HOUSTON, Texas, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - LOGISTEC, a leading North American marine and logistics service provider, announced two 120 tonnes harbor cranes are officially operational at the Port of Houston's Care Terminal. Investing in high performing equipment represents an important milestone in LOGISTEC's long-term Gulf Coast strategy and strengthens the terminal's role as a key gateway within the company's North American network.

Care Terminal, Port of Houston (CNW Group/LOGISTEC) Gulf Stream Marine Logo (CNW Group/LOGISTEC)

Care Terminal is operated by Gulf Stream Marine (GSM), part of the LOGISTEC network, and provides stevedoring and terminal services for a diverse mix of cargo. The new cranes enhance Care Terminal's capabilities for heavy-lift, project, and specialized cargo, supporting global supply chains and Gulf Coast access.

"The Gulf Coast plays a vital role in the North American supply chains and anchors a significant share of the nation's energy, manufacturing, and project cargo activity. Our partnership with the Port of Houston represents a long-term strategic commitment to infrastructure, connectivity, and global competitiveness," said Sean Pierce, CEO of LOGISTEC. "By investing in modern infrastructure and operational capacity, we are ensuring cargo continues to move safely, reliably, and efficiently through this region for years to come."

"Our general cargo and multi-purpose facilities have been part of Port Houston's story from the very beginning, more than a century ago. Today, these facilities make up the largest breakbulk and project cargo port complex in North America, with direct access to the number one waterway in the nation, the Houston Ship Channel," said Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston. "LOGISTEC's investments in Care Terminal help ensure our region is well-positioned to meet demand for specialized, breakbulk, and project cargo both now and in the future. They are a valued partner to Port Houston, helping us fulfill our mission to foster maritime economic development."

The commissioning of the cranes marks the first phase of a broader, multi-stage investment program at Care Terminal. Planned improvements include berthing, rail and yard upgrades, expanded storage capacity, and enhanced access and circulation. Together, these investments are designed to improve throughput, efficiency, and safety while positioning the terminal to support higher volumes and more complex industrial cargo as Gulf Coast activity continues to grow.

Beyond the terminal, these investments are complemented by LOGISTEC Direct, which connects Care Terminal operations with trucking, rail, warehousing, and distribution across the LOGISTEC network. By reducing handoffs and improving visibility, LOGISTEC Direct helps accelerate cargo flow and deliver a more efficient, end-to-end logistics experience for customers moving complex cargo across regional and international markets.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized bulk, breakbulk and container cargo handling services, and logistics solutions, including trucking and warehousing, to marine and industrial companies across its North American network of 64 ports and 87 terminals. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services in the Arctic and marine agency services for ship owners and operators. For more information, visit logistec.com.

SOURCE LOGISTEC

For further information: Katia Reyburn, Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs, LOGISTEC, [email protected]