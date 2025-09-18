MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Montreal-based digital agency Locomotive has received double honours this year. In February 2025, the agency was crowned Agency of the Year on Awwwards for the seventh consecutive year, and more recently, it won a Webby Award for the second year in a row. Two prestigious distinctions that once again place Québec's creative excellence at the forefront of the global digital stage.

Awwwards, based in Valencia, Spain, is one of the world's most respected platforms in web design and development. Each year, thousands of projects are submitted and evaluated by an independent jury made up of:

630 independent design judges

137 independent development jusges

Over 54,000 submissions every year

Representing more than 47,000 agencies and 2 million freelancers

The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, celebrate excellence on the internet worldwide. Locomotive had already made a mark in 2023 by winning for its own website, becoming the only Québec agency to have won two Webby Awards to date.

This year's Webby recognized You = US, a powerful campaign created in collaboration with Maggie's Toronto. The initiative aims to fight HIV-related stigma, provide clear and inclusive sexual health resources, and move the conversation forward with a tone that is thoughtful, bold, and accessible.

While Locomotive is currently the most awarded Québec agency on the international scene, it also wishes to recognize the outstanding work of other local agencies who take part in these global competitions and contribute to the visibility of Québec's creative talent abroad. This collective recognition is a testament to the vitality and creativity of our industry.

Lastly, Locomotive would like to thank and congratulate the 30 talented individuals who make up its team. It is through their passion, precision, and commitment to pushing boundaries that the agency continues to stand out, year after year.

SOURCE LOCOMOTIVE INC

Media inquiries: Jean-François Chainé, Partner &Vice President, 514-266-6393, [email protected]