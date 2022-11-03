MONTRÉAL, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, announced today its financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 24, 2022. LOGISTEC reports record results for a sixth consecutive quarter as it pursues its bold growth strategy in a continued positive momentum.

Highlights From the Third Quarter of 2022:

Consolidated revenue totalled $284.2 million , up $48.0 million or 20.3%.

, up or 20.3%. Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $58.7 million , up $9.0 million .

closed at , up . Total diluted earnings per share of $2.43 , up $0.39 .

Highlights From the Nine-Month Period Ended September 24, 2022

Consolidated revenue totalled $644.6 million , up $131.0 million or 25.5%.

, up or 25.5%. Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $100.7 million , up $17.5 million .

closed at , up . Total diluted earnings per share of $2.97 , up $0.59 .

"We can attribute our record third quarter results to the strength of our unique business model," said Carl Delisle, Chief Financial Officer. "Again, the diverse nature of our two business segments, the breadth of our network, the expanding scope of our expertise continue to strengthen our resiliency. As pressure grows on the global supply chain, we leveraged our network of port terminals across North America and found innovative ways to counter the effect of congestion, allowing our customers to benefit from both our gateway access and operational expertise."

"Our people have shown great agility in developing tailored solutions for our customers in markets that continue to evolve," said Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I would like to recognize the dedication and passion of our teams who succeeded in delivering in an efficient and safe manner. We handled record volumes of cargo across our network and delivered on key environmental projects this past quarter, creating value for our stakeholders and communities, and this is reflected in our solid performance."

Results From the Period

LOGISTEC delivered very strong results for the third quarter of 2022. Consolidated revenue was $284.2 million for the period, an increase of $48.0 million or 20.3% over the same period in 2021. Our core markets remained strong in the USA and Canada. Our extensive network, the depth of our expertise and the diverse industries we served, enabled us to achieve another successful quarter in an ever-changing context.

Marine Services Segment

Revenue from the marine services segment reached $160.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, up $48.7 million or 43.6% compared with the same period in 2021. Our marine services segment delivered outstanding results due to strong demand, especially in the steel and wind energy industries. An important increase in cargo activities in the U.S. Gulf Coast was driven by strong activity in the energy sector.

We collaborated with our supply chain partners to increase capacity at our port terminals and facilities. With such high volumes of cargo, we further optimized terminal operations and leveraged safe and efficient handling methods to increase speed of delivery. To improve supply chain fluidity, we offer a customizable solution for just-in-time delivery to destination.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to the non-IFRS measure section.

In September, LOGISTEC was named 2022 Terminal Operator of the Year at the Heavy Lift Awards Ceremony held in Hamburg, Germany. The award comes at a time of global challenges in the supply chain and recognizes LOGISTEC's ability to respond to and anticipate customers' needs with innovative solutions. LOGISTEC was also highly commended for Excellence in Environmental Performance, as it is leading the drive to a sustainable supply chain through concrete Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") objectives, smart investments and continuous operational enhancements.

Environmental Services Segment

Revenue from the environmental services segment reached $123.6 million, slightly down by $0.7 million or 0.6% in the third quarter of 2022, which is consistent with last year's results. Traditional environmental services delivered their entire backlog for the quarter. However, some delays and project changes led to lower than expected revenue and margins. Given the seasonal and project-based nature of our operations, our focus will remain on achieving our business objectives and completing our projects before the end of the year.

We are continuing to position our ALTRA PFAS solutions to address the real and present negative impacts of per- and polyfluoroalkyl ("PFAS") in drinking water and soils, as public awareness and concerns grow regarding the health and environmental damage caused by these forever chemicals.

Outlook

We are well positioned to deliver a strong financial performance for the remainder of the year particularly in our marine services segment and keep developing innovative solutions in our environmental and water activities. As the global economy is in transition, LOGISTEC remains focused on its long-term strategic plan. Our unique business model in two highly important sectors, positions us to adapt to shifting markets, providing solutions for a resilient global supply chain and implementing innovative technologies in support of a sustainable future.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com .

NON-IFRS MEASURE

Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA excludes the configuration and customization costs related to the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system and the Company's impairment charge. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors, and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint.

The following table provides a reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA:



For the three months ended For the nine months ended

September 24, 2022

$ September 25, 2021

$ September 24, 2022 $ September 25, 2021

$ Profit for the period 31,766 26,757 39,018 31,423 PLUS:







Depreciation and amortization expense 14,056 12,564 40,890 35,808 Net finance expense 4,052 2,551 9,986 7,506 Income taxes 7,827 7,815 7,466 8,431 Configuration and customization costs in a cloud computing arrangement 1,024 — 3,388 — Adjusted EBITDA 58,725 49,687 100,748 83,168



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations, or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under business risks in the Company's 2021 annual report and include (but are not limited to) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and results of operations, the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing, and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares)



For the three months ended For the nine months ended

September 24, 2022 $ September 25, 2021 $ September 24, 2022 $ September 25, 2021 $ Revenue 284,209 236,171 644,623 513,614 Employee benefits expense (129,554) (110,596) (310,504) (248,192) Equipment and supplies expense (76,201) (59,485) (177,200) (132,606) Operating expense (16,626) (14,602) (43,981) (34,748) Other expenses (10,460) (7,931) (26,440) (21,629) Depreciation and amortization expense (14,056) (12,564) (40,890) (35,808) Share of profit of equity accounted investments 6,342 4,020 12,411 6,107 Other (losses) gains (9) 2,110 (1,549) 622 Operating profit 43,645 37,123 56,470 47,360 Finance expense (4,178) (2,660) (10,380) (7,917) Finance income 126 109 394 411 Profit before income taxes 39,593 34,572 46,484 39,854 Income taxes (7,827) (7,815) (7,466) (8,431) Profit for the period 31,766 26,757 39,018 31,423 Profit attributable to:







Owners of the Company 31,636 26,739 38,642 31,256 Non-controlling interest 130 18 376 167 Profit for the period 31,766 26,757 39,018 31,423 Basic earnings per Class A Common Share (1) 2.35 1.98 2.87 2.31 Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2) 2.58 2.17 3.15 2.54 Diluted earnings per Class A share 2.34 1.95 2.85 2.28 Diluted earnings per Class B share 2.56 2.15 3.13 2.51 Weighted average number of Class A Shares outstanding, basic and diluted 7,361,022 7,377,022 7,369,911 7,377,022 Weighted average number of Class B Shares outstanding, basic 5,461,358 5,677,569 5,554,728 5,619,662 Weighted average number of Class B Shares outstanding, diluted 5,580,269 5,738,227 5,647,748 5,737,438























(1) Class A Common Share ("Class A share"). (2) Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share").

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)









For the three months ended For the nine months ended

September 24, 2022 $ September 25, 2021 $ September 24, 2022 $ September 25, 2021 $









Profit for the period 31,766 26,757 39,018 31,423









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings







Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations 9,258 5,775 12,911 (232) Unrealized (loss) gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations (3,172) (4,275) (4,396) 213 Income taxes relating to translation of debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations 420 332 582 (28) Gain on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges 201 10 1,814 100 Income taxes relating to derivatives designated as cash flow hedges (53) (3) (481) (27) Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings 6,654 1,839 10,430 26









Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings







Remeasurement (losses) gains on benefit obligation (1,443) — 7,796 4,174 Return on retirement plan assets (18) 125 (2,902) 218 Income taxes on remeasurement of benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets 387 (33) (1,297) (1,164) Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings (1,074) 92 3,597 3,228 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of

income taxes 5,580 1,931 14,027 3,254 Total comprehensive income for the period 37,346 28,688 53,045 34,677 Total comprehensive income attributable to:







Owners of the Company 37,142 28,642 52,569 34,513 Non-controlling interest 204 46 476 164 Total comprehensive income for the period 37,346 28,688 53,045 34,677



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)







As at

September 24,

2022 $ As at

December 31, 2021 $ Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 21,522 37,530 Trade and other receivables 217,896 183,322 Contract assets 40,065 7,517 Current income tax assets 14,514 7,597 Inventories 20,994 16,830 Prepaid expenses and other 10,566 10,437

325,557 263,233 Equity accounted investments 47,547 46,311 Property, plant and equipment 231,476 207,321 Right-of-use assets 160,034 135,049 Goodwill 187,571 182,706 Intangible assets 38,550 41,043 Non-current assets 2,221 2,448 Post-employment benefit assets 2,161 — Non-current financial assets 8,325 5,902 Deferred income tax assets 14,996 14,958 Total assets 1,018,438 898,971 Liabilities



Current liabilities



Short-term bank loans — 8,600 Trade and other payables 139,072 127,044 Contract liabilities 12,780 14,801 Current income tax liabilities 11,382 10,442 Dividends payable 1,575 1,338 Current portion of lease liabilities 17,178 15,775 Current portion of long-term debt 11,025 3,427

193,012 181,427 Lease liabilities 151,618 125,249 Long-term debt 255,963 191,927 Deferred income tax liabilities 25,726 25,684 Post-employment benefit obligations 14,456 16,212 Contract liabilities 1,833 2,133 Non-current liabilities 25,448 40,730 Total liabilities 668,056 583,362 Equity



Share capital 49,480 50,889 Retained earnings 279,997 254,621 Accumulated other comprehensive income 19,381 9,051 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 348,858 314,561 Non-controlling interest 1,524 1,048 Total equity 350,382 315,609 Total liabilities and equity 1,018,438 898,971

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)









Attributable to owners of the Company





Share capital

issued $ Retained earnings $ Accumulated other

comprehensive

income $ Total $ Non-

controlling

interest $ Total equity $ Balance as at January 1, 2022 50,889 254,621 9,051 314,561 1,048 315,609 Profit for the period — 38,642 — 38,642 376 39,018 Other comprehensive income (loss)











Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations — — 12,811 12,811 100 12,911 Unrealized loss on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations, net of income taxes — — (3,814) (3,814) — (3,814) Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes — 3,597 — 3,597 — 3,597 Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — — 1,333 1,333 — 1,333 Total comprehensive income for the period — 42,239 10,330 52,569 476 53,045 Net remeasurement of written put option liability — (5,025) — (5,025) — (5,025) Issuance of Class B shares 683 — — 683 — 683 Repurchase of Class B shares (2,092) (7,974) — (10,066) — (10,066) Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan — 486 — 486 — 486 Other dividend — (127) — (127) — (127) Dividends on Class A shares — (2,316) — (2,316) — (2,316) Dividends on Class B shares — (1,907) — (1,907) — (1,907) Balance as at September 24, 2022 49,480 279,997 19,381 348,858 1,524 350,382





















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Attributable to owners of the Company





Share

capital

issued $ Share

capital to

be issued $ Retained

earnings $ Accumulated other

comprehensive income $ Total $ Non-

controlling

interest $ Total equity $ Balance as at January 1, 2021 45,575 4,906 242,358 7,943 300,782 789 301,571 Profit for the year — — 31,256 — 31,256 167 31,423 Other comprehensive (loss) income













Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations — — — (229) (229) (3) (232) Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations, net of income taxes — — — 185 185 — 185 Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes — — 3,228 — 3,228 — 3,228 Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — — — 73 73 — 73 Total comprehensive income for the period — — 34,484 29 34,513 164 34,677 Remeasurement of written put option liability — — (14,756) — (14,756) — (14,756) Repurchase of Class B shares (83) — (338) — (421) — (421) Issuance of Class B share capital to a subsidiary shareholder 5,421 (4,906) — — 515 — 515 Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan — — 241 — 241 — 241 Other dividend — — (107) — (107) — (107) Dividends on Class A shares — — (2,104) — (2,104) — (2,104) Dividends on Class B shares — — (1,772) — (1,772) — (1,772) Balance as at September 25, 2021 50,913 — 258,006 7,972 316,891 953 317,844























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)







For the nine months ended September 24, 2022 $ September 25, 2021 $ Operating activities



Income for the period 39,018 31,423 Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents 48,847 46,264 Cash generated from operations 87,865 77,687 Dividends received from equity accounted investments 11,175 3,565 Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans (542) (752) Settlement of provisions (450) (726) Changes in non-cash working capital items (55,262) (30,133) Income taxes paid (15,654) (8,019)

27,132 41,622 Financing activities



Net change in short-term bank loans (8,565) 524 Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction costs 126,121 59,870 Repayment of long-term debt (63,112) (15,280) Repayment of other non-current liabilities — (2,432) Repayment of lease liabilities (11,939) (10,019) Repayment of due to non-controlling interest (19,086) — Interest paid (10,086) (8,962) Issuance of Class B shares 221 130 Repurchase of Class B shares (10,013) (421) Dividends paid on Class A shares (2,173) (2,069) Dividends paid on Class B shares (1,813) (1,729)

(445) 19,612 Investing activities



Dividends paid to a non-controlling interest (8,826) (107) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (36,238) (28,129) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,005 505 Business combinations (3,264) (50,390) Acquisition of intangible assets (211) (14) Interest received 150 565 Cash receipts from other non-current financial assets 1,058 1,049 Net acquisition of other non-current assets (224) (144)

(46,550) (76,665) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (19,863) (15,431) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 37,530 46,778 Effect of exchange rate on foreign currency balance of foreign operations 3,855 61 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 21,522 31,408 Additional information



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment included in trade and other payables 5,018 5,703 Issuance of Class B shares under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan for non-interest-bearing loans 462 385 Repurchase of Class B shares included in trade and other payables 53 —

