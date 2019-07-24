Lockeport residents to benefit from cleaner, safer water with upgraded wastewater system

LOCKEPORT, NS, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in local water and wastewater infrastructure is essential to ensuring Canadian families have access to modern reliable services that will improve their quality of life, protect the environment, and position communities for growth.

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for South Shore–St. Margaret's, Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Lunenburg; and George R. Harding, Mayor of Lockeport, today announced funding for a wastewater disinfection system project in Lockeport.

This project involves the installation of a new ultraviolet (UV) disinfection system to improve the operation of the wastewater facility. The upgrade to the system will enable Lockeport to meet the new Federal Wastewater Systems regulations and will ensure a cleaner and safer environment for residents, visitors and aquatic life in the area.

The Government of Canada is investing $85,580 in this project through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $71,310 to the project, with the town of Lockeport contributing the remainder of the cost of the project.

Quotes

"Modern water and wastewater infrastructure is essential to safeguarding the well-being of Canadian families and building the Canada we want for tomorrow. This important project in Lockeport will not only improve services for residents, but protect the environment, and keep the community healthy and livable."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for South Shore–St. Margaret's

"Reliable infrastructure is the foundation for building strong, sustainable and viable communities. Infrastructure systems are also critical for economic growth and job creation - both locally and provincially. We are pleased to fund this project that will help ensure the people of Lockeport have a more robust wastewater system, while also helping to ensure the environment is protected."

Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Lunenburg, on behalf of Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister, Chuck Porter

"The Town of Lockeport is pleased to receive federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. This enables us to upgrade our wastewater system to meet the national effluent quality standards to reduce the total residual chlorine which will improve our ecosystem's health. The Town of Lockeport is very conscientious in ensuring that the town is meeting updated regulations and addressing community improvements that benefit our residents. On behalf of the Town of Lockeport, I wish to thank the federal and provincial governments for their continued support of our small town"

George R. Harding, Mayor of Lockeport

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a 2-year federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment



Infrastructure.

On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/ns-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Atlantic Growth Strategy: http://www.acoa-apeca.gc.ca/ags-sca/Eng/atlantic-growth.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

