MONTRÉAL, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The $5 million Classic Jackpot in yesterday's Lotto 6/49 draw was won with a ticket sold in Québec!

In the next Lotto 6/49 draw, the Gold Ball Jackpot will be $18 million, while the Classic Jackpot will be $5 million, as is the case in every draw.

Draw results are available on Loto-Québec's website, lotoquebec.com.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years, and its operations benefit Québec as a whole. The corporation has paid out over a billion dollars in prizes across Québec since the beginning of the year. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page in the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com. Read their stories.

The responsible commercialization of lottery and gaming products is central to Loto-Québec's operations. The corporation has been granted the highest internationally recognized certification in responsible gaming by the World Lottery Association.

