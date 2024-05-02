Loblaw Companies Limited Announces Election of Directors Français

Loblaw Companies Limited

BRAMPTON, ON, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: L) – Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 19, 2024, were elected as directors of Loblaw. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on May 2, 2024. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

Scott B. Bonham

270,299,155

99.92 %

213,363

0.08 %

Shelley G. Broader

270,351,868

99.94 %

160,480

0.06 %

Christie J.B. Clark

267,875,625

99.03 %

2,636,723

0.97 %

Daniel Debow

269,207,746

99.52 %

1,304,771

0.48 %

William A. Downe

260,725,715

96.38 %

9,786,802

3.62 %

Janice Fukakusa

269,353,909

99.57 %

1,158,439

0.43 %

M. Marianne Harris

269,113,694

99.48 %

1,398,653

0.52 %

Kevin Holt

270,355,618

99.94 %

156,900

0.06 %

Claudia Kotchka

269,280,574

99.54 %

1,231,423

0.46 %

Sarah Raiss

269,126,268

99.49 %

1,385,579

0.51 %

Galen G. Weston

266,055,517

98.35 %

4,456,498

1.65 %

Cornell Wright

269,160,129

99.50 %

1,351,889

0.50 %
About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,500 corporate franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's Market™, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information: Roy MacDonald, Vice President, Investor Relations, (905) 861-2243, [email protected]

Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, the nation's largest retailer, and the majority unitholder of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.