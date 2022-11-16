BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) ("Loblaw" or the "Company") announced today its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended October 8, 2022.(1)

Loblaw delivered positive financial and operating performance as it continued to execute on retail excellence in its core businesses while advancing its growth and efficiencies initiatives, and furthering its Environmental, Social and Governance leadership.

In a continued period of global food inflation, Canadian retail food inflation remained among the lowest of G7 countries, however global inflationary forces continued to increase the cost of food in the quarter. Loblaw's efforts to moderate cost increases and provide superior value to customers through its PC OptimumTM Program and promotions resulted in strong sales and stable gross margins in Food Retail. Sales were led by strong performance in Discount banners such as No Frills® and Real Canadian Superstore® , and a continued shift to private label brands including President's Choice® and no name®. In Drug Retail, revenues benefited from elevated sales of higher margin categories like beauty, cough and cold.

"In a difficult economic environment, Loblaw is putting the strength of its unique assets to work for Canadians, offering record loyalty rewards, unmatched private-label brands, the best discount stores, and an inflation-fighting price freeze," said Galen G. Weston, Chairman and President, Loblaw Companies Limited. "Customer expectations for value have never been higher, and we are working hard to meet them."

2022 THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue was $17,388 million , an increase of $1,338 million , or 8.3%.

, an increase of , or 8.3%. Retail segment sales were $17,130 million , an increase of $1,299 million , or 8.2%.

, an increase of , or 8.2%. Food Retail (Loblaw) same-stores sales increased by 6.9%.



Drug Retail (Shoppers Drug Mart) same-store sales increased by 7.7%.

E-commerce sales increased by 3%.

Operating income was $991 million , an increase of $128 million , or 14.8%.

, an increase of , or 14.8%. Adjusted EBITDA (2) was $1,846 million , an increase of $172 million , or 10.3%.

was , an increase of , or 10.3%. Retail segment adjusted gross profit percentage (2) was 30.8%, an increase of 10 basis points.

was 30.8%, an increase of 10 basis points. Net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company were $556 million , an increase of $125 million or 29.0%. Diluted net earnings per common share were $1.69 , an increase of $0.42 , or 33.1%.

, an increase of or 29.0%. Diluted net earnings per common share were , an increase of , or 33.1%. Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company (2) were $663 million , an increase of $123 million , or 22.8%.

were , an increase of , or 22.8%. Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share (2) were $2.01 , an increase of $0.42 or 26.4%.

were , an increase of or 26.4%. Repurchased for cancellation, 3.4 million common shares at a cost of $403 million and invested $432 million in capital expenditures. Retail segment free cash flow(2) was $543 million .

CONSOLIDATED AND SEGMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following tables provide key performance metrics for the Company by segment and same-store sales.





2022



2021



(16 weeks)



(16 weeks) For the periods ended October 8, 2022

and October 9, 2021

Retail Financial

Services Elimin-

ations Consol-

idated



Retail Financial

Services Elimin-

ations Consol-

idated (millions of Canadian dollars)

Revenue

$ 17,130 $ 350 $ (92) $ 17,388



$ 15,831 $ 297 $ (78) $ 16,050 Adjusted gross profit(2)

$ 5,272 $ 294 $ (92) $ 5,474



$ 4,856 $ 245 $ (78) $ 5,023 Adjusted gross profit %(2)

30.8 % N/A — % 31.5 %



30.7 % N/A — % 31.3 % Operating income (loss)

$ 949 $ 42 $ — $ 991



$ 816 $ 47 $ — $ 863 Adjusted operating Income(2)

1,091 42 — 1,133



965 47 — 1,012 Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$ 1,791 $ 55 $ — $ 1,846



$ 1,617 $ 57 $ — $ 1,674 Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)

10.5 % N/A — % 10.6 %



10.2 % N/A — % 10.4 % Net interest expense and

other financing charges

$ 194 $ 23 $ — $ 217



$ 187 $ 16 $ — $ 203 Adjusted net interest expense

and other financing charges

194 23 — 217



187 16 — 203 Earnings before income taxes

$ 755 $ 19 $ — $ 774



$ 629 $ 31 $ — $ 660 Income Taxes







$ 199









$ 172 Adjusted income taxes(2)







234









212 Net earnings attributable to

non-controlling interests







$ 16









$ 54 Prescribed dividends on

preferred shares in

share capital







3









3 Net earnings available to

common shareholders of

the Company







$ 556









$ 431 Adjusted net earnings available

to common shareholders of

the Company(2)







663









540 Diluted net earnings per

common share ($)







$ 1.69









$ 1.27 Adjusted diluted net earnings

per common share(2) ($)







$ 2.01









$ 1.59 Diluted weighted average

common shares

outstanding (in millions)







329.6









340.1

























For the periods ended October 8, 2022 and October 9, 2021



2022



2021 (millions of Canadian dollars except where otherwise indicated)



(16 weeks)



(16 weeks)





Sales Same-store

sales



Sales Same-store

sales Food retail



$ 12,221 6.9 %



$ 11,382 0.2 % Drug retail



4,909 7.7 %



4,449 4.4 % Pharmacy and healthcare services



2,466 4.7 %



2,226 4.8 % Front store



2,443 10.7 %



2,223 4.1 %



















RETAIL SEGMENT

Retail segment sales were $17,130 million , an increase of $1,299 million , or 8.2%.

, an increase of , or 8.2%. Food Retail (Loblaw) sales were $12,221 million and Food Retail same-store sales grew by 6.9% (2021 – grew by 0.2%).

and Food Retail same-store sales grew by 6.9% (2021 – grew by 0.2%).

The Consumer Price Index as measured by The Consumer Price Index for Food Purchased From Stores was 10.7% (2021 – 2.6%) which was generally in line with the Company's internal food inflation.





Food Retail basket size decreased and traffic increased.



Drug Retail (Shoppers Drug Mart) sales were $4,909 million , and Drug Retail same-store sales grew by 7.7% (2021 – 4.4%), with pharmacy and healthcare services same-store sales growth of 4.7% (2021 – 4.8%) and front store same-store sales growth of 10.7% (2021 – 4.1%). Pharmacy and healthcare services sales include Lifemark Health Group ("Lifemark") revenues of $120 million . Lifemark revenues are excluded from same-store sales.

, and Drug Retail same-store sales grew by 7.7% (2021 – 4.4%), with pharmacy and healthcare services same-store sales growth of 4.7% (2021 – 4.8%) and front store same-store sales growth of 10.7% (2021 – 4.1%). Pharmacy and healthcare services sales include Lifemark Health Group ("Lifemark") revenues of . Lifemark revenues are excluded from same-store sales.

On a same-store basis, the number of prescriptions dispensed increased by 0.9% (2021 – 2.4%) and the average prescription value increased by 3.3% (2021 – 1.2%).

Operating income was $949 million , an increase of $133 million , or 16.3%.

, an increase of , or 16.3%. Adjusted gross profit (2) was $5,272 million , an increase of $416 million , or 8.6%. The adjusted gross profit percentage (2) of 30.8% increased by 10 basis points, primarily driven from growth in higher margin Drug Retail front store categories. Compared to the third quarter of 2021, when inflation started to accelerate, Food Retail gross margins were flat.

was , an increase of , or 8.6%. The adjusted gross profit percentage of 30.8% increased by 10 basis points, primarily driven from growth in higher margin Drug Retail front store categories. Compared to the third quarter of 2021, when inflation started to accelerate, Food Retail gross margins were flat. Adjusted EBITDA (2) was $1,791 million , an increase of $174 million , or 10.8%. The increase was driven by an increase in adjusted gross profit (2) , partially offset by an increase in SG&A. SG&A as a percentage of sales was 20.3%, a favorable decrease of 20 basis points. The favourable decrease of 20 basis points was primarily due to operating leverage from higher sales and lower COVID-19 related expenses.

was , an increase of , or 10.8%. The increase was driven by an increase in adjusted gross profit , partially offset by an increase in SG&A. SG&A as a percentage of sales was 20.3%, a favorable decrease of 20 basis points. The favourable decrease of 20 basis points was primarily due to operating leverage from higher sales and lower COVID-19 related expenses. Depreciation and amortization was $851 million , an increase of $44 million or 5.5%, primarily driven by an increase in IT assets and leased assets. Included in depreciation and amortization was the accelerated depreciation of $14 million due to the reassessment of the estimated useful life of certain IT assets, and the amortization of intangibles assets related to the acquisitions of Shoppers Drug Mart Corporation ("Shoppers Drug Mart") and Lifemark of $151 million (2021 – $155 million ).

, an increase of or 5.5%, primarily driven by an increase in IT assets and leased assets. Included in depreciation and amortization was the accelerated depreciation of due to the reassessment of the estimated useful life of certain IT assets, and the amortization of intangibles assets related to the acquisitions of Shoppers Drug Mart Corporation ("Shoppers Drug Mart") and Lifemark of (2021 – ). Revenue of $120 million and nominal net earnings were contributed by Lifemark in the quarter. Net earnings includes amortization related to the acquired intangible assets of $3 million .

and nominal net earnings were contributed by Lifemark in the quarter. Net earnings includes amortization related to the acquired intangible assets of . Two food and drug stores were opened, and three stores were closed, resulting in a net decrease in Retail square footage of 0.3 million square feet, or 0.4%.

FINANCIAL SERVICES SEGMENT

Revenue was $350 million , an increase of $53 million or 17.8%. The increase was primarily driven by higher interest income from growth in credit card receivable balances and higher interchange income and other credit card related fees from an increase in consumer spending.

, an increase of or 17.8%. The increase was primarily driven by higher interest income from growth in credit card receivable balances and higher interchange income and other credit card related fees from an increase in consumer spending. Earnings before income taxes were $19 million , a decrease in earnings of $12 million . The Financial Services business continued to benefit from the economic re-opening in the quarter. The decrease in earnings was mainly driven by higher contractual charge-off and an increase in the expected credit loss provision attributable to the increase in unemployment rate forecasts.

OUTLOOK(3)

Loblaw will continue to execute on retail excellence in its core grocery and pharmacy businesses while advancing its growth initiatives in 2022. In the third year of the pandemic, the Company's businesses remain well placed to service the everyday needs of Canadians. However, the Company cannot predict the precise impacts of COVID-19, the related industry volatility and inflationary environment on its 2022 financial results.

On a full year basis, the Company continues to expect:

its Retail business to grow earnings faster than sales;

to invest approximately $1.4 billion in capital expenditures, net of proceeds from property disposals, reflecting incremental store and distribution network investments; and

in capital expenditures, net of proceeds from property disposals, reflecting incremental store and distribution network investments; and to return capital to shareholders by allocating a significant portion of free cash flow to share repurchases.

Based on its year to date operating and financial performance and momentum exiting the third quarter, the Company expects full year adjusted net earnings per common share(2) growth in the high teens.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ("ESG")

In the third quarter, the Company progressed its ESG pillars:

Fighting Climate Change : Loblaw has disclosed, for the first time, comprehensive details regarding its approach to reducing carbon, climate risk mitigation and risks in line with the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"). To see those disclosures please visit loblaw.ca/en/responsibility .

: Loblaw has disclosed, for the first time, comprehensive details regarding its approach to reducing carbon, climate risk mitigation and risks in line with the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"). To see those disclosures please visit . Advancing Social Equity: Loblaw has released additional disclosures on its ongoing work to ensure that the Company and its partners are upholding the highest human rights standards. To see added details on that work please visit loblaw.ca/en/responsibility . This past quarter, in recognition of the heightened costs and community demand facing food security charities, Loblaw partnered with Food Banks Canada and Second Harvest to provide new capacity grants and to expand fundraising support. Last year, Loblaw provided more than $40 million to support food security programs nationwide.

NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID PROGRAM

On a year-to-date basis, the Company repurchased 10.1 million common shares for cancellation at a cost of $1,158 million.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This News Release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's objectives, plans, goals, aspirations, strategies, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, performance, prospects, opportunities and legal and regulatory matters. Specific forward-looking statements in this News Release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's anticipated future results, events and plans, strategic initiatives and restructuring, regulatory changes, and economic conditions. These specific forward-looking statements are contained throughout this News Release including, without limitation, in the "Consolidated and Segment Results of Operations" and "Outlook" section of this News Release. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may", "should" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company and its management.

Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. The Company can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements, including those described in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") in the Company's 2021 Annual Report - Financial Review and Section 4 "Risks" of the Company's 2021 Annual Information Form for the year ended January 1, 2022.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this News Release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DECLARATION OF DIVIDENDS

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter of 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on Common Shares and Second Preferred Shares, Series B.

Common Shares $0.405 per common share, payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022.



Second Preferred Shares, Series B $0.33125 per share, payable on December 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022.





EXCERPT OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, as reconciled and fully described in Appendix 1 "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this News Release.

These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following table provides a summary of the differences between the Company's consolidated GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled and fully described in Appendix 1.

For the periods ended October 8, 2022 and October 9, 2021

2022



2021 (millions of Canadian dollars except where otherwise indicated)

(16 weeks)



(16 weeks)



GAAP Adjusting

Items Non-

GAAP(2)



GAAP Adjusting

Items Non-

GAAP(2) EBITDA

$ 1,855 $ (9) $ 1,846



$ 1,680 $ (6) $ 1,674 Operating Income

$ 991 $ 142 $ 1,133



$ 863 $ 149 $ 1,012 Net interest expense and other financing

charges

217 — 217



203 — 203 Earnings before income taxes

$ 774 $ 142 $ 916



$ 660 $ 149 $ 809 Deduct the following:

















Income Taxes

199 35 234



172 40 212 Non-controlling Interests

16 — 16



54 — 54 Prescribed dividends on preferred shares

3 — 3



3 — 3 Net earnings available to common

shareholders of the Company(i)

$ 556 $ 107 $ 663



$ 431 $ 109 $ 540 Diluted net earnings per common share ($)

$ 1.69 $ 0.32 $ 2.01



$ 1.27 $ 0.32 $ 1.59 Diluted weighted average common shares

(millions)

329.6 — 329.6



340.1 — 340.1





















(i) Net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company are net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company net of dividends declared on the Company's Second Preferred Shares, Series B.





The following table provides a summary of the Company's adjusting items which are reconciled and fully described in Appendix 1.

As at or for the periods ended October 8, 2022 and October 9, 2021

2022



2021 (millions of Canadian dollars except where otherwise indicated)

(16 weeks)



(16 weeks) Operating Income

$ 991



$ 863 Add (Deduct) impact of the following:









Amortization of intangible assets acquired with Shoppers Drug Mart

$ 147



$ 155 Amortization of intangible assets acquired with Lifemark

4



— Gain on sale of non-operating properties

(3)



(7) Fair value adjustment on fuel and foreign currency contracts

(6)



(8) Restructuring and other related costs

—



9 Adjusting Items

$ 142



$ 149 Adjusted Operating Income(2)

$ 1,133



$ 1,012 Net interest expense and other financing charges

$ 217



$ 203 Adjusted Net interest expense and other financing charges(2)

$ 217



$ 203 Income Taxes

$ 199



$ 172 Add the impact of the following:









Tax impact of items included in adjusted earnings before taxes

$ 35



$ 40 Adjusting Items

$ 35



$ 40 Adjusted Income Taxes(2)

$ 234



$ 212













CORPORATE PROFILE

2021 Annual Report and 2022 Third Quarter Report to Shareholders

The Company's 2021 Annual Report and 2022 Third Quarter Report to Shareholders are available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at loblaw.ca and on sedar.com.

Additional financial information has been filed electronically with various securities regulators in Canada through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) as the primary regulator for the Company's subsidiary, President's Choice Bank. The Company holds an analyst call shortly following the release of its quarterly results. These calls are archived in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at loblaw.ca.

Conference Call and Webcast

Loblaw Companies Limited will host a conference call as well as an audio webcast on November 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

To access via tele-conference, please dial (416) 764-8688 or (888) 390-0546. The playback will be made available approximately two hours after the event at (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541, access code: 576182#. To access via audio webcast, please go to the "Investor" section of loblaw.ca. Pre-registration will be available.

Full details about the conference call and webcast are available on the Loblaw Companies Limited website at loblaw.ca.





APPENDIX 1: NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures and ratios: Retail segment gross profit; Retail segment adjusted gross profit; Retail segment adjusted gross profit percentage; adjusted earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and other financing charges and depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted operating income; adjusted net interest expense and other financing charges; adjusted income taxes; adjusted effective tax rate; adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders; adjusted diluted net earnings per common share, and free cash flow. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of the Company for the reasons outlined below.

Management uses these and other non-GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of certain expenses and income that must be recognized under GAAP when analyzing underlying consolidated and segment operating performance, as the excluded items are not necessarily reflective of the Company's underlying operating performance and make comparisons of underlying financial performance between periods difficult. The Company adjusts for these items if it believes doing so would result in a more effective analysis of underlying operating performance. The exclusion of certain items does not imply that they are non-recurring.

These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Retail Segment Gross Profit, Retail Segment Adjusted Gross Profit and Retail Segment Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage The following tables reconcile adjusted gross profit by segment to gross profit by segment, which is reconciled to revenue and cost of merchandise inventories sold measures as reported in the consolidated statements of earnings for the periods ended as indicated. The Company believes that Retail segment gross profit and Retail segment adjusted gross profit are useful in assessing the Retail segment's underlying operating performance and in making decisions regarding the ongoing operations of the business.

Retail segment adjusted gross profit percentage is calculated as Retail segment adjusted gross profit divided by Retail segment revenue.





2022



2021



(16 weeks)



(16 weeks) For the periods ended October 8, 2022

and October 9, 2021

Retail Financial

Services Eliminations Total



Retail Financial

Services Eliminations Total (millions of Canadian dollars)



Revenue

$ 17,130 $ 350

$ (92)

$ 17,388



$ 15,831 $ 297

$ (78)

$ 16,050 Cost of merchandise

inventories sold

11,858 56

—

11,914



10,975 52

—

11,027 Gross profit

$ 5,272 $ 294

$ (92)

$ 5,474



$ 4,856 $ 245

$ (78)

$ 5,023 Adjusted gross profit

$ 5,272 $ 294

$ (92)

$ 5,474



$ 4,856 $ 245

$ (78)

$ 5,023





































2022



2021



(40 weeks)



(40 weeks) For the periods ended October 8, 2022

and October 9, 2021

Retail Financial

Services Eliminations Total



Retail Financial

Services Eliminations Total (millions of Canadian dollars)

Revenue

$ 41,798 $ 921

$ (222)

$ 42,497



$ 39,783 $ 822

$ (192)

$ 40,413 Cost of merchandise

inventories sold

28,821 120

—

28,941



27,601 130

—

27,731 Gross profit

$ 12,977 $ 801

$ (222)

$ 13,556



$ 12,182 $ 692

$ (192)

$ 12,682 Adjusted gross profit

$ 12,977 $ 801

$ (222)

$ 13,556



$ 12,182 $ 692

$ (192)

$ 12,682

































Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin The following tables reconcile adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA to operating income, which is reconciled to net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company as reported in the consolidated statements of earnings for the periods ended as indicated. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA is useful in assessing the performance of its ongoing operations and its ability to generate cash flows to fund its cash requirements, including the Company's capital investment program.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.







2022





2021







(16 weeks)







(16 weeks) For the periods ended October 8, 2022 and October 9, 2021 Retail Financial

Services Consolidated

Retail Financial

Services Consolidated (millions of Canadian dollars)

Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the

Company





$ 559







$ 434 Add impact of the following:

















Non-controlling interests





16







54 Net interest expense and other financing charges





217







203 Income taxes





199







172 Operating income

$ 949 $ 42 $ 991



$ 816 $ 47 $ 863 Add (deduct) impact of the following:

















Amortization of intangible assets acquired with

Shoppers Drug Mart

$ 147 $ — $ 147



$ 155 $ — $ 155 Amortization of intangible assets acquired with

Lifemark

4 — 4



— — — Restructuring and other related costs

— — —



9 — 9 Gain on sale of non-operating properties

(3) — (3)



(7) — (7) Fair value adjustment on fuel and foreign currency

contracts

(6) — (6)



(8) — (8) Adjusting items

$ 142 $ — $ 142



$ 149 $ — $ 149 Adjusted operating income

$ 1,091 $ 42 $ 1,133



$ 965 $ 47 $ 1,012 Depreciation and amortization

851 13 864



807 10 817 Less: Amortization of intangible assets acquired with

Shoppers Drug Mart and Lifemark

(151) — (151)



(155) — (155) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,791 $ 55 $ 1,846



$ 1,617 $ 57 $ 1,674

























2022





2021



(40 weeks)



(40 weeks) For the periods ended October 8, 2022 and October 9, 2021 Retail Financial

Services Consolidated

Retail Financial

Services Consolidated (millions of Canadian dollars)

Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the

Company





$ 1,389







$ 1,128 Add impact of the following:

















Non-controlling interests





87







129 Net interest expense and other

financing charges





511







524 Income taxes





484







451 Operating income

$ 2,450 $ 21 $ 2,471



$ 2,077 $ 155 $ 2,232 Add (deduct) impact of the following:

















Amortization of intangible assets acquired with

Shoppers Drug Mart

$ 375 $ — $ 375



$ 389 $ — $ 389 Amortization of intangible assets acquired with

Lifemark

7 — 7



— — — Charge related to PC Bank commodity tax matter

— 111 111



— — — Lifemark transaction costs

16 — 16



— — — Gain on sale of non-operating properties

(7) — (7)



(12) — (12) Restructuring and other related costs

(15) — (15)



21 — 21 Fair value adjustment on fuel and foreign

currency contracts

(16) — (16)



(19) — (19) Adjusting items

$ 360 $ 111 $ 471



$ 379 $ — $ 379 Adjusted operating income

$ 2,810 $ 132 $ 2,942



$ 2,456 $ 155 $ 2,611 Depreciation and amortization

2,093 35 2,128



2,011 30 2,041 Less: Amortization of intangible assets acquired

with Shoppers Drug Mart and Lifemark

(382) — (382)



(389) — (389) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,521 $ 167 $ 4,688



$ 4,078 $ 185 $ 4,263





















In addition to the items described in the Retail segment adjusted gross profit section above, when applicable, adjusted EBITDA was impacted by the following:

Amortization of intangible assets acquired with Shoppers Drug Mart The acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart in 2014 included approximately $6,050 million of definite life intangible assets, which are being amortized over their estimated useful lives. Annual amortization associated with the acquired intangibles will be approximately $500 million until 2024 and will decrease thereafter.

Amortization of intangible assets acquired with Lifemark The acquisition of Lifemark in the second quarter of 2022 included approximately $299 million of definite life intangible assets, which are being amortized over their estimated useful lives. In the third quarter of 2022 and year-to-date, net earnings includes amortization related to the acquired intangible assets of $3 million and $5 million, respectively.

Charge related to President's Choice Bank commodity tax matter In the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a charge of $111 million, inclusive of interest. On July 19, 2022, the Tax Court released its decision and ruled that President's Choice Bank ("PC Bank") is not entitled to claim notional input tax credits for certain payments it made to Loblaws Inc. in respect of redemptions of loyalty points. On September 29, 2022, PC Bank filed a Notice of Appeal with the Federal Court of the Appeal.

Lifemark transaction costs In connection with the acquisition of Lifemark, the Company recorded acquisition costs of $16 million in operating income on a year-to-date basis.

Gain/loss on sale of non-operating properties In the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a gain related to the sale of non-operating properties of $3 million (2021 –$7 million). Year-to-date, the Company disposed of non-operating properties to a third party and recorded a gain of $7 million (2021 – $12 million).

Restructuring and other related costs The Company continuously evaluates strategic and cost reduction initiatives related to its store infrastructure, distribution networks and administrative infrastructure with the objective of ensuring a low cost operating structure. Only restructuring activities that are publicly announced related to these initiatives are considered adjusting items.

In the third quarter of 2022, the Company did not record any restructuring and other related recoveries or charges (2021 – charges of $9 million). Year-to-date, the Company recorded approximately $15 million (2021 – charges of $21 million) of restructuring and other related recoveries mainly in connection to the previously announced closure of two distribution centres in Laval and Ottawa. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company disposed of one of the distribution centres for proceeds of $26 million and recognized a gain of $19 million, which was partially offset by $4 million of restructuring and other related charges. The Company invested to build a modern and efficient expansion to its Cornwall distribution centre to serve its food and drug retail businesses in Ontario and Quebec and volumes have been transferred.

Fair value adjustment on fuel and foreign currency contracts The Company is exposed to commodity price and U.S. dollar exchange rate fluctuations. In accordance with the Company's commodity risk management policy, the Company enters into exchange traded futures contracts and forward contracts to minimize cost volatility relating to fuel prices and the U.S. dollar exchange rate. These derivatives are not acquired for trading or speculative purposes. Pursuant to the Company's derivative instruments accounting policy, changes in the fair value of these instruments, which include realized and unrealized gains and losses, are recorded in operating income. Despite the impact of accounting for these commodity and foreign currency derivatives on the Company's reported results, the derivatives have the economic impact of largely mitigating the associated risks arising from price and exchange rate fluctuations in the underlying commodities and U.S. dollar commitments.

Adjusted Net Interest Expense and Other Financing Charges The following table reconciles adjusted net interest expense and other financing charges to net interest expense and other financing charges as reported in the consolidated statements of earnings for the periods ended as indicated. The Company believes that adjusted net interest expense and other financing charges is useful in assessing the Company's underlying financial performance and in making decisions regarding the financial operations of the business.

For the periods ended October 8, 2022 and October 9, 2021

2022



2021



2022



2021 (millions of Canadian dollars)

(16 weeks)



(16 weeks)



(40 weeks)



(40 weeks) Net interest expense and other financing charges

$ 217



$ 203



$ 511



$ 524 Add: Recovery related to Glenhuron Bank Ltd.

—



—



11



— Adjusted net interest expense and other financing charges

$ 217



$ 203



$ 522



$ 524

























Adjusted Income Taxes and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate The following table reconciles adjusted income taxes to income taxes as reported in the consolidated statements of earnings for the periods ended as indicated. The Company believes that adjusted income taxes is useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and in making decisions regarding the ongoing operations of its business.

Adjusted effective tax rate is calculated as adjusted income taxes divided by the sum of adjusted operating income less adjusted net interest expense and other financing charges.

For the periods ended October 8, 2022 and October 9, 2021

2022



2021



2022



2021 (millions of Canadian dollars except where otherwise indicated)

(16 weeks)



(16 weeks)



(40 weeks)



(40 weeks) Adjusted operating income(i)

$ 1,133



$ 1,012



$ 2,942



$ 2,611 Adjusted net interest expense and other

financing charges(i)

217



203



522



524 Adjusted earnings before taxes

$ 916



$ 809



$ 2,420



$ 2,087 Income taxes

$ 199



$ 172



$ 484



$ 451 Add (deduct) impact of the following:





















Tax impact of items included in adjusted

earnings before taxes(ii)

35



40



119



102 Recovery related to Glenhuron Bank Ltd.

—



—



33



— Adjusted income taxes

$ 234



$ 212



$ 636



$ 553 Effective tax rate

25.7 %



26.1 %



24.7 %



26.4 % Adjusted income tax rate

25.5 %



26.2 %



26.3 %



26.5 %

























(i) See reconciliations of adjusted operating income and adjusted net interest expense and other financing charges in the tables above. (ii) See the adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin table and the adjusted net interest expense and other financing charges table above for a complete list of items included in adjusted earnings before taxes.





Adjusted Net Earnings Available to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share The following table reconciles adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company and adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company to net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company and then to net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company for the periods ended as indicated. The Company believes that adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders and adjusted diluted net earnings per common share are useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and in making decisions regarding the ongoing operations of its business.

For the periods ended October 8, 2022 and October 9, 2021

2022



2021



2022



2021 (millions of Canadian dollars except where otherwise indicated)

(16 weeks)



(16 weeks)



(40 weeks)



(40 weeks) Net earnings attributable to shareholders

of the Company

$ 559



$ 434



$ 1,389



$ 1,128 Prescribed dividends on preferred shares in

share capital

(3)



(3)



(9)



(9) Net earnings available to common shareholders

of the Company

$ 556



$ 431



$ 1,380



$ 1,119 Net earnings attributable to shareholders

of the Company

$ 559



$ 434



$ 1,389



$ 1,128 Adjusting items (refer to the following table)

107



109



308



277 Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders

of the Company

$ 666



$ 543



$ 1,697



$ 1,405 Prescribed dividends on preferred shares in

share capital

(3)



(3)



(9)



(9) Adjusted net earnings available to common

shareholders of the Company

$ 663



$ 540



$ 1,688



$ 1,396 Diluted weighted average common shares

outstanding (millions)

329.6



340.1



331.1



343.1































2022



2021





2022



2021



(16 weeks)



(16 weeks)



(40 weeks)



(40 weeks) For the periods ended October 8, 2022

and October 9, 2021 (millions of Canadian dollars/

Canadian dollars)

Net Earnings

(Losses)

Available to

Common

Shareholders

of the

Company Diluted

Net

Earnings

(Losses)

Per

Common

Share



Net Earnings

(Losses)

Available to

Common

Shareholders

of the

Company Diluted

Net

Earning

(Losses)

Per

Common

Share



Net Earnings

(Losses)

Available to

Common

Shareholders

of the

Company Diluted

Net

Earnings

(Losses)

Per

Common

Share



Net Earnings

(Losses)

Available to

Common

Shareholders

of the

Company Diluted

Net

Earnings

(Losses)

Per

Common

Share













As reported

$ 556 $ 1.69



$ 431 $ 1.27



$ 1,380 $ 4.17



$ 1,119 $ 3.26 Add (deduct) impact of the

following:





























Amortization of intangible

assets acquired with

Shoppers Drug Mart

$ 109 $ 0.33



$ 113 $ 0.33



$ 277 $ 0.84



$ 285 $ 0.83 Amortization of intangible

assets acquired with Lifemark

3 0.01



— —



5 0.02



— — Charge related to PC Bank

commodity tax matter

— —



— —



86 0.25



— — Lifemark transaction costs

— —



— —



12 0.04



— — Restructuring and other

related costs

— —



8 0.03



(14) (0.04)



16 0.05 Recovery related to Glenhuron

Bank Ltd.

— —



— —



(42) (0.13)



— — Gain on sale of non-operating

properties

(1) —



(6) (0.02)



(4) (0.01)



(10) (0.03) Fair value adjustment on fuel

and foreign currency

contracts

(4) (0.02)



(6) (0.02)



(12) (0.04)



(14) (0.04) Adjusting items

$ 107 $ 0.32



$ 109 $ 0.32



$ 308 $ 0.93



$ 277 $ 0.81 Adjusted

$ 663 $ 2.01



$ 540 $ 1.59



$ 1,688 $ 5.10



$ 1,396 $ 4.07

































Free Cash Flow The following table reconciles, by reportable operating segments, free cash flow to cash flows from operating activities. The Company believes that free cash flow is the appropriate measure in assessing the Company's cash available for additional financing and investing activities.







2022



2021





(16 weeks)



(16 weeks) For the periods ended October 8, 2022

and October 9, 2021



Retail

Financial

Services

Eliminations(i)

Consolidated



Retail

Financial

Services

Eliminations(i)

Consolidated (millions of Canadian dollars)



















Cash flows from (used in)

operating activities



$ 1,496

$ (15)

$ 18

$ 1,499



$ 1,335

$ (37)

$ 18

$ 1,316 Less:



































Capital investments



423

9

—

432



324

6

—

330 Interest paid



76

—

18

94



73

—

18

91 Lease payments, net



454

—

—

454



440

—

—

440 Free cash flow(2)



$ 543

$ (24)

$ —

$ 519



$ 498

$ (43)

$ —

$ 455







































(i) Interest paid is included in cash flows from operating activities under the Financial Services segment.











2022



2021





(40 weeks)



(40 weeks) For the periods ended October 8, 2022

and October 9, 2021



Retail

Financial

Services

Eliminations(i)

Consolidated



Retail

Financial

Services

Eliminations(i)

Consolidated (millions of Canadian dollars)



















Cash flows from (used in)

operating activities



$ 3,786

$ (226)

$ 47

$ 3,607



$ 3,582

$ 170

$ 51

$ 3,803 Less:



































Capital investments



898

22

—

920



773

18

—

791 Interest paid



212

—

47

259



213

—

51

264 Lease payments, net



1,079

—

—

1,079



1,052

—

—

1,052 Free cash flow(2)



$ 1,597

$ (248)

$ —

$ 1,349



$ 1,544

$ 152

$ —

$ 1,696







































(i) Interest paid is included in cash flows used in operating activities under the Financial Services segment.

