With this launch, Litter Genie has become the only brand in the world to offer a complete end-to-end cat waste management solution. From litter to disposal, cat parents can now rely entirely on the Litter Genie ecosystem for a cleaner, easier, and more convenient cat care experience.

Litter Genie® Light is made from naturally sourced Canadian clay with no added ingredients or chemicals, making it a safer, more natural choice for cats.

Designed with both pets and pet parents in mind, Litter Genie® Light offers:

99% dust‑free to help with cleaner air and surfaces

Superior clumping strength for less spills and mess in the home

Best‑in‑class odour control with ammonia absorption in minutes, to help keep homes smelling fresh

20% lighter than leading national brands, making pouring and carrying easier than ever without sacrificing volume.

"At Litter Genie, we've always been committed to making life with cats simpler and more enjoyable," said Rahul Sharda, CEO of Angelcare Group. "The launch of our Canadian-made clumping clay litter marks a major milestone—not only in delivering exceptional value to cat parents but also in establishing Litter Genie as the first and only brand to provide a complete, integrated waste management solution. We're proud to combine innovation, quality, and affordability in a way that truly makes a difference for pet parents". As part of the new product launch, Angelcare is activating its Litter Genie Cares initiative, donating litter supplies to 10 animal shelters across Canada underscoring its ongoing commitment to the community.

Litter Genie Light® is now available at Canadian Tire and PetSmart Canada, and will be available soon at Super C, Pet Valu banners nationwide, Walmart.ca, Chewy.com, Amazon.ca and Amazon.com.

*Excludes the automatic litter box category.

About Litter Genie®

Litter Genie® is a registered trademark of Angelcare Canada Inc and Angelcare USA LLC. Launched in 2012, the litter disposal system is now known for its odor barrier technology. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube: @LitterGenie. For more information about Litter Genie® products, visit www.littergenie.com/en-ca

About Angelcare Group

Angelcare® was founded in 1997 by Maurice Pinsonnault, a visionary thinker and doer who never met an idea he couldn't improve upon. As a first-time father who understood how worrying it could be to care for a newborn and being dissatisfied with the selection of baby monitors available, he chose to revolutionize the category, and this is how the Angelcare story began. He then turned his attention and talent to bringing innovation to various products in the baby care and pet industries such as diaper disposal systems and cat litter disposal systems. From then on, this focus on innovation has made the Angelcare Group a benchmark and leader in its categories, with recognized global brands such as Angelcare, Diaper Genie®, Litter Genie®, Pet Genie®, Compost Genie®, LitterLocker, Pabobo and Kids'Sleep. Today, our products are sold in more than 35 countries, and address consumer needs for peace of mind, quality of children's sleep, and pet wellness. Learn more at www.angelcaregroup.com.

