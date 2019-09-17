London Calling! Four Seasons Pop Down Arrives This October

"The heart and soul of Four Seasons is found in our people, whose unlimited creativity and generous spirit goes far beyond the walls of our hotels and resorts. Pop Down – always somewhere unexpected, always full of surprises – connects Four Seasons with new people in new places in a deeply immersive way showcasing the very best of the brand," says Christian Clerc , President, Worldwide Hotel Operations.

Four Seasons Pop Down London will take place in Camden Town's Hawley Wharf Basement, which will be transformed into an "underground playground" of sights, sounds and culinary delights over two memorable nights that will have Londoners talking, posting and sharing #FourSeasonsPopDown out to the world.

An exclusive, invitation-only party on October 3, 2019 kicks off Pop Down with a showcase by a hand-selected team of 15 Four Seasons chefs and mixologists from around the world offering culinary creations and signature sips inspired by their own childhood memories, alongside a performance by a top international DJ.

On the following evening, October 4, the Hawley Wharf Basement will open as Pop Down Cinema, extending the "underground playground" and whimsical theme with a special screening of the 1980s classic, Big. At the Pop Down Cinema, nostalgic moviegoers can tap into their inner child while enjoying delicious snacks and drinks created by Four Seasons chefs and mixologists.

A limited number of tickets to this one-night-only screening will become available here on September 21, 2019 at 9am BST. Follow @fourseasons for a reminder when tickets become available.

A Taste of What's to Come at Four Seasons Pop Down London

Included in the showcase on October 3 are seven Michelin-starred chefs from Four Seasons hotels around the world, including Anne-Sophie Pic, the first female chef in the world to earn three stars; Chefs Alan Taudon and Simone Zanoni from Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris; Florent Margaillan of the legendary Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat; and Italy's own Vito Mollica, who has led the culinary brigade at Four Seasons Hotel Firenze since it opened. Two more Michelin-starred chefs - Erik Anderson and Dani Garcia - are making their first appearances with Four Seasons ahead of opening new restaurant concepts in Napa Valley, California and Madrid, Spain in the coming year.

Behind the bars, featured Four Seasons mixologists include Philip Bischoff, most recently of the globally acclaimed Manhattan Bar in Singapore and now previewing what's to come at the new Four Seasons in Bangkok; and Valentino Longo from Florida, whose Le Sirenuse Champagne Bar was just named best in the world by the Virtuoso travel network.

The full line-up of chefs and mixologists at Four Seasons Pop Down London:

Chefs

Anne-Sophie Pic, the first female chef in the world to receive three Michelin stars, whose London flagship La Dame de Pic* is at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square

flagship La Dame de Pic* is at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square Alan Taudon, Chef at L'Orangerie*, and Simone Zanoni , Chef at Le George*, both of Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris , the only palace hotel in Europe to boast five Michelin stars across three restaurants

, Chef at Le George*, both of Four Seasons Hotel George V, , the only palace hotel in to boast five Michelin stars across three restaurants Dani Garcia , whose flagship restaurant*** is in Marbella, Spain , and who will introduce a new concept restaurant in the forthcoming Four Seasons Hotel Madrid

, whose flagship restaurant*** is in Marbella, , and who will introduce a new concept restaurant in the forthcoming Four Seasons Hotel Madrid Erik Anderson , most recently of COI*** in San Francisco , who will be Chef at Truss at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, opening next year

, most recently of COI*** in , who will be Chef at Truss at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, opening next year Nicholas Trosien , Chef at Café Boulud at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

, Chef at Café Boulud at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto Tony Truong , Chef at Mei Ume at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square

, Chef at Mei Ume at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square Vito Mollica , Executive Chef at Four Seasons Hotel Firenze and Chef at Il Palagio* inside the hotel

Pastry Chefs

Florent Margaillan of Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel including Le Cap *

of Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel including * Thomas Croize of Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire

Yudith Bustos of Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC

Mixologists

Ivan Arena , barman at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

, barman at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane Philip Bischoff , most recently of the world-renowned Manhattan Bar in Singapore and now overseeing the beverage program at the forthcoming Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, as well as being one of the Four Seasons regional beverage ambassadors

, most recently of the world-renowned Manhattan Bar in and now overseeing the beverage program at the forthcoming Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, as well as being one of the Four Seasons regional beverage ambassadors Sophie Larrouture, the award-winning mixologist at Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva

Valentino Longo of the famed Le Sirenuse Champagne Bar at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Florida , recently named the Best Bar in the world by the Virtuoso travel network

In Case You Missed It

The London edition of this unique global series follows Four Seasons Pop Down in Hong Kong earlier this year – a spectacular evening highlighted by a surprise set by songwriter, producer and DJ Mark Ronson, followed by two days that saw three Michelin starred Chef Chan Yan Tak of Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong offer his signature treats to hundreds of enthusiastic local residents who lined up around the block for a taste.

Previous Four Seasons Pop Downs have included a glittering party aboard a superyacht anchored in Miami's Biscayne Bay that featured a DJ performance by Questlove; a rooftop soiree in Philadelphia where interactive installations by celebrity florist Jeff Leatham also popped down around the city; and the inaugural Pop Down during the Toronto International Film Festival in the company's hometown of Toronto, Canada.

