Little Lion Entertainment Selects accesso® for Ticketing and Distribution

TWYFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for leisure, entertainment and cultural markets is pleased to announce - an agreement with Little Lion Entertainment to provide its accesso Passport® eCommerce ticketing suite and Ingresso ticketing distribution technology to support the operator's locations starting with The Crystal Maze Live Experience London, The Crystal Maze Live Experience Manchester and Games Arena in Manchester which is currently hosting its first game, Chaos Karts.

With millions of visitors and more than 200 employees in the leisure sector, Little Lion Entertainment is a leading provider of immersive attractions in the UK. Renowned for delivering excellent guest experiences and cutting-edge attractions with international recognition the company is known for high guest satisfaction.

The fully hosted accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing suite helps operators provide their guests with an intuitive and enjoyable eCommerce experience on any device, while driving revenue with up-sell and cross-sell prompts that help ensure guests can plan for their ideal visit. accesso's ticketing distribution platform, Ingresso, connects operators like Little Lion Entertainment to a global network of third-party distributors to drive increased ticket sales – with potential reach of more than 1 billion new customers – while eliminating long voucher exchange lines at a venue's entrance by providing guests with real-time live ticket inventory.

"We are thrilled to add Accesso's solutions into our operations," said Neil Dolan, Managing Director of Little Lion Entertainment. "By leveraging Passport and Ingresso, we can ensure an even smoother ticketing experience for our guests from start to finish. Our commitment to the guest experience aligns perfectly with Accesso's advanced technology."

Nicola Liscio-Heffernan, Sales Director at accesso said, "the excitement of this partnership is fantastic, our implementation team and the key personnel at LLE have really enjoyed the go-live process and we can see a great 'partnership' growing already. We have a clear plan going forward to help drive ticket sales, processes and innovation together."

"The partnership with Little Lion Entertainment is truly exciting, and we're thrilled to support their mission of delivering extraordinary live entertainment experiences," said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. "We look forward to driving ticket sales, streamlining processes, and fostering innovation together."

ABOUT ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations, and support data-driven business decisions for leisure & entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,200 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions and cultural industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution, professional services, and experience management technology. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter) , LinkedIn and Facebook .

ABOUT LITTLE LION ENTERTAINMENT

Little Lion Entertainment is the UK's premier immersive attractions company, welcoming millions of guests and employing over 300 people in the leisure industry. With two successful Crystal Maze flagships in the UK and a franchise in the Middle East, Little Lion is expanding into new markets with innovative products. The company's growth is driven by a strong management team, proven financial track record, award-winning experiences, and high customer satisfaction. Little Lion's recent acquisition of TEI Games Arenas marks a significant milestone, as TEI has pioneered Live Video-Game attractions with successful launches of Chaos Karts in Manchester (September 2023) and Dubai (April 2024). Additionally, Little Lion has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Bandai Namco Entertainment to launch PAC-MAN LIVE EXPERIENCE, positioning the company at the forefront of real-life video gaming experiences. For more information, visit littlelionentertainment.com.

SOURCE accesso Technology Group