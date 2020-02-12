Liminal BioSciences Announces Scientific Presentations at Upcoming Keystone Symposia

FIBROSIS AND TISSUE REPAIR

LAVAL, QC, ROCKVILLE, MD and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) (TSX: LMNL) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company" ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat unmet needs in patients with liver, respiratory and kidney disease, today announced the Company and its collaborators will present scientific findings at two upcoming Keystone Symposia : (i) Fibrosis and Tissue Repair: From Molecules and Mechanics to Therapeutic Approaches being held on February 19-23, 2020 in Victoria, Canada; and (ii) Obesity and NAFLD: Mechanisms and Therapeutics being held on February 23-27, 2020 in Banff, Canada.

"We continue to have active scientific research programs evaluating novel mechanisms and novel compounds in our R&D portfolio and continue to evaluate potential clinical indications of interest within our therapeutic areas of focus", stated Kenneth Galbraith, Chief Executive Officer of Liminal BioSciences. "Interest in new therapeutics to treat fibrosis continues to grow, and we are pleased to present these findings from our discovery research group that further our understanding of our approach to develop new medicines to potentially treat these diseases".

Poster Number: 2016

Abstract: PBI-4050 Reduces Pulmonary Fibroblast Activation, Proliferation, and AKT/mTORC/4E-BP1 Signaling

Conference: Fibrosis and Tissue Repair: From Molecules and Mechanics to Therapeutic Approaches (Victoria BC, February 19-23, 2020)

Poster Presentation: Friday, February 21, 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Oral Presentation: Sunday, February 23, 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM (by Dr. Martin Leduc, Ph. D, Research Scientist, Biology)

Poster Number: 1050

Abstract: PBI-4050: A Free Fatty Acid Mimetic for the Treatment of NAFLD

Conference: Obesity and NAFLD: Mechanisms and Therapeutics (Banff AB, February 23-27, 2020)

Poster Presentation: Poster Presentation: Monday, February 24, 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Oral Presentation: Thursday, February 27, 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM (by Dr. Jean-François Thibodeau, Ph. D, Research Scientist, Biology)

Copies of these presentations will be available on our website at https://resources.liminalbiosciences.com/conference-posters

About Liminal BioSciences Inc.

Liminal BioSciences is an innovative biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of small molecule therapeutics under development to address unmet needs in patients with liver, respiratory and kidney disease, with a focus on rare and orphan diseases. Liminal BioSciences' research involves the study of several G-protein-coupled-receptors, known as free fatty acid receptors (FFAR's). Our lead small molecule therapeutic product, fezagepras (PBI-4050), is expected to enter Phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of Alström Syndrome and we expect to initiate two separate Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of respiratory diseases, all subject to further consultation and approval by the FDA and European Medicines Agency.

Liminal BioSciences has also leveraged its experience in bioseparation technologies through its wholly-owned subsidiary Prometic Bioproduction Inc. to isolate and purify biopharmaceuticals from human plasma. Our lead plasma-derived therapeutic product is Ryplazim® (plasminogen) for which the Company expects to file an amended BLA with the FDA in the first half of 2020 seeking approval to treat patients with congenital plasminogen deficiency.

Liminal BioSciences has active business operations in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Liminal BioSciences' objectives, strategies and businesses and unaudited financial information that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward‐looking information includes statements concerning, among other things, statements with respect to the timing of any planned Biologics License Application filing, development of R&D programs and the timing of initiation of clinical trials.

These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Such risks and assumptions include, but are not limited to, Liminal BioSciences' ability to develop, manufacture, and successfully commercialize value-added pharmaceutical products, the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Liminal BioSciences' to take advantage of business opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and approvals and general changes in economic conditions. You will find a more detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual events or results to materially differ from our current expectations in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018, under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties related to Liminal BioSciences' Business". As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events or for any other reason, unless required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

