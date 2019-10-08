Logistec appoints dynamic company veteran to lead its Gulf Stream Marine operations

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") today announced that company veteran Michel Miron will take the helm as head of its Gulf Stream Marine, Inc. ("GSM") operations. As Executive Vice-President of GSM, Michel will oversee all operational management and commercial activities in GSM's port terminals strategically located throughout the U.S. Gulf Coast.

With over 30 years of hands-on experience in the marine and transportation industry and 20 years as a member of LOGISTEC Stevedoring's senior leadership team, Michel Miron has been instrumental in identifying emerging market opportunities and implementing innovative solutions to serve LOGISTEC's customers. As Vice-President of LOGISTEC Stevedoring, he has helped customers succeed in their markets by finding creative ways to increase efficiencies beyond terminal operations, by looking at the whole supply chain and working as partners.

"Michel is our go-to guy when we need a fresh perspective on an opportunity. His incredible depth of knowledge and unique way of looking at a challenge exemplifies the strength of our team as well as our commercial and operational leadership," said Rodney Corrigan, President, LOGISTEC Stevedoring. "He leads by example and is a team player, which means that under his leadership, we will continue to invest in this strategic franchise and our most passionate talent to strengthen our presence in this region."

"I am excited and honored to be joining the U.S. Gulf's well-established and respected terminal operating team," said Michel Miron. "GSM has an excellent reputation for going above and beyond for their customers and, in this new role, I look forward to working with this team of experts to build on this legacy of delivering unique solutions for our customers."

Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC added, "The GSM acquisition was a very strategic move for the LOGISTEC family, laying excellent groundwork for future growth. There are more exciting times ahead. Michel's extensive industry background and strong customer relationships will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow in this region."

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (Québec) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies. LOGISTEC offers bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling services in 34 ports and 60 terminals located in North America, including Gulf Stream Marine in the U.S. Gulf Coast. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

Furthermore, the company operates in the environmental sector where it provides services to industrial, municipal and governmental customers for the trenchless structural rehabilitation of underground water mains, regulated materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. For more information, please visit www.logistec.com.

SOURCE Logistec Corporation - Communications

For further information: Marie-Chantal Savoy, Vice-President, Strategy and Communications, Phone: (514) 985-2337, msavoy@logistec.com, www.logistec.com

Related Links

http://www.logistec.com

