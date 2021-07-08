Linear Integrated Systems, Inc. Partners with Digi-Key Electronics

Linear Systems has millions of parts on Digi-Key ready to ship and tens of millions of parts in wafer form available. Tweet this

"Digi-Key is excited to be an authorized distributor for Linear Systems and provide its discrete semiconductors in stock and available for immediate shipping," said David Stein, Vice President Global Supplier Management at Digi-Key. "Linear Systems designs and builds extremely low noise JFETs and components that provide a unique performance in high end signal chain solutions. This partnership will greatly benefit those engineers globally searching for components needing discrete based solutions."

From front-line military uses such as undersea listening to studio microphones, Linear Systems' components are used in a full-spectrum of high-end applications. The company's LSK389 dual monolithic JFET, for example, provides unmatched performance for front-end audio amplification.

Additionally, the company's line of Improved Standard Products® provide a reliable source of 2N and 3N parts that outperform those made by other companies, making them ideal for new designs as well as replacements for discontinued components.

About Linear Integrated Systems

Linear Systems is a designer, manufacturer and seller of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors. A Silicon Valley company founded in 1987, it produces ultra-low-noise, monolithic dual and single JFETs and bipolar transistors, along with high-speed DMOS switches, small-signal MOSFETs, ultra-low leakage diodes and BiFET amplifiers. These parts have been designed into world-class products in the areas of: Test & Measurement, Audio, Scientific Optical, Military Sensor; Industrial Controls; and Hybrids. For more information, visit www.linearsystems.com and Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.8 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,700 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

