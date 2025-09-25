TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Eli Lilly Canada Inc.'s ("Lilly") Ebglyss® (lebrikizumab) to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis1 (eczema) has officially been listed on Québec's public drug plan. The listing comes after Lilly and the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) successfully concluded negotiations for Ebglyss® for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis¹ with a letter of intent (LOI) on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

"We applaud Quebec for being the first province in Canada to list Ebglyss on their public drug plan – but our work is far from over," said Mathilde Merlet, General Manager, Lilly Canada. "Our goal remains clear: to ensure that all people living with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) across Canada have access to innovative, effective and safe treatments like Ebglyss. We encourage public drug plans across the country to, alongside Quebec, recognize the value of investing in a medication that provides established long-term efficacy and safety with an every 4-week maintenance dosing schedule, in a therapeutic area with high unmet need."

Ebglyss (lebrikizumab) was authorized on June 24, 2024. This authorization was based on results from the ADvocate 1, ADvocate 2, and ADhere studies, which showed 90% skin clearance and significant itch relief results as early as Week 4. The drug met co-primary endpoints, all secondary endpoints,,3 and has an established safety profile4. Data from the ADjoin long-term extension of these trials showed that skin and itch outcomes were also maintained over 2 years of continuous lebrikizumab treatment.5

On August 1, 2024, L'Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux (INESSS) issued a positive reimbursement recommendation with conditions for Ebglyss as a first-line biological therapy in Quebec, recognizing the clinical benefit that Ebglyss could bring to patients living in Quebec.

"Atopic dermatitis (eczema) is a condition that needs to be taken seriously, as it has significant impacts on the physical and mental health of patients, and their caregivers. Patients in Canada deserve equitable access to approved treatments, just as patients have around the world. Any advancement toward improving access for patients is progress in the right direction. It is also critical that patients have access to multiple treatment options," says Amanda Cresswell-Melville, Executive Director of Eczema Society of Canada.

"For Canadians living with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (eczema), the daily realities of this chronic and often debilitating condition extend far beyond the skin," said Dana Gies, Executive Director of the Canadian Skin Patient Alliance. "Treatment options like Ebglyss bring real hope for improved quality of life. These therapies can help patients better manage symptoms, reduce the mental health burden, and regain sleep, productivity, and a sense of normalcy. This is an important step forward, and we look forward to seeing equitable access for patients across Canada."

"Atopic dermatitis (eczema) is a challenging and burdensome condition that affects each patient differently, with a unique mix of symptoms, triggers, and severity levels. This biological variability in how the disease manifests also means that patients will respond differently to specific treatments," said Dr. Kim Papp, Dermatologist with Probity Medical Research Inc. and Adjunct Professor, Division of Dermatology, Temerty Faculty of Medicine at The University of Toronto. "To support the atopic dermatitis (eczema) community, patients must have access to a range of innovative treatment options. Access to advanced therapies, like Ebglyss®, for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis represents a significant step forward, offering new hope to those who have struggled to find effective and safe solutions."

Lilly Canada stands behind Ebglyss as a first-line biological therapy for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and will continue to tenaciously pursue options for private and public reimbursement across Canada.

About Atopic Dermatitis (Ebglyss)

Atopic Dermatitis (AD), a form of eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin condition. Rigorous moisturizing and skin care treatment regimens, constant monitoring of the condition, lifestyle changes to avoid triggers and sleepless nights can greatly impact the quality of life for all members of the family.6 AD is characterized by areas of dry skin that are red and intensely itchy. Documented implications of AD on daily life include depression and anxiety, increased risk of suicide, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, poor sleep quantity and/or quality and decreased productivity at work. Given both the prevalence and chronic nature of AD, the impacts of AD can be very difficult and long-lasting for a large number of Canadians.7

About Lilly Canada

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. Lilly has been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 51 million people across the globe. Lilly's Canadian Affiliate, Eli Lilly Canada Inc. was established in 1938, the result of a research collaboration with scientists at the University of Toronto which eventually produced the world's first commercially available insulin.

Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable.

To learn more about Lilly Canada, visit www.lilly.com/en-CA, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Ebglyss® and its delivery device base are trademarks owned or licensed by Eli Lilly and Company, its subsidiaries, or affiliates.

