Liquid Meta Appoints CTO to Accelerate Technological Innovation

Daniel Opperman to lead the development of MetaBridge - Liquid Meta's terminal platform

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. ("Liquid Meta" or the "Company") (NEO: LIQD) (FRANKFURT: N5F) a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company focused on bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized finance, today announced that experienced fintech executive Daniel Opperman has joined the Company's management team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

With over 25 years of experience growing financial service businesses by architecting innovative solutions across both start-up and large-scale business environments, Mr. Opperman will oversee the build of critical applications and development protocols for the commercialization of Liquid Meta's terminal platform, MetaBridge. MetaBridge will support Liquid Meta's liquidity mining strategy, while automating, and digitizing core functions to enable the Company to scale its existing liquidity mining operations.

"With broad experience in building and leading technical strategies within the fintech industry, Daniel has a rich background of designing transformational cryptocurrencies, securities processing and payment systems utilised globally. We welcome him to Liquid Meta and look forward to his perspective and leadership as we work towards propelling the Company into its next phase of growth," commented Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO of Liquid Meta.

Mr. Opperman brings to Liquid Meta deep technical innovation experience, having steered Goldman Sach's multi-year REDI Global project that expanded global connectivity to Europe and Asia. He was instrumental in positioning REDI as the first equity, options, and futures trading platform with direct market access to all major exchanges worldwide. Prior to joining Liquid Meta, Opperman was the Chief Technology Officer at Axos Clearing, a full-service clearing firm and custodian serving introducing broker-dealer and registered investment advisors. A hands-on engineer, Daniel is an expert at exercising development strength and financial knowledge to align with business goals and drive companies to scale.

Mr. Opperman's initial focus will be on improving the access, automation and security functionality within the MetaBridge platform. He will be responsible for leading the design and development of tools that will assist in risk management and yield optimization within MetaBridge and ensure API integration to access the world of DeFi across multiple blockchains, as well as to traditional financial institutions. Mr. Opperman will also focus on designing the productising multiple trading positions following Liquid Meta's core principals.

About Liquid Meta

Liquid Meta is a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company that is powering the next generation of open-access protocols and applications. The Company is creating the bridge between traditional and decentralized finance while ushering in a new era of financial infrastructure that benefits anyone, anywhere.

