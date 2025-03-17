LONGi and BNZ Sign Strategic Framework Agreement for 336MW of Solar Projects in Southern Europe

MADRID, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- LONGi Solar Technology, a global leader in solar module manufacturing has signed a Framework Agreement with BNZ, a leading independent power producer (IPP) specializing in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy projects. This partnership solidifies a long-standing relationship and marks a significant milestone in BNZ's commitment to expanding renewable energy capacity.

Luis Selva, Managing Director of BNZ, and Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi, signed the agreement.

BNZ, part of the Nuveen Infrastructure portfolio managed through the Europe Clean Energy Fund III — one of Europe's largest renewable energy investment funds — will achieve more than 500 MW under operation across Spain, Portugal, and Italy this year. Four of these projects, with a combined capacity of 130MW in Spain and Italy, already utilize LONGi modules.

Building on the successful collaboration to date, BNZ has now chosen to directly procure modules from LONGi for its 2025 pipeline of solar projects in Europe, totalling 336MW.

Under the agreement, BNZ will integrate LONGi's advanced Hi-MO 7 and Hi-MO 9 modules series, the latter of which features the outstanding HPBC (Hybrid Passivated Back Contact) 2.0 technology, known for their high efficiency, bi-faciality, and superior performance maximising LCOE. These cutting-edge modules will enhance energy output, reinforcing BNZ's commitment to delivering sustainable and reliable solar power.

"In BNZ, we firmly believe in the importance of collaborating with strategic partners who share our vision for a more sustainable future," said Daniel Sánchez, Director at BNZ "This agreement with LONGi marks an important step in our commitment to delivering high-quality and efficient renewable energy solutions.

Luis Selva, Managing Director of BNZ, added: "We are committed to driving the energy transition and our collaboration reflects our strategic vision of innovation and growth in the renewable energy sector. We look forward to leveraging our combined expertise to accelerate the adoption of clean energy technologies."

"This collaboration marks a new milestone in our strategic partnership with BNZ. As long-term partners, we are leveraging our strengths to drive innovation, accelerate market growth, and enhance our competitive edge in the European market. We believe this is not only a new opportunity for both businesses but also a benchmark for the industry. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with BNZ and creating greater business value together!" stated Francois CUI, President of LONGi Europe.

The signing of this Framework Agreement underscores BNZ's dedication to advancing solar energy development while fostering strong industry partnerships. As the demand for clean energy continues to rise, this collaboration sets the stage for a more sustainable future in Europe and beyond.

SOURCE LONGi Solar

Xuecui Hu, [email protected]