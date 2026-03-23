Love From The Start: New Campaign Supports Parents From the Moment of a Down Syndrome Diagnosis

A new awareness initiative from the Canadian Down Syndrome Society shares real stories from the Down syndrome community to reassure parents: you are not alone

TORONTO, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - For many families, the moment they receive a Down syndrome diagnosis can bring a mix of joy, uncertainty and isolation. The Canadian Down Syndrome Society (CDSS) is introducing Love From The Start, a national awareness initiative designed to support parents during the earliest days of parenthood and advocacy.

CDSS Love From The Start (CNW Group/Canadian Down Syndrome Society)

While all parents experience a range of emotions after welcoming a child, families of children with Down syndrome often encounter misconceptions about what their child's future will look like. Too often, the first messages they hear focus on limitations rather than possibilities.

There are approximately 430 live births of babies with Down syndrome in Canada each year, and many parents spend the early days after diagnosis navigating unanswered questions and misinformation. Love From The Start responds by sharing authentic stories that offer a more honest picture of life with Down syndrome, reassuring parents that they are not alone.

The initiative launches alongside World Down Syndrome Day, aligning with the 2026 global theme "Together Against Loneliness," which highlights the importance of community, connection and inclusion.

From the moment of diagnosis, parents become advocates for their child, helping them access the same opportunities and experiences as anyone else -- a role that can be isolating in the early days. To support families during this time, CDSS has introduced a dedicated online experience for expecting and new parents at LoveFromTheStart.ca, offering stories, images and videos to provide reassurance and connection.

"One of the most important things any parent can hear after a diagnosis is that they're not alone and that there is a community ready to support them," said Laura LaChance, Executive Director, CDSS. "With 'Love from the Start' we want families to hear from the community first -- countering misinformation with authentic voices and sharing the real experiences that define life with Down syndrome. Supporting caregivers from the very beginning is essential to addressing loneliness and building more inclusive communities."

The campaign video features home videos from more than 50 families across Canada, capturing everyday moments of life with Down syndrome and reinforcing a simple message: you are not alone. The campaign also includes photography by Hilary Gauld, an award-winning Canadian photographer who has documented the Down syndrome community for more than a decade.

"At its core, this campaign is about welcoming families," added LaChance. "Inclusion starts from day one."

To watch the campaign film or learn more, visit LoveFromTheStart.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Down Syndrome Society

Media Contact: Shannon Stephaniuk, Glossy, [email protected], 416-301-0506