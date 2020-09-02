Loblaw partners with local restaurants to deliver fresh meal kits directly to your door

15 recipes available from Toronto favourites including Burgers Priest, La Carnita and Fresh now available at pcchef.ca

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: L): Today, Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L; "Loblaw") expanded its PC Chef™ meal kit direct-to-home delivery service to include fresh, ready-to-make meals from top local restaurants. Residents in the Greater Toronto Area are now able to prepare a curated selection of their favourite dishes from Burger's Priest, La Carnita, Fresh Restaurants, Fat Lamb Kouzina, General Assembly Pizza, Kinton Ramen and Sala Modern Thai at home with next day delivery, Wednesday to Saturday. Unlike traditional meal kit services, there is no commitment and no subscription required.

The new kits allow customers to bring their favourite restaurant experience into the comfort of their home. The kits are prepared by the restaurants and come with fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step instructions. There are 15 restaurant meals to choose from, including Burger's Priest's cheeseburgers, La Carnita's carne asada tacos, pork miso ramen from Kinton Ramen and the golden satay curry from Fresh, that vary in size from one to six servings.

The restaurant kits are featured alongside an expanded assortment of PC Chef™ Meal Kits, which now includes more than 30 new recipes and a variety of cooking formats, such as 15-minute one pan meals, Instant Pot™ / slow cooker meals and heat and serve meals.

Like the PC Chef™ Meal Kits, the restaurant meal kits are available on www.pcchef.ca for next day, contactless home delivery Wednesday through Saturday in core areas of the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, North York, Scarborough, Mississauga, Brampton, Georgetown, Milton, Caledon, Burlington, Oakville, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham.

"We are in a unique position to support local restaurants, especially during a time when many have been challenged with in-restaurant dining," said Nick Kuriya, Vice President, Loblaw Brands Meal Solutions. "We had the infrastructure and knowhow, all we needed were some fantastic local restaurant partners. We couldn't be happier with our new selection of meals and look forward to delivering a new, in-home restaurant experience to our customers."

"While we've been able to open our restaurant doors once again, supporting local is still more important than ever," said Randall Papineau, Fresh Restaurants. "Our undeniably crave-able plant-based food has been a staple for downtown Toronto residents for almost 20 years and we're thrilled to partner with PC Chef to bring our plant-based meal kits and recipes into your kitchen."

"We're a classic cheeseburger joint and are excited to deliver simplicity and purity to our customers in a new way," said the Priest. "In partnership with PC Chef Meal Kits, our classic cheeseburgers are now available to grill up and dress any way you'd like in the comfort of your own kitchen with a sweet treat for dessert – our delectable chocolate chip cookies."

"When we had to shut our doors in March, meal kits provided us the opportunity to deliver our street style recipes to our loyal taco enthusiasts. Through our partnership with PC Chef Meal Kits, we're able to expand on what we had already started and ensure more people throughout the GTA are able to enjoy the art of Carne Asada and Mexican Street Corn at home." – LCXO (La Carnita)

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees, and Associate-owners employ approximately 200,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the companies' stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,050 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® financial services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and three of Canada's top consumer brands in Life Brand®, no name® and President's Choice®.

