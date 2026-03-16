MONTREAL, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) ("Lightspeed" or the "Company"), the unified omnichannel platform powering ambitious retail, golf and hospitality businesses in over 100 countries, today announced the launch of Mobile Tap in Quebec, the newest addition to its Lightspeed Tableside solution.

Lightspeed Launches Mobile Tap in Quebec, Expanding Tableside Payment Flexibility (CNW Group/Lightspeed Commerce Inc.)

As restaurants face labour pressures and increasing guest expectations for speed and convenience, Mobile Tap enables staff to take orders and securely accept payments anywhere in the venue, without the need to return to a fixed terminal. Designed to seamlessly attach to the Lightspeed Tableside solution for iPhone devices, Mobile Tap delivers greater mobility, faster checkout, and a more seamless guest experience.

When paired with Mobile Tap, Lightspeed Tableside becomes a fully integrated handheld POS solution, allowing staff to take orders and collect payments in one continuous flow. By reducing steps and eliminating trips to a fixed terminal, restaurants can increase table turns, improve order accuracy, and capture more revenue during peak service.

"Hospitality moves quickly, and technology needs to move with it," said Adoniram Sides, SVP of Hospitality for Lightspeed. "With Mobile Tap, we're equipping restaurateurs in Quebec with a flexible and powerful solution that puts the entire transaction in the hands of staff, helping them serve guests faster, streamline operations, and drive revenue."

Lightspeed Tableside has already delivered measurable results for hospitality operators. In a 2025 analysis of 206 European-based businesses, active Tableside users saw an increase of approximately 10% in transaction volume following adoption.*

Engineered for high-performance service environments, Mobile Tap provides restaurants with the flexibility to manage complex payments directly at the table, including:

Advanced split check functionality, including splitting by seat or equal shares

Insert, swipe, and tap capabilities, offering more flexibility than tap-only solutions

Acceptance of major debit and credit cards

Integrated tipping within the payment flow

Multilingual payment experience

Long-lasting battery life

Compact, reliable hardware that pairs seamlessly with the Lightspeed Tableside solution for iPhone or iPad devices

*Lightspeed Tableside success analysis of 206 European-based businesses, 2025.

Unlike tap-only solutions, Mobile Tap supports a full range of card payment methods, ensuring restaurants can accommodate diverse guest preferences without friction. Integrated directly with Lightspeed Tableside, the solution creates a seamless connection between ordering, payment, and reporting.

With the launch of Mobile Tap in Quebec, Lightspeed continues to expand its integrated payments ecosystem and deliver tools that help restaurants operate more efficiently and grow profitably. By combining ordering, advanced check management, and flexible payment acceptance into one handheld solution, Lightspeed empowers hospitality businesses to serve more guests with speed and confidence.

For more information about Lightspeed Tableside and Mobile Tap, visit lightspeedhq.com.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.

With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

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Methodology

We analyzed 206 locations that adopted handheld devices (Tableside) on or after October 1, 2023. To be included, locations needed at least three months of transactions before adoption, at least 100 transactions in the three months before and after, and must have daily transactions of over 50 in the local currency on at least 70% of the days.

For each location, we compared performance in the period before vs. after Tableside adoption (up to one year of data on each side, depending on availability). Metrics analyzed included the percentage change in transaction volume.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including information regarding Lightspeed's partnerships, product offerings and planned product roadmap. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

For further information: Lightspeed Media Relations: [email protected]; Lightspeed Investor Relations: Gus Papageorgiou, [email protected]