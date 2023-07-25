MONTRÉAL, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - In tonight's Lotto Max draw, a total of $96 million will be up for grabs. That's an estimated prize pool of one $70-million jackpot and a whopping 26 Maxmillions!

"If tonight's $70,000,000 jackpot is won in Québec, it will be the fourth time a jackpot amount that big is won here in just under three and a half years," pointed out Isabelle Jean, Executive Vice-President and COO of Lottery Games at Loto-Québec.

Lotto Max continues to churn out winners in Québec

Lotto Max players in Québec have won over $3 .397 billion since its launch in 2009.

.397 billion since its launch in 2009. In total, there have been 40 jackpot wins in the province, including 3 of $70,000 ,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, and June 7, 2022 draws.

,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, and June 7, 2022 draws. One $65,000 ,000 jackpot, four $60,000,000 jackpots, four $55,000 ,000 jackpots, and seven $50,000 ,000 jackpots were also won in Quebec .

,000 jackpot, four jackpots, four ,000 jackpots, and seven ,000 jackpots were also won in . In addition to these jackpot wins, Lotto Max players in Québec have also won a total of 220 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, and 140 shares of Maxmillions prizes.

The draw results are posted on the Loto-Québec website at lotoquebec.com.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years, and its operations benefit the people and province of Québec. In 2022, it paid out 120 prizes of $1,000,000 or more to lottery winners. The Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie lottery games have provided 15 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page in the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com. Read their stories.

