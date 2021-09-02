MONTREAL, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Louis Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA), is scheduled to speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit on September 9, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. (EDT).

The webcast link will be posted the morning of the event on National Bank's website at https://www.nbc.ca/investor-relations/presentations-and-events.

About National Bank of Canada

With $354 billion in assets as at July 31, 2021, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

For further information: Marie-Claude Jarry, Senior Advisor, Investor Relations, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 1-866-517-5455; Andreia Furtado, Advisor, Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-394-4074

