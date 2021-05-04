LOGISTEC Corporation Reports on Director Election Results

MONTRÉAL, May 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) has announced its director election results following its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2021.

Each of the nominees proposed as director in the management proxy circular dated March 16, 2021 was elected as director of LOGISTEC Corporation on a ballot vote. In total, 7,241,826 Class A Common Shares (98.17% of the class) and 3,136,939 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (56.74% of the class) were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing 97.16% of the voting rights attached to the shares issued and outstanding as of the record date of March 15, 2021. The following table shows the ballot results:

Directors Percentage of Votes

For Withheld Madeleine Paquin 99.87% 0.13% Michael J. Dodson 99.90% 0.10% Curtis Jay Foltz 99.90% 0.10% George Gugelmann 99.90% 0.10% Nicole Paquin 99.61% 0.39% J. Mark Rodger 99.87% 0.13% Dany St-Pierre 99.90% 0.10% Suzanne Paquin 99.61% 0.39% Luc Villeneuve 100.00% 0.00%

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (Québec) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies. LOGISTEC offers bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in some 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. In addition, LOGISTEC offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

LOGISTEC also operates in the environmental sector where it provides services to industrial, municipal and governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, site remediation, soils and materials management, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. For more information, please visit www.logistec.com.

