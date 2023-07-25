Lotto Max - A total of $96 million up for grabs tonight! Français

News provided by

Loto-Québec

25 Jul, 2023, 05:00 ET

MONTRÉAL, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - In tonight's Lotto Max draw, a total of $96 million will be up for grabs. That's an estimated prize pool of one $70-million jackpot and a whopping 26 Maxmillions!

"If tonight's $70,000,000 jackpot is won in Québec, it will be the fourth time a jackpot amount that big is won here in just under three and a half years," pointed out Isabelle Jean, Executive Vice-President and COO of Lottery Games at Loto-Québec.

Lotto Max continues to churn out winners in Québec

  • Lotto Max players in Québec have won over $3.397 billion since its launch in 2009.
  • In total, there have been 40 jackpot wins in the province, including 3 of $70,000,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, and June 7, 2022 draws.
  • One $65,000,000 jackpot, four $60,000,000 jackpots, four $55,000,000 jackpots, and seven $50,000,000 jackpots were also won in Quebec.
  • In addition to these jackpot wins, Lotto Max players in Québec have also won a total of 220 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, and 140 shares of Maxmillions prizes.

The draw results are posted on the Loto-Québec website at lotoquebec.com.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years, and its operations benefit the people and province of Québec. In 2022, it paid out 120 prizes of $1,000,000 or more to lottery winners. The Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie lottery games have provided 15 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page in the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com. Read their stories.

Source:

Annick St-Denis

Director of Corporate Communications

Loto-Québec


Information:     

Elise Paquet-Morin

Media Relations Advisor

Loto-Québec

514-499-5151

[email protected]

SOURCE Loto-Québec

Organization Profile

Loto-Quebec