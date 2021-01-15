LOGISTEC and Gulf Stream Marine Continue their Commitment to Green Marine Environmental Program by Certifying Five Terminals in the U.S. Gulf Coast

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") and its U.S. Gulf Coast affiliate, Gulf Stream Marine, Inc. ("GSM"), are proud to announce the addition of five terminals in Texas that will be certified as part of the Green Marine Environmental Certification Program. GSM's Corpus Christi, Manchester, Brownsville, Care and Freeport terminals in Texas will be joining LOGISTEC's 13 other Green Marine certified terminals in Canada and the USA, further solidifying LOGISTEC's commitment to reducing its marine environmental footprint.

Green Marine is a voluntary environmental certification program for the North American and now European marine industry that encourages leading shipowners, ports, terminals, seaway corporations and shipyards to address together key marine environmental issues to reduce their environmental footprint through concrete actions. The program sets rigorous objectives through its 13 performance indicators and participants must measure, evaluate and publish their environmental results to continue to participate in the program. Accredited external verifiers review all the data to ensure the requirements are being met, every two years.

"As a proud founding member of the Green Marine program, we believe strongly in its mission of reducing the marine industry's environmental footprint," said Madeleine Paquin, President & CEO of LOGISTEC. "This program is not only well aligned with LOGISTEC's strategic objectives, it encourages other companies to evaluate ways they too can contribute to a cleaner marine environment and makes us all accountable. We are doing this for our industry today and for future generations."

"Nothing is more important than ensuring we do our part to reduce our marine environmental footprint in support of a strong supply chain," said Rodney Corrigan, President of LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc.

"We're so pleased to have Logistec's U.S. Gulf Coast affiliate, Gulf Stream Marine, join the Logistec terminal locations that have been certified annually since the inception of the Program," said David Bolduc, executive director for Green Marine. "Sustainability is clearly a priority for Logistec Corporation as they continue full integration of the Green Marine program in all their North American terminals, including recent acquisitions."

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services in both the marine and environmental industries. Marine services are offered in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 38 ports and 64 terminals across North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Environmental services are offered through its subsidiaries SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. and FER-PAL Construction Ltd.

About GSM

GSM, LOGISTEC's U.S. Gulf Coast affiliate, is a leading cargo handling, stevedoring and terminal operator specializing in handling wind energy components, bulk and break-bulk cargoes and is headquartered in Houston, Texas, operating in 12 terminals at 7 ports.

https://www.logistec.com/news/

SOURCE Logistec Corporation - Communications

For further information: Marie-Chantal Savoy, Vice-President, Strategy and Communications, Phone: (514) 985-2337, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.logistec.com

