North

48 Lowe's Place, Etobicoke

January 31, 2020

Lowe's Thunder Bay

1000 Fort William Road, Thunder Bay

January 31, 2020

Lowe's Cornwall

950 Brookdale Avenue, Cornwall

January 31, 2020

RONA Brockville

550 Stewart Boulevard, Brockville

January 31, 2020

Home & Garden RONA - Cambridge

66 Pinebush Road, Cambridge

January 31, 2020

RONA Mississauga (Rockwood Mall)

4141 Dixie Road, Mississauga

January 31, 2020

Reno-Depot Aurora

140 First Commerce Drive, Aurora

January 31, 2020

RONA Oshawa

1279 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa

January 31, 2020

RONA Ajax

19 Notion Road, Ajax

January 31, 2020

Quebec

RONA Granby

316 rue Denison Est, Granby

January 31, 2020

RONA Sorel

1293 chemin des Patriotes, Sorel-Tracy

January 31, 2020

RONA Bécancour

3365 boulevard Bécancour, Bécancour

January 31, 2020

RONA Nicolet

2145 boulevard Louis-Fréchette, Nicolet

January 31, 2020

RONA Saint-Tite

700 rue Notre-Dame, Saint-Tite

January 31, 2020

RONA Trois-Rivières

15 rue Philippe-Francoeur, Trois-Rivières

January 31, 2020

RONA Saint-Félix-de-Valois

3110 rue Henri-L. Chevrette, Saint-Félix-de-Valois

January 31, 2020

RONA Carignan

2395 chemin de Chambly, Carignan

January 31, 2020

RONA Saint-Lambert

707 rue Saint-Charles, St. Lambert

January 31, 2020

RONA Saint-Sauveur

180 rue Principale, Saint-Sauveur

January 31, 2020

RONA Bellefeuille - Saint-Jérôme

905 boulevard de la Salette, Saint-Jérôme

January 31, 2020

Réno-Dépôt Trois-Rivières

4575 boulevard des Forges, Trois-Rivières

January 31, 2020

Nova Scotia


RONA Dartmouth (Windmill Road)

500 Windmill Road, Dartmouth

February 19, 2020

RONA Dartmouth (Harbour)

1000 Cole Harbour Road, Dartmouth

February 19, 2020

RONA Bedford

1658 Bedford Place Mall, Bedford

February 19, 2020

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, RONA inc., operates or services more than 600 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners. These include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, Ace and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, the companies have more than 28,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA and Ace banners. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

SOURCE Lowe's Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Lowe's Canada, 514-599-5900, ext. 5271, 1-866-566-3342, media@lowescanada.ca

