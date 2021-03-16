"We are convinced that this acquisition will accelerate our potential for innovation in the healthcare network through new mobile and cloud solutions," said Marc Brunet, President and CEO of Logibec. "Our success in the future depends on our ability to integrate our solutions between care teams and their patients throughout the care trajectory in a way that's meaningful," he added.

QoC Health focuses on improving access to care by connecting patients at home with their care team through mobile and web solutions. The principal QoC product is Cloud Connect, a healthcare web services platform. This platform allows healthcare organizations to rapidly deploy patient-centered solutions across many different settings, from primary care and acute care to rehabilitation and chronic care. The QoC platform supports solutions such as post-discharge monitoring, educational tools and decision aids; it takes the complexity out of developing and deploying cloud-based compliant technology solutions and accelerates next-generation connected healthcare solutions by putting them into the hands of patients across Canada. QoC Health solutions are currently used at multiple customers in Canada and in the United States.

"We are very excited to join the Logibec team as we share the same vision in virtual and connected care. More specifically, by connecting patients living in their community with their healthcare team, so that they can receive the care they need," said Sarah Harvey, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of QoC Health.

The QoC Health team of experts are immediately joining the Logibec operations team to allow customers of both companies to reap the benefits of this transaction.

About Logibec

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada for nearly 40 years, Logibec deploys information systems that span the clinical, operational, and business needs of complex healthcare organizations. Logibec's clients are also empowered to improve and innovate by utilizing our industry-leading suite of actionable analytics solutions and advisory services. Earlier in 2020, Logibec also acquired AnalysisWorks, based in British Columbia, thus consolidating its position in Performance Management and Analytics for healthcare.

About QoC Health

Since 2010, QoC Health has been helping organizations bring their virtual care solutions to life and connect patients with their care teams. The company's platform allows users to monitor patients, communicate, provide decision aids and integrate with existing medical records, thereby enabling the health care community to improve patient outcomes, increase patient satisfaction and reduce cost of care through virtual care technology.

