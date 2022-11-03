LOGISTEC REPORTS RECORD Q3 2022 RESULTS Français

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, announced today its financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 24, 2022. LOGISTEC reports record results for a sixth consecutive quarter as it pursues its bold growth strategy in a continued positive momentum.

Highlights From the Third Quarter of 2022:

  • Consolidated revenue totalled $284.2 million, up $48.0 million or 20.3%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $58.7 million, up $9.0 million.
  • Total diluted earnings per share of $2.43, up $0.39.

Highlights From the Nine-Month Period Ended September 24, 2022

  • Consolidated revenue totalled $644.6 million, up $131.0 million or 25.5%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $100.7 million, up $17.5 million.
  • Total diluted earnings per share of $2.97, up $0.59.

"We can attribute our record third quarter results to the strength of our unique business model," said Carl Delisle, Chief Financial Officer. "Again, the diverse nature of our two business segments, the breadth of our network, the expanding scope of our expertise continue to strengthen our resiliency. As pressure grows on the global supply chain, we leveraged our network of port terminals across North America and found innovative ways to counter the effect of congestion, allowing our customers to benefit from both our gateway access and operational expertise."

"Our people have shown great agility in developing tailored solutions for our customers in markets that continue to evolve," said Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I would like to recognize the dedication and passion of our teams who succeeded in delivering in an efficient and safe manner. We handled record volumes of cargo across our network and delivered on key environmental projects this past quarter, creating value for our stakeholders and communities, and this is reflected in our solid performance."

Results From the Period

LOGISTEC delivered very strong results for the third quarter of 2022. Consolidated revenue was $284.2 million for the period, an increase of $48.0 million or 20.3% over the same period in 2021. Our core markets remained strong in the USA and Canada. Our extensive network, the depth of our expertise and the diverse industries we served, enabled us to achieve another successful quarter in an ever-changing context.

Marine Services Segment

Revenue from the marine services segment reached $160.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, up $48.7 million or 43.6% compared with the same period in 2021. Our marine services segment delivered outstanding results due to strong demand, especially in the steel and wind energy industries. An important increase in cargo activities in the U.S. Gulf Coast was driven by strong activity in the energy sector.

We collaborated with our supply chain partners to increase capacity at our port terminals and facilities. With such high volumes of cargo, we further optimized terminal operations and leveraged safe and efficient handling methods to increase speed of delivery. To improve supply chain fluidity, we offer a customizable solution for just-in-time delivery to destination.

(1)     Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to the non-IFRS measure section.

In September, LOGISTEC was named 2022 Terminal Operator of the Year at the Heavy Lift Awards Ceremony held in Hamburg, Germany. The award comes at a time of global challenges in the supply chain and recognizes LOGISTEC's ability to respond to and anticipate customers' needs with innovative solutions. LOGISTEC was also highly commended for Excellence in Environmental Performance, as it is leading the drive to a sustainable supply chain through concrete Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") objectives, smart investments and continuous operational enhancements.

Environmental Services Segment

Revenue from the environmental services segment reached $123.6 million, slightly down by $0.7 million or 0.6% in the third quarter of 2022, which is consistent with last year's results. Traditional environmental services delivered their entire backlog for the quarter. However, some delays and project changes led to lower than expected revenue and margins. Given the seasonal and project-based nature of our operations, our focus will remain on achieving our business objectives and completing our projects before the end of the year.

We are continuing to position our ALTRA PFAS solutions to address the real and present negative impacts of per- and polyfluoroalkyl ("PFAS") in drinking water and soils, as public awareness and concerns grow regarding the health and environmental damage caused by these forever chemicals.

Outlook

We are well positioned to deliver a strong financial performance for the remainder of the year particularly in our marine services segment and keep developing innovative solutions in our environmental and water activities. As the global economy is in transition, LOGISTEC remains focused on its long-term strategic plan. Our unique business model in two highly important sectors, positions us to adapt to shifting markets, providing solutions for a resilient global supply chain and implementing innovative technologies in support of a sustainable future.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

NON-IFRS MEASURE

Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA excludes the configuration and customization costs related to the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system and the Company's impairment charge. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors, and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint.

The following table provides a reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA:

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 24,

2022
$

September 25,

  2021
$

September 24,

2022

$

September 25,

  2021
$

Profit for the period

31,766

26,757

39,018

31,423

PLUS:



Depreciation and amortization expense

14,056

12,564

40,890

35,808

Net finance expense

4,052

2,551

9,986

7,506

Income taxes

7,827

7,815

7,466

8,431

Configuration and customization costs in a cloud computing arrangement

1,024

3,388

Adjusted EBITDA

58,725

49,687

100,748

83,168


FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations, or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under business risks in the Company's 2021 annual report and include (but are not limited to) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and results of operations, the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing, and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 24,

2022

$

September 25,

2021

$

September 24,

2022

$

September 25,

2021

$

Revenue

284,209

236,171

644,623

513,614

Employee benefits expense

(129,554)

(110,596)

(310,504)

(248,192)

Equipment and supplies expense

(76,201)

(59,485)

(177,200)

(132,606)

Operating expense

(16,626)

(14,602)

(43,981)

(34,748)

Other expenses

(10,460)

(7,931)

(26,440)

(21,629)

Depreciation and amortization expense

(14,056)

(12,564)

(40,890)

(35,808)

Share of profit of equity accounted investments

6,342

4,020

12,411

6,107

Other (losses) gains

(9)

2,110

(1,549)

622

Operating profit

43,645

37,123

56,470

47,360

Finance expense

(4,178)

(2,660)

(10,380)

(7,917)

Finance income

126

109

394

411

Profit before income taxes

39,593

34,572

46,484

39,854

Income taxes

(7,827)

(7,815)

(7,466)

(8,431)

Profit for the period

31,766

26,757

39,018

31,423

Profit attributable to:



Owners of the Company

31,636

26,739

38,642

31,256

Non-controlling interest

130

18

376

167

Profit for the period

31,766

26,757

39,018

31,423

Basic earnings per Class A Common Share (1)

2.35

1.98

2.87

2.31

Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2)

2.58

2.17

3.15

2.54

Diluted earnings per Class A share

2.34

1.95

2.85

2.28

Diluted earnings per Class B share

2.56

2.15

3.13

2.51

Weighted average number of Class A Shares outstanding, basic and diluted

7,361,022

7,377,022

7,369,911

7,377,022

Weighted average number of Class B Shares outstanding, basic

5,461,358

5,677,569

5,554,728

5,619,662

Weighted average number of Class B Shares outstanding, diluted

5,580,269

5,738,227

5,647,748

5,737,438











(1)    Class A Common Share ("Class A share").

(2)   Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share").

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)




For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 24,

2022

$

September 25,

2021

$

September 24,

2022

$

September 25,

2021

$





Profit for the period

31,766

26,757

39,018

31,423





Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings



Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations

9,258

5,775

12,911

(232)

Unrealized (loss) gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations

(3,172)

(4,275)

(4,396)

213

Income taxes relating to translation of debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations

420

332

582

(28)

Gain on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

201

10

1,814

100

Income taxes relating to derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

(53)

(3)

(481)

(27)

Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

6,654

1,839

10,430

26





Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings



Remeasurement (losses) gains on benefit obligation

(1,443)

7,796

4,174

Return on retirement plan assets

(18)

125

(2,902)

218

Income taxes on remeasurement of benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets

387

(33)

(1,297)

(1,164)

Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

(1,074)

92

3,597

3,228

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of
income taxes

5,580

1,931

14,027

 

 

3,254

Total comprehensive income for the period

37,346

28,688

53,045

34,677

Total comprehensive income attributable to:



Owners of the Company

37,142

28,642

52,569

34,513

Non-controlling interest

204

46

476

164

Total comprehensive income for the period

37,346

28,688

53,045

34,677









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



As at 
September 24,
2022

$

As at 
December 31,

2021

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

21,522

37,530

Trade and other receivables

217,896

183,322

Contract assets

40,065

7,517

Current income tax assets

14,514

7,597

Inventories

20,994

16,830

Prepaid expenses and other

10,566

10,437

325,557

263,233

Equity accounted investments

47,547

46,311

Property, plant and equipment

231,476

207,321

Right-of-use assets

160,034

135,049

Goodwill

187,571

182,706

Intangible assets

38,550

41,043

Non-current assets

2,221

2,448

Post-employment benefit assets

2,161

Non-current financial assets

8,325

5,902

Deferred income tax assets

14,996

14,958

Total assets

1,018,438

898,971

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Short-term bank loans

8,600

Trade and other payables

139,072

127,044

Contract liabilities

12,780

14,801

Current income tax liabilities

11,382

10,442

Dividends payable

1,575

1,338

Current portion of lease liabilities

17,178

15,775

Current portion of long-term debt

11,025

3,427

193,012

181,427

Lease liabilities

151,618

125,249

Long-term debt

255,963

191,927

Deferred income tax liabilities

25,726

25,684

Post-employment benefit obligations

14,456

16,212

Contract liabilities

1,833

2,133

Non-current liabilities

25,448

40,730

Total liabilities

668,056

583,362

Equity

Share capital

49,480

50,889

Retained earnings

279,997

254,621

Accumulated other comprehensive income

19,381

9,051

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

348,858

314,561

Non-controlling interest

1,524

1,048

Total equity

350,382

315,609

Total liabilities and equity

1,018,438

898,971

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)




Attributable to owners of the Company


Share capital
issued

$

                Retained

earnings

$

Accumulated

other
comprehensive
income

$

Total

$

Non-
controlling
interest

$

Total equity

$

Balance as at January 1, 2022

50,889

254,621

9,051

314,561

1,048

315,609

Profit for the period

38,642

38,642

376

39,018

Other comprehensive income (loss)





Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations

12,811

12,811

100

12,911

Unrealized loss on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations, net of income taxes

(3,814)

(3,814)

(3,814)

Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes

3,597

3,597

3,597

Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes

1,333

1,333

1,333

Total comprehensive income for the period

42,239

10,330

52,569

476

53,045

Net remeasurement of written put option liability

(5,025)

(5,025)

(5,025)

Issuance of Class B shares

683

683

683

Repurchase of Class B shares

(2,092)

(7,974)

(10,066)

(10,066)

Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan

486

486

486

Other dividend 

(127)

(127)

(127)

Dividends on Class A shares

(2,316)

(2,316)

(2,316)

Dividends on Class B shares

(1,907)

(1,907)

(1,907)

Balance as at September 24, 2022

49,480

279,997

19,381

348,858

1,524

350,382










CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Attributable to owners of the Company


Share
capital
issued

$

Share
capital to
be issued

$

                Retained
earnings

$

Accumulated

other
comprehensive

income

$

 

 

 

Total

$

Non-
controlling
interest

$

Total equity

$

Balance as at January 1, 2021

45,575

4,906

242,358

7,943

300,782

789

301,571

Profit for the year

31,256

31,256

167

31,423

Other comprehensive (loss) income






Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations

(229)

(229)

(3)

(232)

Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations, net of income taxes

185

185

185

Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes

3,228

3,228

3,228

Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes

73

73

73

Total comprehensive income for the period

34,484

29

34,513

164

34,677

Remeasurement of written put option liability

(14,756)

(14,756)

(14,756)

Repurchase of Class B shares

(83)

(338)

(421)

(421)

Issuance of Class B share capital to a subsidiary shareholder

5,421

(4,906)

515

515

Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan

241

241

241

Other dividend

(107)

(107)

(107)

Dividends on Class A shares

(2,104)

(2,104)

(2,104)

Dividends on Class B shares

(1,772)

(1,772)

(1,772)

Balance as at September 25, 2021

50,913

258,006

7,972

316,891

953

317,844











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



For the nine months ended

September 24,

2022

$

September 25,

2021

$

Operating activities

Income for the period

39,018

31,423

Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents

48,847

46,264

Cash generated from operations

87,865

77,687

Dividends received from equity accounted investments

11,175

3,565

Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans

(542)

(752)

Settlement of provisions

(450)

(726)

Changes in non-cash working capital items

(55,262)

(30,133)

Income taxes paid

(15,654)

(8,019)

27,132

41,622

Financing activities

Net change in short-term bank loans

(8,565)

524

Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction costs

126,121

59,870

Repayment of long-term debt

(63,112)

(15,280)

Repayment of other non-current liabilities

(2,432)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(11,939)

(10,019)

Repayment of due to non-controlling interest

(19,086)

Interest paid

(10,086)

(8,962)

Issuance of Class B shares

221

130

Repurchase of Class B shares

(10,013)

(421)

Dividends paid on Class A shares

(2,173)

(2,069)

Dividends paid on Class B shares

(1,813)

(1,729)

(445)

19,612

Investing activities

Dividends paid to a non-controlling interest

(8,826)

(107)

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(36,238)

(28,129)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

1,005

505

Business combinations

(3,264)

(50,390)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(211)

(14)

Interest received

150

565

Cash receipts from other non-current financial assets

1,058

1,049

Net acquisition of other non-current assets

(224)

(144)

(46,550)

(76,665)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(19,863)

(15,431)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

37,530

46,778

Effect of exchange rate on foreign currency balance of foreign operations

3,855

61

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

21,522

31,408

Additional information

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment included in trade and other payables

5,018

5,703

Issuance of Class B shares under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan for non-interest-bearing loans

462

385

Repurchase of Class B shares included in trade and other payables

53

