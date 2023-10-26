MONTRÉAL, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc. ("LOGISTEC"), a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Corporation, is honoured to have won the 2023 Environment Award at the International Heavy Lift Awards Ceremony in London, England. This prestigious award recognizes LOGISTEC's environmental performance, providing safe, reliable and sustainable cargo handling services at 60 ports and 90 terminals across North America.

Rodney Corrigan, President, LOGISTEC Stevedoring, and Team (CNW Group/Logistec Corporation - Communications)

"We believe in actively contributing to a sustainable supply chain and this award highlights our culture of environmental excellence," stated Rodney Corrigan, President of LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc. "I would like to recognize our people who are dedicated to integrating environmental initiatives that are tangible, measurable, and impactful with our operations throughout our network. Handling heavy and oversized cargo is a specialized skill and our team has succeeded in delivering in a safe and sustainable way."

As a founding member of Green Marine, an international movement that aims to reduce the industry's environmental footprint, LOGISTEC continues to seek new opportunities to reduce emissions, investing in eco-efficient equipment and technologies. These investments align with LOGISTEC's ESG goals to reduce carbon footprint and protect the environment and communities for future generations.

The Heavy Lift Awards celebrate the achievements of the project cargo supply chain, showcasing the work of the logistics industry – from the innovative solutions to complex transport challenges as well as industry leading initiatives to tackle safety and training. The winners were announced at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, England on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

