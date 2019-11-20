Lowe's Canada announces the closure of 34 underperforming stores across the country (26 Ronas, 6 Lowe's, and 2 Reno-Depots) Français
Nov 20, 2019, 06:01 ET
The company will also restructure corporate staff to better support store and customer needs
BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Following a detailed strategic review of its operations, Lowe's Canada is announcing the following actions to improve performance and better position itself for the future:
- Closing 34 underperforming stores to optimize its network;
- Undertaking a process to simplify multiple store banners to drive efficiency and reduce operational complexity;
- Reorganizing the corporate support structure across the country to better support store and customer needs; and
- Rationalizing the product assortment to present a more coordinated offering to Canadian customers.
"While making decisions that impact our associates and their families is never easy, closing underperforming stores is a necessary step in our plan to ensure the long-term stability and growth of our Canadian business," declared Tony Cioffi, Interim President of Lowe's Canada. "We are taking decisive action to build a healthy business which will provide us with the flexibility to reinvest in our future growth. This includes having a clear strategy for our banners, built on the strength of our Lowe's, RONA and Reno-Depot brands. It also means investing in our omnichannel and supply chain capabilities, our web platforms, and our existing corporate stores and affiliated dealer network. Our objective continues to be providing our Canadian customers with the right products and the best service and value across every channel, for the long term."
The employees affected by these changes will be supported throughout the transition. Given the existing need for personnel throughout the Lowe's Canada network, eligible employees will be offered the opportunity to transfer to a nearby store.
Lowe's Canada will continue serving customers from markets affected by the closures via other corporate and affiliated dealer stores from its network, as well as its online offering and parcel delivery service.
|
Store closures and dates:
|
British Columbia
|
Closing date
|
Lowe's Prince George
|
2999 Massey Drive, Prince George
|
February 19, 2020
|
RONA Surrey (Newton)
|
6965 King George Boulevard, Surrey
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Osoyoos
|
6014-51 Street, Osoyoos
|
January 31, 2020
|
Alberta
|
Lowe's Calgary - Shawnessy
|
295 Shawville Boulevard S.E., Calgary
|
February 19, 2020
|
RONA Airdrie
|
2649 Main Street South, Airdrie
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Calgary (Midnapore)
|
14815 Bannister Road S.E., Calgary
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA St. Albert
|
730 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Sherwood Park
|
340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Edmonton (Ellerslie Road)
|
1003 Parsons Road S.W., Edmonton
|
January 31, 2020
|
Saskatchewan
|
Lowe's Regina - North
|
489 Albert Street North, Regina
|
February 19, 2020
|
Ontario
|
Lowe's Etobicoke - North
|
48 Lowe's Place, Etobicoke
|
January 31, 2020
|
Lowe's Thunder Bay
|
1000 Fort William Road, Thunder Bay
|
January 31, 2020
|
Lowe's Cornwall
|
950 Brookdale Avenue, Cornwall
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Brockville
|
550 Stewart Boulevard, Brockville
|
January 31, 2020
|
Home & Garden RONA - Cambridge
|
66 Pinebush Road, Cambridge
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Mississauga (Rockwood Mall)
|
4141 Dixie Road, Mississauga
|
January 31, 2020
|
Reno-Depot Aurora
|
140 First Commerce Drive, Aurora
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Oshawa
|
1279 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Ajax
|
19 Notion Road, Ajax
|
January 31, 2020
|
Quebec
|
RONA Granby
|
316 rue Denison Est, Granby
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Sorel
|
1293 chemin des Patriotes, Sorel-Tracy
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Bécancour
|
3365 boulevard Bécancour, Bécancour
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Nicolet
|
2145 boulevard Louis-Fréchette, Nicolet
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Saint-Tite
|
700 rue Notre-Dame, Saint-Tite
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Trois-Rivières
|
15 rue Philippe-Francoeur, Trois-Rivières
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Saint-Félix-de-Valois
|
3110 rue Henri-L. Chevrette, Saint-Félix-de-Valois
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Carignan
|
2395 chemin de Chambly, Carignan
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Saint-Lambert
|
707 rue Saint-Charles, St. Lambert
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Saint-Sauveur
|
180 rue Principale, Saint-Sauveur
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Bellefeuille - Saint-Jérôme
|
905 boulevard de la Salette, Saint-Jérôme
|
January 31, 2020
|
Réno-Dépôt Trois-Rivières
|
4575 boulevard des Forges, Trois-Rivières
|
January 31, 2020
|
Nova Scotia
|
RONA Dartmouth (Windmill Road)
|
500 Windmill Road, Dartmouth
|
February 19, 2020
|
RONA Dartmouth (Harbour)
|
1000 Cole Harbour Road, Dartmouth
|
February 19, 2020
|
RONA Bedford
|
1658 Bedford Place Mall, Bedford
|
February 19, 2020
About Lowe's Canada
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, RONA inc., operates or services more than 600 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners. These include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, Ace and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, the companies have more than 28,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA and Ace banners. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.
