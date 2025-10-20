Canadians with Down Syndrome Are Living Longer Than Ever, But Healthcare Systems Haven't Kept Up

As life expectancy rises, the Canadian Down Syndrome Society launches "We Deserve Care" to raise awareness, funding, and action toward a nationally accredited healthcare training course on the needs of aging adults with Down syndrome.

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - In 1950, only 1% of Canadians with Down syndrome lived to 40. Today, more than 30% are over 40 and thriving. Most healthcare systems and training programs do not focus on aging issues, leaving adults and seniors with Down syndrome without the specialized care they need. As life expectancy continues to rise, the Canadian Down Syndrome Society (CDSS) is launching We Deserve Care, a new national awareness campaign to draw attention to this urgent gap and fund a nationally accredited course for healthcare professionals to help address it.

WeDeserveCare.ca (CNW Group/Canadian Down Syndrome Society)

According to the 2025 Down Syndrome Community Survey, many healthcare professionals feel unprepared to meet the needs of aging individuals with Down syndrome--leaving caregivers to educate medical professionals about their loved ones' health instead of receiving informed support.

"The 'We Deserve Care' campaign reflects a major shift in our community," said Laura LaChance, Executive Director of CDSS. "People with Down syndrome are living longer than ever, but healthcare systems haven't kept up. This campaign is both a celebration of longevity and a call to action to ensure that the next generation of adults with Down syndrome receives the care and respect they've earned."

For more information or to donate, visit WeDeserveCare.ca.

About the Canadian Down Syndrome Society

The Canadian Down Syndrome Society (CDSS) is a national non-profit organization that empowers Canadians with Down syndrome to live fulfilling lives. Through advocacy, education, and awareness initiatives, CDSS promotes inclusion and works to ensure that individuals with Down syndrome have the opportunity to reach their full potential. Learn more at CDSS.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Down Syndrome Society

Media Contact: Shannon Stephaniuk, Glossy, [email protected], 416-301-0506