Little Caesars brings back its $5 Hot-N-Ready® Classic Pepperoni Pizzas for One Day Only

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Little Caesars Canada, home of the famed Hot-N-Ready® pizzas, is rolling back prices on their Medium Classic Pizzas (Cheese and Pepperoni) to just $5 on Wednesday September 17, 2025 for their fourth annual Customer Appreciation Day* as a way to say thank you to their valued guests. This deal is available all day on September 17, 2025 for walk in, in restaurant purchases only, so mark your calendars!

"Canadians continue to seek quality food at prices that make sense," said Laura Magnoli, Director of Marketing, Little Caesars Canada. "That's why our locally owned and operated Canadian franchises are proud to serve up everyday value through our Hot-N-Ready offerings—not just on Customer Appreciation Day, but every day. From our craveable Crazy Bread to our Classic Pepperoni and Cheese Pizzas, we're delivering great taste and unbeatable convenience, ready when you are."

For over 20 years, Little Caesars has been a part of communities across Canada, offering walk-in, walk-out convenience to busy Canadians. Customer Appreciation Day is a celebration of that legacy—highlighting the iconic Hot-N-Ready menu and reminding Canadians of what it truly stands for: delicious food that's fast, affordable, and always great value.

"I'm so grateful for our amazing guests who support us every day. Being a Little Caesars franchisee has been such a rewarding experience, and I truly love running a locally owned and operated business right here in our community, said Colin Younker, from Charlottetown & Summerside, Prince Edward Island. That's why I'm especially excited to celebrate Customer Appreciation Day with this great deal—it's our way of saying thank you for letting us serve you."

Every day, Canadians can walk into any Little Caesars location, grab their Hot-N-Ready favourites, like the $7.99 Classic Pepperoni Pizza, and go! And contrary to many, Hot-N-Ready is not just a Pepperoni Pizza, the Hot-N-Ready menu includes the infamous Crazy Bread®, Specialty Pizzas**, Pepperoni Crazy Puffs™ and Caesar Wings™, providing something for everyone to enjoy every day***.

To keep up with what Little Caesars has in store for its pizza fans, visit LittleCaesars.ca, download the Little Caesars app, and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

*The $5 Medium Classic Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza offer is valid only on September 17, 2025 at participating restaurants across Canada and is not available for online or 3rd Party Delivery orders. Limits per customer may exist, and while supplies last. In-restaurant only.

**Specialty Pizza size, quantity and variety varies by restaurant.

***Speciality Pizzas, Pepperoni Crazy Puffs and Caesar Wings available as Hot-N-Ready Favourites between 4pm and 8pm daily.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS IN CANADA

Introduced to Canada in 1969, Little Caesars has been serving up value for more than 50 years through high-quality pizza at an all-day, everyday value. Little Caesar of Canada ULC is the franchisor of Little Caesars® Pizza in Canada and is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Little Caesars opened its first Canadian restaurant in 1969 and now has restaurant locations in all 10 Canadian Provinces. For more information please visit: www.littlecaesars.ca.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

Hannah Szalay, [email protected]