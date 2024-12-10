With Homebase's top-rated time clock soon to be embedded directly into Lightspeed's Retail, merchants will be able to enjoy a more seamless and efficient workforce management experience. Combined with preferred Homebase subscription pricing for Lightspeed Retail merchants, this enriched collaboration takes workforce management to the next level.

Key Features of the Enhanced Integration

All-in-One Team Management Platform : Homebase consolidates scheduling, time tracking, payroll, and team communication into a single, award-winning platform, now working even more seamlessly within Lightspeed.

: Homebase consolidates scheduling, time tracking, payroll, and team communication into a single, award-winning platform, now working even more seamlessly within Lightspeed. Embedded Time Clock for Efficient Employee Tracking : Homebase's time clock, soon to be fully integrated into Lightspeed Retail, allows merchants to manage schedules, track hours, and optimize workflows without leaving the POS.

: Homebase's time clock, soon to be fully integrated into Lightspeed Retail, allows merchants to manage schedules, track hours, and optimize workflows without leaving the POS. Optimized Workforce Management and Cost Control : Real-time sales-to-labor reporting can enable merchants to better manage costs and budgets.

: Real-time sales-to-labor reporting can enable merchants to better manage costs and budgets. Seamless Payroll Integration in the U.S. : Timesheets sync effortlessly into pay-ready hours and wages, with Homebase managing taxes and deposits. For Canadian merchants, third-party payroll integrations and optimized exports are available.

: Timesheets sync effortlessly into pay-ready hours and wages, with Homebase managing taxes and deposits. For Canadian merchants, third-party payroll integrations and optimized exports are available. Mobile-First Design : The user-friendly mobile interface simplifies setup and usage, empowering teams to clock in, manage hours, and communicate on the go.

: The user-friendly mobile interface simplifies setup and usage, empowering teams to clock in, manage hours, and communicate on the go. Preferred Pricing for Lightspeed Merchants: Lightspeed Retail merchants can access Homebase's all-in-one plan at a discounted rate, unlocking the full suite of features at a lower cost.

"Lightspeed's mission has always been to empower retailers with tools that streamline operations and maximize efficiency," said JD Saint-Martin, President of Lightspeed. "This enhanced integration with Homebase delivers further on that promise, offering merchants an embedded workforce management solution that improves workflows and helps them run their businesses more effectively."

"Homebase is purpose-built for small businesses with hourly workers, giving them critical tools to manage their teams. By embedding our tools directly into Lightspeed Retail, we're giving merchants a seamless, all-in-one solution that simplifies scheduling, payroll, and team communication," said John Waldmann, CEO of Homebase. "This integration will help business owners spend less time on administrative tasks, and more time growing their business."

This integration ensures Lightspeed merchants can remain competitive while benefiting from the powerful synergy between Lightspeed Retail and Homebase.

The enhanced integration is now available for Lightspeed Retail merchants. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedhq.com/integrations/homebase/.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional omnichannel customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X .

About Homebase

Homebase is the everything app for hourly teams, with employee scheduling, time clocks, payroll, team communication, and HR. 100,000+ small (but mighty) businesses rely on Homebase to make work radically easy and superpower their teams. The mission of Homebase is to make small business teams unstoppable.

Homebase is based in San Francisco, Houston, Denver, and Toronto. Homebase is backed by leading venture investors Bain Capital Ventures, Baseline Ventures, Bedrock Capital, Cowboy Ventures, Emerson Collective, Khosla Ventures, L Catterton, Notable Capital, and Plus Capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including information regarding Lightspeed's partnerships, product offerings and planned product roadmap. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

For further information: Lightspeed Media Relations: [email protected]; Lightspeed Investor Relations: Gus Papageorgiou, [email protected]