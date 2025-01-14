Lithium's Role in the Energy Revolution to Regain Momentum in 2025

Issued on behalf of Lithium South Development Corporation

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- USA News Group – After a challenging two years of decline, industry analysts are forecasting 2025 to be a potential turning point for the global lithium market. Shifting supply dynamics are expected to reduce the current oversupply significantly, with projections suggesting a surplus of roughly 80,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in 2025, down from nearly 150,000 tonnes in 2024. Experts warn that a supply shortage may emerge in the near future, with Benchmark analysts highlighting the need for $116 billion in investments by 2030 to meet anticipated electric vehicle (EV) production targets. As demand for EVs and energy storage solutions gains momentum in 2025, attention is refocusing on key players in the lithium sector, including Lithium South Development Corporation (TSXV:LIS) (OTC:LISMF), Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM), Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC), and Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX).

The article continued: According to Precedence Research, the global lithium market is projected to reach approximately $28.45 billion by 2033, driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.50%. Bank of America has also forecasted a shift toward a lithium supply deficit by 2027, noting that 2025 may mark the peak of the current oversupply.

Lithium South Development Corporation (TSXV:LIS) (OTC:LISMF) recently announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a private European corporation with strong financing abilities for the cooperative development of its flagship Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located in Salta Province, Argentina.

As per the deal, on a best-efforts basis Lithium South's partner in this LOI will procure a capital loan for up to US$10 million for the completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) on the HMN Li Project, and then also will procure project funding for 80% of the CAPEX as defined in the DFS after it's published.

Back in November, Lithium South provided an update on the HMN Li, through a bulk sample taken from 10 pilot evaporation ponds that have been concentrating since December 2022. Their technical team began harvesting the concentrated brine for removal to Salta, where the process will involve the use of Geotanks for each sample of interest, with approximately 19 cubic metres of brine per Geotank.

It was during this same corporate update that Lithium South mentioned it was in continuing discussions with interested parties, which likely led to the announced LOI. These discussions also involved a planned December site visit with one of the interested parties.

"With a solid lithium resource and industry leading brine chemistry, recent M and A activity within the lithium industry underscores the value proposition of the HMN Li Project," said Adrian F. C. Hobkirk, President and CEO of Lithium South. "With the recent completion of a Phase One Environmental Baseline Study, the Company is hoping to advance the project to a Definitive Feasibility Study. Lithium South is funded well into 2025."

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM), recently moved closer to being acquired by Rio Tinto after it received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) determining that there are no unresolved national security concerns with the proposed acquisition. The clearance came less than a month after Arcadium's shareholders approved the acquisiton.

"Today's vote of support by our shareholders confirms our shared belief that with Rio Tinto, we will be a stronger global leader in lithium chemicals production," said Paul Graves, President and CEO of Arcadium Lithium. "Together, we enhance our capabilities to successfully develop and operate our assets while supporting the clean energy transition. We are confident that this transaction will provide future benefit to our customers, employees and the communities in which we operate, and I am excited by the path ahead."

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML), a leading global lithium producer, ended 2024 by announcing it had exceeded its Q4 2024 targets with 75,000 tonnes of quintuple zero green lithium produced, and being positioned to surpass 270,000 tonnes in 2025. With its strong operational performance and commitment to sustainable growth, Sigma Lithium is well-positioned to exceed its 2025 production target of 270,000 tonnes.

"With the successful completion of the fourth quarter, we are demonstrating mastery of our innovative green industrialization technologies for lithium processing and dense media separation," said Ana Cabral, CEO and Co-Chairman of Sigma Lithium. "Our Greentech Industrial Plant is delivering lithium materials that are aligned with the ethos of the consumers of the electric vehicles, and this gives our team a tremendous sense of purpose and accomplishment. Exceeding production and commercial targets in the fourth quarter has reinforced our confidence in our ability to surpass our 2025 production targets. This remarkable year is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence by a highly dedicated team, showing that innovation thrives in diverse work environments."

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC), recently increased its Mineral Resource and Reserve for its Thacker Pass project in Nevada, through the release of a new NI 43-1010 Technical Report on the Nevada asset, which the company shares ownership (62%) with General Motors holding 38%. As per the new report, Thacker Pass has a Proven and Probable mineral reserve estimate of 14.3 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) for an increase of 286% from the 2022 Feasability Study, and a Measured and Indicated mineral resource estimate of 44.5 million tonnes LCE, for an increase of 177%.

"We are excited to release the results of our Thacker Pass Technical Report that demonstrates the multigenerational opportunity for transformational growth the Project creates," said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO of Lithium Americas. "Thacker Pass is now the largest measured lithium reserve and resource in the world and has the potential to become an unmatched district, generating American jobs and helping the U.S. regain independence of its energy supply. We are committed to safely and sustainably developing Thacker Pass while engaging with our stakeholders to increase domestic production of critical minerals."

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) continues to make strides forward in its journey to become a leading lithium producer at its Neves Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley, recently adding Eduardo Queiroz as Project Management Officer and Vice President of Engineering, and expanding its Asian Market presence by adding Beijing-based Lili Wu as Head of Business Development for Asia.

Prior to these additions, Atlas Lithium outlined its medium to long-term regional growth strategy for Neves. Over the last several years, Atlas Lithium has assembled Brazil's largest portfolio of lithium mineral rights among publicly listed companies. Now Neves has been permitted and is advancing towards production, while its Salinas Project and Clear Project both have potential for spodumene deposits.

"Our deposits at the Neves Project are distinguished by large spodumene crystals, which should enable a streamlined production process and deliver lithium concentrate with minimal impurities," said Raimundo Almeida, Vice President of Lithium Processing at Atlas Lithium. "This attribute makes our future product particularly attractive to lithium refiners. The latest discoveries across our Lithium Valley project portfolio, especially the high-grade results from initial exploration at the Salinas Project, further demonstrate the effectiveness of our methodical approach in identifying high-potential spodumene deposits."

