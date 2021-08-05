LOGISTEC Announces its results of the second quarter of 2021

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 26, 2021.

Highlights from the second quarter of 2021

Consolidated revenue totalled $172.5 million , up $48.9 million or 39.6%;

, up or 39.6%; Adjusted EBITDA (1 ) closed at $27.3 million , up $7.4 million ;

closed at , up ; Total diluted earnings per share of $0.78 , up $0.43 ;

, up ; Closed the acquisition of America Process Group for a total purchase price of $50.0 million ;

; Five additional terminals certified as part of the industry leading Green Marine program.

Highlights from the first half of 2021

Consolidated revenue totalled $277.4 million , up $44.4 million or 19.1%;

, up or 19.1%; Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $33.5 million , up $6.1 million ;

closed at , up ; Total diluted earnings per share of $0.34 , up $0.41 .

Results of the period

Supported by a favourable current environment and strong demand we delivered positive results in both of our business segments in the second quarter of 2021. Consolidated revenue was $172.5 million in the period, an increase of $48.9 million or 39.6% over the same period in 2020.

Revenue from the marine services segment reached $104.5 million in 2021, up $23.1 million or 28.4% compared with the same period in 2020. The effect of the economic recovery has served LOGISTEC well and as a result, we have seen volumes in cargo handling return to pre-pandemic levels. In addition, the stabilization of work relations in the Port of Montréal is also having a positive impact on financial performance in our marine services segment.

Revenue from the environmental services segment was $68.0 million, up $25.8 million or 61.4% in the second quarter of 2021. We executed on our strong order book, driving higher revenue from services relating to the renewal of underground water mains, site remediation, and soils and materials management services.

Outlook

"We look at the remainder of 2021 with optimism and we remain focused on continuing to drive profitable growth and delivering long-term, sustainable value to our stakeholders.

In our cargo handling business, activity is increasing at our 80 terminals in the 54 ports we serve for global industries and we are encouraged that the volumes are trending towards pre-pandemic levels. In addition, the underlying economy is growing, leading to expectations of continued growth in cargo traffic. As we look towards the next few quarters, we are seeing an up-tick in investment, particularly in wind turbines and major infrastructure projects, both which lead to a robust demand for steel.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to the non-IFRS measures section.

In addition to growth driven by our acquisition of APG, performance from our environmental services segment is anticipated to remain strong through the remainder of the year. This year's early spring gave our team a head start in both our ALTRA Proven Solutions line of product as well as our more traditional environmental activities. Furthermore, our ALTRA PFAS Treatment continue to gain recognition as being an ideal solution for this serious environmental issue, boding well for future growth.

Our strategy remains unchanged: leverage our high-quality assets, strong geographic footprint and culture of innovation to drive future growth. Our experts are committed to finding solutions to support reliable and sustainable supply chains, and to protect and renew our environment and water resources. The path forward is bright", indicated Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC Corporation.

Strategic Acquisition of American Process Group

We continue to grow both operationally and geographically. In June, we acquired American Process Group ("APG") for a total purchase price of $50.0 million, subject to adjustments. Based in Edmonton (AB), APG is a leader in dredging, dewatering, and residual management, expertise that is complementary to our skillsets, enabling our team to enhance our service offering and positioning us to take advantage of high growth markets in both Western Canada and the United States.

Fire in the Port of Brunswick

In early May, we experienced a significant fire in one of our warehouses at the Port of Brunswick in Georgia. We are grateful to the fire departments who quickly responded and controlled the incident to assure the safety of the community and are pleased to report that all safety protocols were followed and there were no injuries.

As always, the health and well-being of the community remains our priority. To that end, we have established open and transparent communication channels with the port neighborhood and the surrounding community to collect their comments and keep them informed of the situation. In addition. we are working with the Georgia Ports Authority on a plan to determine next steps, prior to our teams resuming wood pellet handling activities.

The impact of the fire on LOGISTEC's overall business is minimal, given the strength of the Company's diversified portfolio of businesses and geographies.

Green Marine Certification

The Green Marine program is an essential part of our ESG strategy and we are proud to report that our subsidiary, Gulf Stream Marine, Inc. located on the U.S. Gulf Coast has obtained Green Marine environmental certification for five terminals in Texas: Corpus Christi, Manchester, Brownville, Care and Freeport. This brings the number of Green Marine certified facilities in our portfolio to 18 terminals throughout Canada and the United States, the highest number of terminal ports in North America certified by Green Marine. Our teams are committed to reducing the marine environmental footprint and contributing to a sustainable future.

Our Response to COVID-19

LOGISTEC continues to monitor developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and takes all appropriate measures to protect the health and safety of its people, its customers, and its communities.

LOGISTEC continues to operate under its business continuity plan. To date, all our operations were deemed essential services by the government authorities in Canada and the United States. As such, the Company's marine operations, including our terminal operations across our North American network, remain open and functional. Similarly, the Company's environmental operations, including renewal of underground water mains, site remediation, soils and materials management, and manufacturing of woven hoses, are operational. Nonetheless, the economic slowdown due to COVID-19, as well as the strict distancing and sanitation protocols, have increased the operating costs in our marine and environmental services segments.

Dividends

On August 5, 2021, the Board of Directors elected to increase the dividend payment by 5% and declared a dividend of $0.09818 per Class A Common Share and $0.10799 per Class B Subordinate Voting Share, for a total consideration of $1.3 million. These dividends will be paid on October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 24, 2021.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 54 ports and 80 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, site remediation, dredging and dewatering, soils and materials management, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

Non-IFRS measure

Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA excludes the Company's impairment charge. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors, and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint.

Forward-looking statements

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations, or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under business risks in the Company's annual report and include (but are not limited to) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and results of operations, the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts and number of shares)

For the three months ended For the six months ended

June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020

$ $ $ $









Revenue 172,593 123,595 277,443 233,026









Employee benefits expense (79,618) (54,839) (137,596) (111,716) Equipment and supplies expense (47,397) (32,099) (73,121) (64,138) Operating expense (10,524) (9,329) (20,146) (20,603) Other expenses (7,877) (6,047) (13,698) (12,491) Depreciation and amortization expense (11,883) (11,223) (23,244) (21,999) Share of profit of equity accounted investments 936 695 2,087 544 Other (losses) gains (879) (2,046) (1,488) 2,781 Operating profit 15,351 8,707 10,237 5,404









Finance expense (2,708) (2,835) (5,257) (5,971) Finance income 186 159 302 289 Profit (loss) before income taxes 12,829 6,031 5,282 (278)









Income taxes (2,542) (1,416) (616) (337) Profit (loss) for the period 10,287 4,615 4,666 (615)









Profit (loss) attributable to:

















Owners of the Company 10,241 4,590 4,517 (831)









Non-controlling interest 46 25 149 216 Profit (loss) for the period 10,287 4,615 4,666 (615)



















Basic earnings (loss) per Class A Common Share (1) 0.75 0.35 0.33 (0.06) Basic earnings (loss) per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2) 0.84 0.38 0.37 (0.07)









Diluted earnings (loss) per Class A share 0.75 0.34 0.33 (0.06) Diluted earnings (loss) per Class B share 0.83 0.37 0.36 (0.07)









Weighted average number of Class A shares outstanding, basic and diluted 7,377,022 7,380,389 7,377,022 7,380,389 Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, basic 5,625,162 5,485,163 5,590,708 5,485,163 Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, diluted 5,734,027 5,693,288 5,737,044 5,693,288

(1) Class A Common Share ("Class A share"). (2) Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share").

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended For the six months ended

June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020

$ $ $ $









Profit (loss) for the period 10,287 4,615 4,666 (615)









Other comprehensive (loss) income







Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings







Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations (4,542) (3,379) (6,007) 6,473 Unrealized gain (loss) on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations 3,546 1,793 4,488 (3,547) Income taxes relating to unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations (235) — (360) — Gain on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges 26 — 90 — Income taxes relating to derivatives designated as cash flow hedges (7) — (24) — Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings (1,212) (1,586) (1,813) 2,926









Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings







Remeasurement (losses) gains on benefit obligation — (5,005) 4,174 (1,288) Return on retirement plan assets 622 1,235 93 (167) Income taxes on remeasurement (losses) gains on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets (165) 998 (1,131) 385 Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings 457 (2,772) 3,136 (1,070)









Share of other comprehensive (loss) income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes







Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings — (19) — (19) Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings — 5 — 5 Total share of other comprehensive loss of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes — (14) — (14) Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income taxes (755) (4,372) 1,323 1,842 Total comprehensive income for the period 9,532 243 5,989 1,227









Total comprehensive income attributable to:

















Owners of the Company 9,506 241 5,871 976 Non-controlling interest 26 2 118 251 Total comprehensive income for the period 9,532 243 5,989 1,227

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at

June 26,

2021 As at

December 31,

2020

$ $





Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 32,397 46,778 Trade and other receivables 135,261 138,649 Contract assets 20,097 7,617 Current income tax assets 11,919 9,171 Inventories 17,316 12,946 Prepaid expenses and other 9,621 9,056

226,611 224,217





Equity accounted investments 46,354 45,061 Property, plant and equipment 196,130 185,686 Right-of-use assets 135,268 132,779 Goodwill 177,045 149,311 Intangible assets 43,355 38,422 Non-current assets 2,177 2,381 Non-current financial assets 6,985 9,210 Deferred income tax assets 11,049 12,385 Total assets 844,974 799,452





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Trade and other payables 99,191 91,694 Contract liabilities 10,879 8,941 Current income tax liabilities 5,803 8,719 Dividends payable 1,273 1,259 Current portion of lease liabilities 14,863 18,251 Current portion of long-term debt 3,472 3,748

135,481 132,612





Lease liabilities 124,806 116,901 Long-term debt 199,192 163,962 Deferred income tax liabilities 23,901 21,418 Post-employment benefit obligations 18,042 22,055 Contract liabilities 2,333 2,533 Non-current liabilities 37,108 38,400 Total liabilities 540,863 497,881





Equity



Share capital 50,398 45,575 Share capital to be issued — 4,906 Retained earnings 246,645 242,358 Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,161 7,943 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 303,204 300,782





Non-controlling interest 907 789 Total equity 304,111 301,571





Total liabilities and equity 844,974 799,452

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (in thousands of Canadian dollars)





Attributable to owners of the Company



Share capital Share

capital

to be issued Accumulated other

comprehensive income Retained earnings Total Non-

controlling interests Total equity

$ $

$ $ $ $ $

















Balance as at January 1, 2021 45,575 4,906

7,943 242,358 300,782 789 301,571

















Profit for the period — —

— 4,517 4,517 149 4,666

















Other comprehensive (loss) income















Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations — —

(5,976) — (5,976) (31) (6,007) Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations — —

4,128 — 4,128 — 4,128 Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes — —

— 3,136 3,136 — 3,136 Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — —

66 — 66 — 66 Total comprehensive income for the period — —

(1,782) 7,653 5,871 118 5,989

















Remeasurement of written put option liabilities — —

— (593) (593) — (593) Repurchase of Class B shares (83) —

— (338) (421) — (421) Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary shareholder 4,906 (4,906)

— — — — — Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan — —

— 105 105 — 105 Dividends on Class A shares — —

— (1,380) (1,380) — (1,380) Dividends on Class B shares — —

— (1,160) (1,160) — (1,160) Balance as at June 26, 2021 50,398 —

6,161 246,645 303,204 907 304,111

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Attributable to owners of the Company



Share capital Share

capital

to be issued Accumulated other

comprehensive income Retained earnings Total Non-

controlling interests Total equity

$ $

$ $ $ $ $

















Balance as at January 1, 2020 40,222 9,811

9,697 220,641 280,371 643 281,014

















(Loss) profit for the period — —

— (831) (831) 216 (615)

















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations — —

6,438 — 6,438 35 6,473 Unrealized loss on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations — —

(3,547) — (3,547) — (3,547) Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes — —

— (1,070) (1,070) — (1,070) Share of other comprehensive (loss) of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes — —

(14) — (14) — (14) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period — —

2,877 (1,901) 976 251 1,227

















Remeasurement of written put option liabilities — —

— (543) (543) — (543) Repurchase of Class A shares (3) —

— (140) (143) — (143) Repurchase of Class B shares 539 —

— (563) (24) — (24) Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary shareholder 4,905 (4,905)

— — — — — Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan — —

— 45 45 — 45 Other dividend — —

— (121) (121) — (121) Dividends on Class A shares — —

— (1,380) (1,380) — (1,380) Dividends on Class B shares — —

— (1,136) (1,136) — (1,136) Balance as at June 27, 2020 45,663 4,906

12,574 214,902 278,045 894 278,939





























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the six months ended

June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020

$ $





Operating activities



Income (loss) for the period 4,666 (615) Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents 28,875 26,645 Cash generated from operations 33,541 26,030 Dividends received from equity accounted investments 615 3,600 Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans (428) (471) Settlement of provisions (271) (243) Changes in non-cash working capital items 6,563 13,677 Income taxes paid (6,607) (4,799)

33,413 37,794





Financing activities



Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction cost 40,870 36,655 Repayment of long-term debt (2,667) (36,123) Repayment of other non-current liabilities (2,432) — Repayment of lease liabilities (6,584) (6,797) Interest paid (6,253) (5,184) Issuance of Class B shares — 190 Repurchase of Class A shares — (143) Repurchase of Class B shares (421) (718) Dividends paid on Class A shares (1,380) (1,380) Dividends paid on Class B shares (1,145) (1,124)

19,988 (14,624)





Investing activities



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (19,520) (9,742) Acquisition of intangible assets (16) (84) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 316 185 Business combinations (50,000) (16,457) Repayment of due to shareholders — (121) Interest received 512 114 Repayment of other non-current financial assets 698 110 Acquisition of other non-current assets (104) (327) Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets 44 49

(68,070) (26,273)





Net change in cash and cash equivalents (14,669) (3,103) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 46,778 22,608 Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies of foreign operations 288 (1,056) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 32,397 18,449





Additional information









Acquisition of property, plant and equipment included in trade and other payables 3,384 835 Issuance of Class B shares under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan for non-interest-bearing loans — 504

