MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today hosted the Company's first analysts and institutional investors' manufacturing site visit.

Marc Bedard, Lion's CEO-Founder, kicked off the event with a recap of the Company's activities, followed by other members of the senior management team who discussed Lion's business drivers and long-term growth initiatives. Analysts and institutional investors were also able to tour Lion's manufacturing plant near Montreal, Quebec, and to get a detailed review of both Lion's all-electric school buses and trucks.

"We were excited to host Lion's first analysts and institutional investors manufacturing site visit since we publicly listed on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange last May," commented Marc Bedard. "We took this opportunity to discuss our previously presented growth strategy, and to provide a deeper understanding of the way we have gained expertise in the field of batteries over 10 years of research and development in battery technology," he added.

A copy of the presentation is available at www.thelionelectric.com under the "Events and Presentation" page of the "Investors" section.

ABOUT LION ELECTRIC

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.

