SAINT-FRANÇOIS-DE-LA-RIVIÈRE-DU-SUD, QC, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - LM Packaging (Emballages LM), a leading Quebec-based manufacturer of honeycomb cardboard, announces the acquisition of certain assets of Cascades Enviropac – Berthierville, a division of Cascades Canada ULC. This strategic transaction supports the continued growth of the family-owned business while ensuring that production remains in Quebec.

"We are very proud to complete this acquisition, which represents a natural next step in the evolution of our company. Today's announcement marks an important milestone for our family and, above all, for our employees, whose daily commitment drives our success. Maintaining production in Quebec is also a source of great pride for us," said Frédéric Jean, President and CEO of LM Packaging.

With this acquisition, LM Packaging becomes Canada's largest producer of honeycomb cardboard and a leading player across North America.

The transaction will further strengthen the company's ability to meet growing market demand and expand its customer base, while also creating 40 new jobs in the Chaudière-Appalaches region of Quebec.

In order to ensure a seamless transition for customers, management has chosen to optimize production by consolidating operations at its Saint-François-de-la-Rivière-du-Sud (Quebec) facility, which has benefited from sustained investments since 2019.

"During this period of change, we are carefully managing the transition with our partners at Cascades to ensure that both current and future customers continue to be well served," added Mr. Jean.

About LM Packaging

Founded in 1992, LM Packaging is a family-owned company that initially specialized in corrugated cardboard. In 2008, the company strategically refocused its operations on the production and distribution of honeycomb cardboard products. Sustained investments since 2019 positioned LM Packaging as Canada's leading manufacturer of honeycomb cardboard. With a 170,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility and a highly engaged team, the company is well positioned to support this next phase of growth.

Source : LM Packaging

SOURCE LM Packaging

Media Contact : Louis-Philippe Boulianne, [email protected], 418 264-6914