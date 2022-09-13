BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: L) – Today, Loblaw Companies Limited ("Loblaw" or the "Company") announced that it has completed its previously announced issuance, on a private placement basis to qualified accredited investors in each of the Provinces of Canada, of $800 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes of the Company in two series (the "Offering"). The Offering included (i) $400 million aggregate principal amount of series 2032 notes bearing interest at a rate of 5.008% per annum and maturing on September 13, 2032, and (ii) $400 million aggregate principal amount of series 2052 notes bearing interest at a rate of 5.336% per annum and maturing on September 13, 2052 (collectively, the "Notes").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund the previously announced redemption of its outstanding $800 million aggregate principal amount of 4.860% senior unsecured notes maturing September 12, 2023 and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes are unsecured and rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of the Company.

DBRS Limited has provided the Notes with a credit rating of "BBB (high)" with a "Stable" outlook and Standard and Poor's Rating Services has provided the Notes with a credit rating of "BBB".

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,050 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®.

For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

