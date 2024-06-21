LIQUID MARKETPLACE INC., LIQUID MARKETPLACE CORP., RYAN BAHADORI, AMIN NIKDEL and DENNIS DOMAZET, File No. 2024-10

TORONTO, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing on June 21, 2024 setting the matter down to be heard on July 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated June 21, 2024 and the Application for Enforcement Proceeding dated June 19, 2024 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

