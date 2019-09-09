Loblaw Companies Limited to Participate at the 2019 Scotiabank Back to School Conference

BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) will be participating at the 2019 Scotiabank Back to School Conference on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ approximately 200,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,050 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and three of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand , no name® and President's Choice.

For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Investors Enquiries, contact: Roy MacDonald, Vice President, Investor Relations, Loblaw Companies Limited, 905-861-2243, roy.macdonald@loblaw.ca

