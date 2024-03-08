Lisa Laronde launches podcast aimed at amplifying and inspiring women in leadership

WHITCHURCH-STOUFFVILLE, ON, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Lisa Laronde, recognized as one of Canada's 'Top 100 Most Powerful Women,' is a dynamic advocate for women in construction and leadership roles. Being the first woman president of RSG International, Lisa has not only shattered stereotypes but also led the company to experience a significant surge in profit under her leadership, setting a precedent for others in the male-dominated industry. Now, the highly sought-after keynote speaker is embarking on an exciting journey as she launches a podcast on a new and exciting women's network aimed at empowering women to lead with confidence and drive positive change.

"The Powerhouse Project" recently launched on the Women In Media Network, (WIMN) a new home for women and gender-diverse podcasters on a mission to uplift, inspire, and empower one another.

"Joining the Women in Media network is an opportunity to reach and inspire women from around the globe. It is a place to celebrate our collective success and provides an opportunity to come together, lift one another, and foster success" adds Lisa Laronde show host and the first woman president of RSG International, a global leader in road safety infrastructure.

Created by Canadian media personality, producer, and host of the popular Women in Media podcast, Sarah Burke. Burke's vision for WIMN is more than just an advocacy group; it's a movement. "

It's about transforming the media landscape into a diverse and equitable arena where women's voices are not just heard but are influential," explains Sarah Burke. "The media landscape is in a perpetual state of turbulence right now, and I'm excited about empowering creators with newfound freedom from the organizations they were once tied to, and the power to make decisions regarding their content."

Laronde joins a multi-platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, author, and podcaster Jann Arden, in addition to TV host, home designer, and author Debbie Travis. The network highlights a wide range of other women creators ranging from relationships and health to finance and women's issues in addition to careers and real estate.

"I know what it takes to succeed in this exciting and ferocious world. The platform Sarah (Burke) has created shines a light on women who inspire, women who are struggling, women who are role models, and women who are unafraid to speak their minds," explains Debbie Travis, the British-Canadian television personality.

'The Powerhouse Project' is a bi-weekly podcast sponsored by RSG International to recognize women in construction and leadership roles. It covers leadership from a variety of angles inviting distinguished guests to speak about their experiences in tech, politics, construction, and more. Lisa operates with a no-filter policy and no-nonsense approach that surprises some but inspires many.

"We hope listeners connect with Lisa's electric personality, she is the type of person who ignites a spark from within, infusing those around her with a sense of drive and ambition. The podcast is thought-provoking and aims to inspire our listeners to embrace their potential while exploring the failures and success stories of others," adds Morganne Campbell the Public Relations Manager for RSG International.

Lisa is also the president of the Canadian Association of Women in Construction (CAWIC). She also holds a seat on the largely male-dominated board of directors for the Ontario Road Builders' Association (ORBA.)

New episodes are published every other Wednesday, you can join the movement at www.thepowerhouse-project.com .

About RSG International:

RSG International is a global leader in the road safety sector, creating cutting-edge solutions for life-saving problems. Its companies cover all areas of road safety infrastructure, including construction and installation, product distribution, new product development, and auxiliary services.

