London residents to benefit from improved public transit and active transportation infrastructure

LONDON, ON, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Strategic investments in public transit and local active transportation infrastructure play a key role in supporting efficient, affordable and sustainable transportation services that help Londoners and their families get to work, school and essential services on time and safely back home at the end of a long day.

Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre and Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; along with his Worship Ed Holder, Mayor of the City of London today announced funding for ten public transit and active transportation infrastructure projects in the City.

Several of the projects involve improvements to transit routes and infrastructure, including new buses, transit lanes and hubs, intersections, sidewalks and cycling paths. Londoners who use public transit will benefit from new bus shelters as well as the addition of 31 new diesel buses, an expanded express service and better connections to both current routes and the proposed rapid transit corridor. Transit users and residents will benefit from improved safety, shorter travel times, and improved service reliability thanks to new intelligent traffic lights with transit sensors.

The Government of Canada is investing over $123 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $103 million to the projects, while the City of London is contributing more than $82 million.

"Upgrading public transit helps our communities provide efficient and reliable services that transform the way Londoners live, move, and work. The projects announced today will provide residents and commuters with the infrastructure needed to travel across the community safely. This is an excellent example of how we are working to build stronger, more sustainable infrastructure that will serve communities now and in the future."

Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in public transit infrastructure helps build sustainable communities, encourages economic growth and strengthens the middle class. The projects we are celebrating today will improve transit services and active transportation options, promoting healthier and safer ways for commuters to get where they need to be."



Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West , on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This investment represents the single largest infrastructure project in London's history and will improve mobility for all Londoners, regardless of how they travel. In addition, these 10 transit projects will also stimulate job growth and road safety improvements. After years of division and delay, London is finally on the move."

His Worship Ed Holder, Mayor of the City of London

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

London residents to benefit from improved public transit services and local road infrastructure

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support 10 public transit and active transportation infrastructure improvement projects.

The Government of Canada is investing over $123 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS). The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $103 million while the City of London is contributing more than $82 million to these projects.

Project Information:

Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal / Other Funding East London Link This project involves widening the road to accommodate dedicated bus lanes from downtown to Fanshawe College and the Highbury Bridge overpass, installing intelligent traffic signals with priority sensors and video along the transit route, and new cycling facilities and a transit hub for Fanshawe College. Residents and commuters will benefit from reduced intersection delays, shorter travel times, and improved cycling facilities. $41,680,000 $34,729,860 $27,790,140 Adelaide Street Underpass Active Transportation Connections This project includes the construction of multi-use paths on both sides of Adelaide Street as well as a cycling path south of the Central Avenue underpass. Residents and commuters will benefit from improved connections to bus stops on Adelaide Street and future rapid transit on Oxford Street. $6,034,692 $5,028,407 $4,023,630 Intelligent Traffic Signals This project involves upgrading the city's intersections to a high-bandwidth intersection communication network, upgrading the traffic signal management system to include GPS-based transit signal priority, and the construction of a traffic management center. Residents and commuters will benefit from improved transit reliability and travel time monitoring along key corridors. $7,800,000 $6,499,350 $5,200,650 Downtown Loop This project includes streetscape improvements, new transit stations and cycling lanes, and new intelligent traffic signals with transit signal priority to reduce intersection delays and shorten travel times. Commuters and residents will benefit from improved traffic flow, safety, accessibility, reliability, and better connections to Via Rail and Greyhound bus stations. $11,280,000 $9,399,060 $7,820,940 Dundas Place Thames Valley Parkway Active Transportation Connection This project includes rebuilding a section of Dundas Street to improve sidewalks and accommodate cycling lanes. Cyclists and pedestrians will benefit from improved connections between the Thames Valley Parkway and nearby transit stops along the Downtown Loop, the rapid transit corridor, and other routes. $1,600,000 $1,333,200 $1,066,800 Wellington Gateway This project includes a new park-and-ride facility near Highway 401, widening the bridge over the Thames River to accommodate additional traffic and multi-use pathways, widening the road between Downtown and Highway 401 to provide continuous transit lanes, and adding intelligent traffic signals. Commuters and residents will benefit from reduced intersection delays, shorter travel times and better transit infrastructure. $38,120,000 $31,763,490 $25,416,510 Dundas Street Old East Village Streetscape Improvements This project will revitalize the transit corridor by enhancing connections to both the local transit system and the proposed rapid transit system in the Dundas street area. Residents and commuters will benefit from wider boulevards, new cycling amenities, and new pedestrian lighting along the rapid transit corridor. $3,280,000 $2,733,060 $2,186,940 Oxford Street / Wharncliffe Road Intersection Improvements This project will update transit routes through the busy intersection of Oxford Street and Wharncliffe Road. Residents and commuters will benefit from transit queue jump lanes and other intersection, improved traffic signals and lighting, and new sidewalks and bike lanes that will provide direct connections to transit services. $3,520,000 $2,933,040 $2,346,960 Expansion Buses This project will provide the London Transit Commission with 31 new 40' and 60' diesel buses. Residents will benefit from expanded express bus service, more direct connections and better, more frequent bus service. $10,080,000 $8,399,160 $6,720,840 Bus Stop Amenities This project involves installing 60 new bus shelters with solar powered lighting and benches, as well as upgrading the lighting at existing bus stops to new solar-powered lights. $440,000 $366,630 $293,370

