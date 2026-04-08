The partnership underscores Lilly's commitment to innovation excellence in advancing health outcomes and positively impacting the lives of Canadians.

TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Lilly Canada is proud to announce a new, multi-year partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays, Canada's Team! Both leaders in their respective fields, the multi-year collaboration combines two organizations with robust histories of incredible perseverance and teamwork, both of whom are pushing boundaries to make the 'impossible', possible. As the Blue Jays celebrate their 50th Season in Canadian baseball, Lilly commemorates 150 years of significant and game-changing progress, improving the lives of individuals around the world in some of the most difficult to treat diseases and chronic conditions.

Toronto has played a significant role in Lilly's history, as it was here that Lilly collaborated with the University of Toronto, Banting, and Best over a century ago to support the large-scale production of newly discovered insulin. This achievement improved the lives of millions globally. Lilly recognizes the critical importance of strategic partnerships in advancing shared objectives, and the commercial availability of insulin exemplifies the strength of collaboration. The company continues this commitment in its new partnership, as it celebrates more than 150 years of scientific innovation. For additional information on Lilly's contributions to Canadians, please visit Lilly.com/en-CA, or follow Lilly Canada on LinkedIn and Instagram.

"We are incredibly proud to announce our partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays and celebrate the club's 50th season of baseball, as Lilly commemorates our 150th anniversary," says Mathilde Merlet, General Manager and President, Eli Lilly Canada. "The Blue Jays are an iconic team that embodies teamwork and perseverance, which are values that resonate deeply with Lilly's commitment to help Canadians live longer, healthier, more active lives."

"Partnering with innovative companies is at the heart of how we continue to elevate the experience for our fans and community," said Mark Ditmars, Vice President of Partnerships at the Toronto Blue Jays. "We're thrilled to welcome Lilly to our family of partners."

Lilly Canada has a long-standing commitment to improving health outcomes and supporting communities across Canada. The partnership with Canada's baseball team aligns perfectly with this mission, creating a powerful synergy between a leader in healthcare innovation and Canada's beloved sports team.

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. Lilly has been pioneering life-changing discoveries for 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 51 million people across the globe. Lilly's Canadian Affiliate, Eli Lilly Canada Inc. was established in 1938, the result of a research collaboration with scientists at the University of Toronto which eventually produced the world's first commercially available insulin.

Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable.

To learn more about Lilly Canada, visit Lilly.com/en-CA, or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Eli Lilly Canada Inc.

Media Contacts: Ethan Pigott, Lilly Canada, [email protected], 416-770-5843