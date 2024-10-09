MONTREAL, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Lithion is proud to have been selected by Hyundai Auto Canada Corp, the Canadian subsidiary of the South Korean multinational automotive manufacturer, as its primary and official partner for the collection of electric vehicle batteries and modules for recycling.

This multi-year agreement follows an initial agreement between the two companies signed in 2021, which was aimed at validating Lithion's unique extraction solution technology that recovers 98 per cent of the minerals contained in batteries.

Through this strategic partnership, Lithion will play a pivotal role with over 250 Hyundai and Genesis dealers/distributors across Canada, from coast-to-coast, in supporting Hyundai's corporate vision and efforts to collect and recycle their lithium-ion vehicle batteries. Hyundai dealerships and Genesis distributors can now contact the Lithion team when in possession of a vehicle with a battery at the end of its lifecycle. Lithion will then have the battery delivered to their recently inaugurated recycling plant, Lithion Saint-Bruno, in the greater Montreal area.



Furthermore, Hyundai and Genesis will benefit from Lithion's unique expertise in battery management, from logistics and collection to dismantling and to finally, achieve recycling in the safest way and shortest possible time.

This collaboration reinforces our collective commitment to reducing the ecological footprint of electric vehicles as battery recycling is one more step towards the circularity of battery materials for a sustainable energy transition.



"At Hyundai Canada, we are proud to offer Canadians the most awarded EV lineup in the country. As a leader in the transition towards electrification, it is important for us to ensure that the electric vehicles we sell into the market have the lowest carbon footprint as possible. This partnership with Lithion allows us to ensure optimal recycling of our batteries, all while doing business with a Canadian company," says Ken Maisonville, executive director of customer experience and aftersales at Hyundai Auto Canada.

"For many years, Lithion has been privileged and fortunate to partner globally and locally with Hyundai, a visionary company dedicated to finding sustainable circular economy solutions for its lithium-ion batteries. Today, we are extremely proud to count this global leader in the automotive industry among our customers. This partnership paves the way forward globally and here in Canada by reaffirming Lithion's critical, pivotal and essential role in the battery manufacturing value chain," says Yves Noël, P. Eng., MBA, Lithion's vice president and chief business development officer.

Since its completion in June 2024, of its first commercial plant for the extraction of critical minerals from lithium-ion batteries, Lithion's commercial activities have progressed significantly with the signing of many multi-year battery feedstock agreements such as this one. These strategic agreements involve local partners as well as major Canadian, American and international corporations, all part of the electric vehicle ecosystem. More partnership discussions, as well as the continuous influx of recycling demands, confirm the critical and essential role that Lithion plays in a low carbon footprint energy transition.

About Lithion Technologies

Lithion has developed a sustainable, robust, and safe solution to produce strategic materials from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and non-conforming products from their production. Lithion's technologies enable the recovery of up to 95% of battery components and 98% of the critical minerals in a lithium-ion battery, with an environmental impact significantly smaller than that of mining, to loop them back into the battery supply chain. Using Lithion's sustainable technologies and processes reduces the demand for natural resource extraction, making the energy transition a sustainable solution. Lithion's objective is the global deployment of its solutions via strategic partnerships.

For more information, visit: www.lithiontechnologies.com.

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last five years by the Great Place to Work® Institute. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.

