MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced today that it has entered into additional amendments to certain of its senior credit instruments, namely (i) its senior revolving credit agreement entered into with a syndicate of lenders represented by National Bank of Canada, as administrative agent and collateral agent, and including Bank of Montreal and Federation des Caisses Desjardins du Québec, and (ii) its loan agreement entered into with Finalta Capital and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Quebec.

The revolving credit agreement amendments provide for, among other things, the extension of the period applicable to the previously announced suspension of the financial covenants under the revolving credit agreement, namely the tangible net worth test and the springing fixed charge coverage ratio, from September 30, 2024, to November 15, 2024 (the "covenant relief period"). In furtherance of such amendments, the Company has agreed that any excess cash would be used for the repayment of the revolving credit agreement. The Company continues to be required to maintain a minimum amount of available liquidity (calculated based on the maximum amount that can be drawn under the revolving credit facility and cash on hand) of C$15,000,000, subject to limited exceptions. Further, the Company remains subject to enhanced reporting obligations and limitations on the use of any advances made under the revolving credit facility until such time that the amount available to be drawn under the revolving facility equals or exceeds 50% of the total borrowing capacity under the revolving facility for 30 consecutive days. All other material terms and conditions of the revolving credit agreement and prior amendments thereto, including the August 11, 2025 maturity date and the general affirmative covenants, restrictions, negative covenants and events of defaults thereunder, remain substantially unchanged. For additional details on the revolving credit agreement and amendments thereof, please refer to the copies thereof which will be available on the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

The Company also amended the loan agreement (the "Finalta CDPQ Loan Agreement") entered into with Finalta Capital Fund, L.P., as lender and administrative agent, and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Quebec (through one of its subsidiaries), as lender, to extend the November 6, 2024 maturity date until November 30, 2024. The amendment also provides that the minimum available liquidity requirement under the Finalta CDPQ Loan Agreement will remain aligned during the covenant relief period with the one applicable during such period under the revolving credit agreement. All other terms and conditions of the amended loan agreement remain substantially unchanged.

The Company will continue to actively evaluate different opportunities that may enable it to improve its liquidity and strengthen its financial position. Such opportunities may include certain refinancing initiatives related to its debt instruments, the sale of certain of its assets and/or any other opportunities or alternatives.

With respect to the financing or other opportunities or alternatives for the Company, there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in pursuing and implementing any such opportunities or alternatives, nor any assurance as to the outcome or timing of any such opportunities or alternatives, including whether the Company will be able to remain in compliance with the terms and conditions of its debt instruments and to have access to sufficient cash to meet its operational needs.

