BRAMPTON, ON, May 2, 2024 - Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 19, 2024, were elected as directors of Loblaw. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on May 2, 2024. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Against Scott B. Bonham 270,299,155 99.92 % 213,363 0.08 % Shelley G. Broader 270,351,868 99.94 % 160,480 0.06 % Christie J.B. Clark 267,875,625 99.03 % 2,636,723 0.97 % Daniel Debow 269,207,746 99.52 % 1,304,771 0.48 % William A. Downe 260,725,715 96.38 % 9,786,802 3.62 % Janice Fukakusa 269,353,909 99.57 % 1,158,439 0.43 % M. Marianne Harris 269,113,694 99.48 % 1,398,653 0.52 % Kevin Holt 270,355,618 99.94 % 156,900 0.06 % Claudia Kotchka 269,280,574 99.54 % 1,231,423 0.46 % Sarah Raiss 269,126,268 99.49 % 1,385,579 0.51 % Galen G. Weston 266,055,517 98.35 % 4,456,498 1.65 % Cornell Wright 269,160,129 99.50 % 1,351,889 0.50 %

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,500 corporate franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's Market™, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

